"I hope somebody got this on video." Don't worry, they did
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lasso a gator?
Only one direction it can run now.
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the guy wearing a bodycam. Curious.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Says the guy wearing a bodycam. Curious.


More surprising is that the bodycam was working. Heard these have really bad failure rates especially during some arrests.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Foam padding" = pool noodle.  Lulz.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
speaking about getting things on video...


My step-son told me a story of one day in school a girl was tripping on some major drugs. Not sure what kind, but she went into a riot, took off all her clothes and started going into convulsions right there in the hallway.

Waiving her arms, bouncing around, and eventually on her back squirming.

Soon a circle of kids was watching her and each one took out a cell phone to film it.

Not one person, called 911.

Two teachers had to come out, give the poor girl some space and they called 911.

It's more about the likes, then saving a life I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: speaking about getting things on video...


My step-son told me a story of one day in school a girl was tripping on some major drugs. Not sure what kind, but she went into a riot, took off all her clothes and started going into convulsions right there in the hallway.

Waiving her arms, bouncing around, and eventually on her back squirming.

Soon a circle of kids was watching her and each one took out a cell phone to film it.

Not one person, called 911.

Two teachers had to come out, give the poor girl some space and they called 911.

It's more about the likes, then saving a life I guess.


To fair, humans aren't done forming in the frontal cortex till 25.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: steklo: speaking about getting things on video...


My step-son told me a story of one day in school a girl was tripping on some major drugs. Not sure what kind, but she went into a riot, took off all her clothes and started going into convulsions right there in the hallway.

Waiving her arms, bouncing around, and eventually on her back squirming.

Soon a circle of kids was watching her and each one took out a cell phone to film it.

Not one person, called 911.

Two teachers had to come out, give the poor girl some space and they called 911.

It's more about the likes, then saving a life I guess.

To fair, humans aren't done forming in the frontal cortex till 25.


Ymmv
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: speaking about getting things on video...


My step-son told me a story of one day in school a girl was tripping on some major drugs. Not sure what kind, but she went into a riot, took off all her clothes and started going into convulsions right there in the hallway.

Waiving her arms, bouncing around, and eventually on her back squirming.

Soon a circle of kids was watching her and each one took out a cell phone to film it.

Not one person, called 911.

Two teachers had to come out, give the poor girl some space and they called 911.

It's more about the likes, then saving a life I guess.


Same thing happens but with no cell phones. Do you think these kids would actually have the wherewithal to call 911?  The average person is stupid and has no idea what to do in an emergency without prior training and experience.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found better video on this Fark link.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm 100% on the side of gators.   #TeamGator

These critters have been aroudn for 40 million years and have not evolved one day during that time.  When you move into their neighborhood, you become number two on the local food chain.   The only thing you can do is kill them or stay the fark away from them.  Any other interaction and someone or something is losing at least a limb, and my money in on the gators winning in the long run.   I like their odds.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
they should capture all the people and let the gators roam free
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm 100% on the side of gators.   #TeamGator

These critters have been aroudn for 40 million years and have not evolved one day during that time.  When you move into their neighborhood, you become number two on the local food chain.   The only thing you can do is kill them or stay the fark away from them.  Any other interaction and someone or something is losing at least a limb, and my money in on the gators winning in the long run.   I like their odds.


Republicans
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gator is lucky he isn't a dog, or Black, or a Black dog. Hey, hey mama.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It may not explicitly be in the video, but I definitely heard a large clanging sound...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

khatores: The average person is stupid and has no idea what to do in an emergency without prior training and experience.


Well sure. I would think the first thing anyone would do is call 911 when someone is in trouble like that. Maybe one of the klds could've ran to the nurses office or something. No, they just stood and watched and filmed it for social media I would imagine.

Bunch of high school kids. Of course they don't have any medical training.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: speaking about getting things on video...


My step-son told me a story of one day in school a girl was tripping on some major drugs. Not sure what kind, but she went into a riot, took off all her clothes and started going into convulsions right there in the hallway.

Waiving her arms, bouncing around, and eventually on her back squirming.

Soon a circle of kids was watching her and each one took out a cell phone to film it.

Not one person, called 911.

Two teachers had to come out, give the poor girl some space and they called 911.

It's more about the likes, then saving a life I guess.


maybe they didn't realize that their cell phones could be used to make phone calls..
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amazing how much time and effort they'll put into safely removing animals from a dangerous situation. They called back up, took the time to surround it, subdued it for its own safety and waited for specialists to show up and safely remove the animal.
Sounds like a tactic that should be expanded upon for other situations.
For all we know it's a hand bag by now.
 
drtgb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
farkitallletitend  
Amazing how much time and effort they'll put into safely removing animals from a dangerous situation. They called back up, took the time to surround it, subdued it for its own safety and waited for specialists to show up and safely remove the animal.
Sounds like a tactic that should be expanded upon for other situations.
For all we know it's a hand bag by now.

As I watched the video, I was wondering if the helicopter flying around was part of the response team. It did look like they called everyone in to watch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: maybe they didn't realize that their cell phones could be used to make phone calls..


This I would tend to agree with.
 
