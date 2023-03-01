 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   That's a nice de-militarized, inoperable machine gun from WWII you've got, it'd be a shame if the military declared it contraband and took it for their museum   (twincities.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the action and breech are welded close, that isn't a gun any, but a gun shaped object.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: If the action and breech are welded close, that isn't a gun any, but a gun shaped object.


you mean "art"
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lookit that Greedo-killer flash suppressor...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could not operate a criminal enterprise while collecting paraphernalia from a fascist regime.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(


What about the spent AT-4 launcher in the hall closet at my brother's place?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(

What about the spent AT-4 launcher in the hall closet at my brother's place?


Well, it's definitely more jealousy-inducing <chuckle>
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounded like it was welded up after confiscation, so possibly operable prior to being seized.

/You know, as operable as any other Italian machinery
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: If the action and breech are welded close, that isn't a gun any, but a gun shaped object.


it wasn't much of a gun before the breech and action were welded closed.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that there are various criteria for "demilitarized" or "deactivated" guns and the law apparently changes sometimes. So if you have some old welded-up wall-hanger in Grandpa's attic or that you found at a surplus store in the 90s, who knows if it's still legal.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: EvilEgg: If the action and breech are welded close, that isn't a gun any, but a gun shaped object.

you mean "art"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TKM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those records we can't find for some reason?   We can't find them for some reason.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.O.U.S: TIL that there are various criteria for "demilitarized" or "deactivated" guns and the law apparently changes sometimes. So if you have some old welded-up wall-hanger in Grandpa's attic or that you found at a surplus store in the 90s, who knows if it's still legal.


And the fun part is that if it is legal it is worth tens of thousands.

And if it ain't there is no way for it to be legal unless you time travel back to 1986

Only way to avoid destruction would be to donate on a Form 10 to a LE agency or a museum.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.O.U.S: TIL that there are various criteria for "demilitarized" or "deactivated" guns and the law apparently changes sometimes. So if you have some old welded-up wall-hanger in Grandpa's attic or that you found at a surplus store in the 90s, who knows if it's still legal.


I have my grandfathers Thompson. It has a plug welded into the barrel, but AFAIK I think that's all they did. The breech is rusted shut, but I don't know if that's all that keeps it in place.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Edit, nevermind, the breech is also welded. You just have to scrape some of the rust off to see the weld.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see its Italian. Only dropped once.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Italian.  There's a very high probability it wasn't operable in 1943
 
JeffMD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
were these purchasable outside of the army? I could see it being not legally owned if so, but if these were sold privately and the army can't prove it was there, seems like a court system should rule in favor of the civilian.
 
Daer21
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If the action and breech are welded close, that isn't a gun any, but a gun shaped object.


Nope. Still a machine gun. If you remove the barrel and weld the action shut, it's still a machine gun. Thank the federal government.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hurr durr the gubmint librulz is grabbin our gunz so this means civil war 2!

- the inevitable take from a certain totally-not-racist news source
 
zbtop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So for anyone with Qs about MG law, essentially a MG has to have been papered on or before May 19 1986 to be legal to transfer/possess.

Now, a DEWAT (deactivated war trophy) can be deactivated in the manner described here and transfered/posssessed easier, but still must have been registered. The ATF rules for actually deactivating a Machinegun to the point where registration isn't required is to destroy the receiver, usually by cutting it into at least 3 different parts with X amount of material lost in the cutting procedure, resulting in essentially a parts kit.

Before 1986, the ATF wasnt huge on that point, as long as it was deactivated they didnt care much, but after 1986 and the closing of the MG registry, they take it much more seriously.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've always wondered about the rules for soldiers keeping hardware after WWII.  I know a lot of them brought home 'souvenirs' (my grandfather brought back a couple of old Japanese rifles), but wouldn't all of that stuff rightfully belong to the US Government by default as spoils of war?  How does the law work on that for some of the more significant hardware like in the article?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I've always wondered about the rules for soldiers keeping hardware after WWII.  I know a lot of them brought home 'souvenirs' (my grandfather brought back a couple of old Japanese rifles), but wouldn't all of that stuff rightfully belong to the US Government by default as spoils of war?  How does the law work on that for some of the more significant hardware like in the article?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"It's a thorny legal issue, all right. I'll need to refer to the case 'Finders vs Keepers'."
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(

What about the spent AT-4 launcher in the hall closet at my brother's place?


Paige NO!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I see its Italian. Only dropped once.


And never fired.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: R.O.U.S: TIL that there are various criteria for "demilitarized" or "deactivated" guns and the law apparently changes sometimes. So if you have some old welded-up wall-hanger in Grandpa's attic or that you found at a surplus store in the 90s, who knows if it's still legal.

I have my grandfathers Thompson. It has a plug welded into the barrel, but AFAIK I think that's all they did. The breech is rusted shut, but I don't know if that's all that keeps it in place.


i have my grandfather's Thompson and it is well maintained.  it's a very expensive day at the range.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Italy's Worst Machine Gun: The Breda Modello 30
Youtube nFJI04ifSoM
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(

What about the spent AT-4 launcher in the hall closet at my brother's place?

Well, it's definitely more jealousy-inducing <chuckle>


I think he's trying to sell it and a M72 tube.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another thread where this Canadian will be shocked and disturbed over how much Americans know about guns.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Another thread where this Canadian will be shocked and disturbed over how much Americans know about guns.


the long round thingy with the hole is pointed at the enemy.  what more is there to know ;)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(

What about the spent AT-4 launcher in the hall closet at my brother's place?

Well, it's definitely more jealousy-inducing <chuckle>

I think he's trying to sell it and a M72 tube.


PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: PTP_Professor: Somaticasual: That's a bit awkward for the M72 LAWS tube in my master bedroom....

//no HEAT rockets :(

What about the spent AT-4 launcher in the hall closet at my brother's place?

Well, it's definitely more jealousy-inducing <chuckle>

I think he's trying to sell it and a M72 tube.


Oh my impulsive side really wants to make an offer for the AT4 , but genuinely - put both on ebay. The LAWS tube is > $300 usually, and the AT-4 might fetch over a thousand easily (you never see them come up for auction)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asciibaron: mrshowrules: Another thread where this Canadian will be shocked and disturbed over how much Americans know about guns.

the long round thingy with the hole is pointed at the enemy.  what more is there to know ;)


Slow down there.  What part of the gun do you use to begin a polite conversation?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Natalie Portmanteau: R.O.U.S: TIL that there are various criteria for "demilitarized" or "deactivated" guns and the law apparently changes sometimes. So if you have some old welded-up wall-hanger in Grandpa's attic or that you found at a surplus store in the 90s, who knows if it's still legal.

I have my grandfathers Thompson. It has a plug welded into the barrel, but AFAIK I think that's all they did. The breech is rusted shut, but I don't know if that's all that keeps it in place.

i have my grandfather's Thompson and it is well maintained.  it's a very expensive day at the range.


Not having an FFL, I don't own any automatics. I've shot a Thompson before, and some others, like a B-17 waist gun at a range in Dallas that specializes in automatic weapons. It was cool, but yeah, the cost is nuts, even if they let you provide the ammo
 
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If the action and breech are welded close, that isn't a gun any, but a gun shaped object.


Exactly.  Since when is it illegal to own a demilled "machine gun"??

Chevello: Sounded like it was welded up after confiscation, so possibly operable prior to being seized.

/You know, as operable as any other Italian machinery


Article: the action and breech were welded closed prior to confiscation

Nope.

TKM: All of those records we can't find for some reason?   We can't find them for some reason.


I doubt they existed--it was demilled, it's not a machine gun.  All I can conclude is that a prior poster was right and the rules on exactly what counts as demilled changed.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zbtop: The ATF rules for actually deactivating a Machinegun to the point where registration isn't required is to destroy the receiver, usually by cutting it into at least 3 different parts with X amount of material lost in the cutting procedure, resulting in essentially a parts kit.


And now people make and sell welding jigs that will hold those 3 pieces in just the right position so that they can be welded back together.

Perfectly legal welding jigs. With the sole purpose of restoring a parts kit to a firing gun.

/The 2A is a curse....
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where are they going to display it, in the Hall of Failure, next to the Nambus?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I've always wondered about the rules for soldiers keeping hardware after WWII.  I know a lot of them brought home 'souvenirs' (my grandfather brought back a couple of old Japanese rifles), but wouldn't all of that stuff rightfully belong to the US Government by default as spoils of war?  How does the law work on that for some of the more significant hardware like in the article?


No one really cares about the bolt-action rifles, but you do have to register it with the ATF to do a transfer after grandpa passes away.

I don't think they were ever cool with anything more dangerous being brought back. They didn't want thousands of veterans with PTSD having access to heavy weapons. I'm sure some got home, but people have been smart to keep them a secret.

You can still own fully functional tanks, artillery, flame throwers, etc., so long as you go through the ATF process. Finding someone to provide ammo for your tank or artillery piece is the hard part, and you have to register each round with the ATF.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
