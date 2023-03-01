 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Can't sleep. Clown will shoot me (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer clowns is so 2016.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rival gangs? Makes you wonder if they are taken seriously most of the time.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wondered whatever became of him...?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the territory has an owner and this organisation has taken over without any paperwork involved.

So do cartels apply for permits or something when they want to take over a town?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always find it odd why death threats have so much power.  I'm going to die. Why care how? It's this the logic of joining a gang to begin with.  The 3 dots mean prison, grave, hospital.  Well. Damn. If my choice is gang & death or life & random death.  I'm not seeing a net positive in joining.  And. If all you can do is kill me. Meh. It was going to happen anyway.  Why help you hurt others in the meanwhile? That seems like the most stupid shiat ever. But you do you.  Fimf.
 
Merltech
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I always find it odd why death threats have so much power.  I'm going to die. Why care how? It's this the logic of joining a gang to begin with.  The 3 dots mean prison, grave, hospital.  Well. Damn. If my choice is gang & death or life & random death.  I'm not seeing a net positive in joining.  And. If all you can do is kill me. Meh. It was going to happen anyway.  Why help you hurt others in the meanwhile? That seems like the most stupid shiat ever. But you do you.  Fimf.


Might be the holes that the bullets will make. Now if you like the whole painful experience, maybe this type of death is for you.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dang juggalos.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I always find it odd why death threats have so much power.  I'm going to die. Why care how?


WTF is even this?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mr Rompers?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Merltech: waxbeans: I always find it odd why death threats have so much power.  I'm going to die. Why care how? It's this the logic of joining a gang to begin with.  The 3 dots mean prison, grave, hospital.  Well. Damn. If my choice is gang & death or life & random death.  I'm not seeing a net positive in joining.  And. If all you can do is kill me. Meh. It was going to happen anyway.  Why help you hurt others in the meanwhile? That seems like the most stupid shiat ever. But you do you.  Fimf.

Might be the holes that the bullets will make. Now if you like the whole painful experience, maybe this type of death is for you.


Probably.
A while back I saw a vid of some Spanish speakers cutting this dude's chest skin off like he was dear.  He screamed the whole time. It was awful.  Poor farker. Wish I knew more Spanish.  I couldn't make out why he was being done like that.
But. Still dead is dead. I'm broken in the head.  I didn't let a spanking for each late slip stop me from being late. I even tired to get a late slip stack. I refuse to let abuse motivate me. Especially considering how violent my mom was when she was mad. She broke a glass on my head for drinking from the milk jug. Busted my elbow open for faking take a bath, by fling a boot at me.
And Don't get me started on a nun beating me with a belt.
I take violence as a reason to double down.
 
