Vermont looks to become the seventh state to figure out that maybe, just maybe, adults shouldn't be allowed to marry children
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We try children as adults all the time because we believe they are capable of intelligently forming the decisions that lead to a crime, all in the name of vengeance. Maybe if we viewed marriage as an act of near vengeance against women, we could let this stuff slide.

/that is 100% total cynicism for those who need to know
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They deserve to be free from marriage before they grow up."

I'm not sure a total ban on marriage is realistic.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ppl still get married lol
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A new bill would move the legal age for all marriages in Vermont to 18 years old, the age of consent, mirroring moves in other state legislatures this year to ban child marriage. Under existing law, minors 16 years of age and older can legally marry in Vermont with the written consent of one parent.

...just one?

Just under 300 children were married in Vermont between 2000 and 2021, 80% of whom were girls

Yikes.

Almost half of the Vermont girls married underage were married to individuals four or more years older than them, typically grown men.

Farking yikes.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: We try children as adults all the time because we believe they are capable of intelligently forming the decisions that lead to a crime, all in the name of vengeance. Maybe if we viewed marriage as an act of near vengeance against women, we could let this stuff slide.

/that is 100% total cynicism for those who need to know


I would take out the maybe, otherwise it's a relatively accurate take on the situation

/ call garbage out for what it is
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Both Ode and Reiss outlined the harmful nature of the parental waiver loophole currently in place. "What we call parental consent is often parental coercion, and the law does not provide any legal recourse for a teen who doesn't want to marry," Reiss said. "If their parent - only one parent - signs the form that marriage is going forth."

This is abuse, full stop.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2023 and this isn't the case in every state? Wow. How do you fight for child marriage and not look like scum?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How does the respect for marriage act play into this? Does Vermont still have to recognize legal underage marriage that happen out of state?

What if the marriage happens out of country? Which is probably the most likely scenario.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 2023 and this isn't the case in every state? Wow. How do you fight for child marriage and not look like scum?


the *only* reason it remains legal is because republicans continue to fight it on the basis of their religious freedom.

So to answer your question, you don't, because republicans are scum.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: A new bill would move the legal age for all marriages in Vermont to 18 years old, the age of consent, mirroring moves in other state legislatures this year to ban child marriage. Under existing law, minors 16 years of age and older can legally marry in Vermont with the written consent of one parent.

...just one?


I read that as either the mother or the father of each child but both of the kids need parental consent.  So if Dad is cool with it but Mom isn't she can't stop it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's only one political party trying to block laws to update these marriage laws. It is the same party complaining about children being groomed. And they oppose raising the marriage age because they think parents need the right to marry off their teen daughters to old men for religious reasons.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like the article skirts around the hard truth.  This is legal pedophilia. That's all there is to it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Underage marriage is also a way for the of-age spouse to circumvent statutory rape laws. Unmarried, a minor is not legally able to consent to sex with an adult, but the line is blurred legally when marriage is involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size

We've really got to close a lot of loopholes that allow predators to marry their victims to get around the law.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: fiddlehead: A new bill would move the legal age for all marriages in Vermont to 18 years old, the age of consent, mirroring moves in other state legislatures this year to ban child marriage. Under existing law, minors 16 years of age and older can legally marry in Vermont with the written consent of one parent.

...just one?

I read that as either the mother or the father of each child but both of the kids need parental consent.  So if Dad is cool with it but Mom isn't she can't stop it.


Far more likely it is a remnant of "go make me a sammich, the men are talking"
 
dywed88
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.


So you want mandatory abortions for everyone under 18?
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: There's only one political party trying to block laws to update these marriage laws. It is the same party complaining about children being groomed. And they oppose raising the marriage age because they think parents need the right to marry off their teen daughters to old men for religious reasons.


So like normal, every accusation is an admission.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.


I see you've finally come around on the ideas of widely available and free birth control, abortion and sex ed.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.


imagine saying something so stupid while being a republican, the party that would force 16 year olds to have babies against their will.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dywed88: Jeebus Saves: And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.

So you want mandatory abortions for everyone under 18?


No, you give it up for adoption.  There is no way in hell a 16 year old is can properly take care of a baby in this day and age.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.

I see you've finally come around on the ideas of widely available and free birth control, abortion and sex ed.


I don't believe I have ever been against any of that.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

replacementcool: waxbeans: 2023 and this isn't the case in every state? Wow. How do you fight for child marriage and not look like scum?

the *only* reason it remains legal is because republicans continue to fight it on the basis of their religious freedom.

So to answer your question, you don't, because republicans are scum.


From Equitynow.com ...
Child marriage is currently legal in 43 states (only Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island have set the minimum age at 18 and eliminated all exceptions), and 20 U.S. states do not require any minimum age for marriage, with a parental or judicial waiver.
So, I guess all those Republicans in Maryland, California, Oregon, California, Illinois and Hawaii keep allowing it.

... Also, please show us where the mean Republican touched you. It's OK.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: There's only one political party trying to block laws to update these marriage laws. It is the same party complaining about children being groomed. And they oppose raising the marriage age because they think parents need the right to marry off their teen daughters to old men for religious reasons.


Who's trying to block it exactly?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should not be a hot take: the age for marriage should be the same as the age of consent.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: kbronsito: There's only one political party trying to block laws to update these marriage laws. It is the same party complaining about children being groomed. And they oppose raising the marriage age because they think parents need the right to marry off their teen daughters to old men for religious reasons.

Who's trying to block it exactly?


https://www.newsweek.com/wyoming-ending-child-marriage-sparks-republican-outrage-1780501

Republicans

https://www.them.us/story/tennessee-republicans-want-to-ban-same-sex-marriage-but-allow-child-marriage

Republicans

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/01/09/cassie-levesque-new-hampshire-child-marriage-524159

Republicans.

It's almost like republicans are pedophiles.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: And yet at 16, it's totally cool for you to have a baby.  You just cant marry the father.

I see you've finally come around on the ideas of widely available and free birth control, abortion and sex ed.


Most big shot holy rollers talk one way and pay for a few when it impacts them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: It's like the article skirts around the hard truth.  This is legal pedophilia. That's all there is to it.


I don't know.  I didn't marry a 16-year-old because I was into women that age. In fact most of my life I've had sex with mostly people 5 to 20 years order. Or the same age. And only a few younger. And even less under 18. And that was because I was under 18. Too.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Should not be a hot take: the age for marriage should be the same as the age of consent.


Except the AoC is lower than 18 in many states, including those with no Romeo and Juliet laws setting a maximum age gap.
 
readymix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How does the respect for marriage act play into this? Does Vermont still have to recognize legal underage marriage that happen out of state?

What if the marriage happens out of country? Which is probably the most likely scenario.


No, the most likely scenario is someone from Tennessee going to Vermont for vacation, and bringing their "Tennesee legal" child bride with them.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How does the respect for marriage act play into this? Does Vermont still have to recognize legal underage marriage that happen out of state?

What if the marriage happens out of country? Which is probably the most likely scenario.


Ah yes, this isn't an "us" problem, it's those gross, savage foreigners with their weird foreign religions

Most of the victims of child marriage in the state were white, rural, lower-income girls, according to the assessment.

Ah yes, obviously those jetsetting white, rural poor girls are traipsing around the world to get married to old men.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static.fjcdn.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cut them some slack, they just wrote slavery out of their constitution. Baby steps , just not baby steps down the church isle.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: We try children as adults all the time because we believe they are capable of intelligently forming the decisions that lead to a crime, all in the name of vengeance. Maybe if we viewed marriage as an act of near vengeance against women, we could let this stuff slide.

/that is 100% total cynicism for those who need to know


Actually, no.. they are not capable of forming those decisions.. they are copying the acts of adults who should know better..  they just do what they want to do, and are not concerned with consequences.  Punishment for those crimes just teach them to be more sneaky in their endeavors.  What is right or wrong doesn't matter.   Best to pull the plug on them and let that be an example of consequences ignored. They are not teachable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OlderGuy: edmo: We try children as adults all the time because we believe they are capable of intelligently forming the decisions that lead to a crime, all in the name of vengeance. Maybe if we viewed marriage as an act of near vengeance against women, we could let this stuff slide.

/that is 100% total cynicism for those who need to know

Actually, no.. they are not capable of forming those decisions.. they are copying the acts of adults who should know better..  they just do what they want to do, and are not concerned with consequences.  Punishment for those crimes just teach them to be more sneaky in their endeavors.  What is right or wrong doesn't matter.   Best to pull the plug on them and let that be an example of consequences ignored. They are not teachable.


WTF?
 
