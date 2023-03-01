 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is now open for submissions. Give us your poor, your tired, your . . . wait, just send us your best short stories and help support a great charity   (farkfiction.net)
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's here! The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is now accepting submissions! Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eight year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

And if you'd like to see what your fellow writers right here on Fark have done over the past years, take a look!

Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'd like to weigh in and also urge all and sundry to submit stories. I buy the anthologies and re-read them frequently, because we have some damned good writers here on Fark.

We- as a community- need to submit stories for the annual anthology in order to keep the team of editors-on-crack usefully annoyed for several months of the year. Think of it as a public service, or perhaps penance for real and imagined sins committed in past lives, but please submit stories for the anthology.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 What's the deadline?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I've still got 5 of these to read. I ordered them all a few months ago and they've been sitting in a box by my bed since I moved.

Great stuff. Y'all can whip up some pretty good yarns.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't submit.  Gonna submit.

/ Better get to writing...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: What's the deadline?


We close submissions on July 31st, so that's a couple of months to get stories in.
 
