(Fox2 Detroit)   You shouldn't be making a third sequel if you can't hire Danny Trejo   (fox2detroit.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see "naked" means something different again.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: I see "naked" means something different again.


FTA

was naked from the waist down, and had a machete in her hand, which she pointed at people as they drove by.

I think that's naked enough
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: Naked woman with machete on I-96 brings highway to stop

I'm not even mad, that's amazing.

Most of the other mentally ill demonstrate their flavor of unhinged with the usual boring derp about Hunter Biden's laptop or flat earth drivel, but this woman took it to a whole other level.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: edmo: I see "naked" means something different again.

FTA

was naked from the waist down, and had a machete in her hand, which she pointed at people as they drove by.

I think that's naked enough


Got my attention
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Naked and swinging a machete
.....is no way to go through life, sis.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something tells me this is not the naked woman with machete that I want to see naked, or with a machete
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think the attempt at viral advertising your "Bush Trimming" business backfired a bit...
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Machete methhead?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: I think the attempt at viral advertising your "Bush Trimming" business backfired a bit...


And yet...

FarkaDark: Got my attention
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dryknife: Machete methhead?


Now that's a spin off franchise I can get behind:

This summer, Detroit won't get enough!
She's tough!
She's rough!
Just look at her Muff!!
MACHETE METHHEAD!
*Shutting down a freeway near you!*
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dryknife: Machete methhead?


Sequel to Hobo With A Shotgun.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now that's a spin off franchise I can get behind:

This summer, Detroit won't get enough!
She's tough!
She's rough!
Just look at her Muff!!
MACHETE METHHEAD!
*Shutting down a freeway near you!*

thanks a lot, just spewed my dinner on the keyboard
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't want to see Danny Trejo naked from the waist down either.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"....after a partially naked woman..."

This is a glass half full / half empty scenario, isn't it?

Also.......... <<fx Yoda voice>> Naked or naked not....... there is no partially naked.

/in other news, a doctor once asked my friend to strip to the waist, and my friend assumed he meant from the feet up......... cleverest idiot I know
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is she driving White "partially naked" not "partially clothed"?

/preverts
 
