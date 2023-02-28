 Skip to content
(CNN)   Americans are changing things up when it comes to their gym behavior. For example, allowing themselves 29 minutes to get there instead of the more customary 26 and only ripping a massive fart on every fifth or sixth squat instead of every other one   (cnn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I still don't know why gyms are a thing. Almost anything you can do at a gym, you can do at home or outside for cheap or free -- and it doesn't smell like a gym everywhere.

Besides, once you check in to a gym, you can never leave.

question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They feel the need to record themselves doing exercises poorly, and confront people that have the audacity to walk through their shot. They're also recording themselves in the locker room and getting pissed off when people are upset by their illegal activity.

Gyms really need to disallow cameras in the gym
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm trying to get started doing a morning Yoga routine. Farthest I've gotten is to print out the instruction booklet.

Everything hurts and I'm lazy as f*ck. I need a senior NCO screaming at me to get my ass in shape.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Then Bikram yoga is the yoga for you. They'll yell at you and make you feel like absolute dog shiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Difficulty is, I'm trying to do it for $0.

I should just re-join the Army.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It really is unacceptable that gyms have dozens of cardio machines, but four smith machines. I'm all for them balancing that out.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

There should be zero smith machines.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In my anecdotal experience, gyms are mainly for mirror selfies taken by d-bags who sometimes don't even do a single exercise or lift while they're there
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's amazing how the youths are making gains by sitting on a bench while isolating their thumbs muscles with phone in hand.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Most people won't work out at home even if they have the equipment available. There are too many other entertainment options and chores to do, so working out is pushed aside or shortened. If you go to the gym, you've got to do something while you're there, and you might as well put some effort into it.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, your home gym is too close to the washer and dryer, do your wife keeps draping clothes all over the $&@);/! thing!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Used to be a gym regular, 3-4 times a week minimum. As soon as COVID hit, I bought a rowing machine. Since then I've added a treadmill picked up off of freecycle. Don't have room for free weights but working on workarounds there and ultimately body weight and yoga should be enough. I don't see a need to go back to a gym.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

*fry_squint.jpg*Bodyweight exercises are great and all, but you're going to hit limits at some point, unless your goal is just basic strength training.  Gyms also let you avoid sh*tty weather with treadmills/bikes etc., which for a lot of places is the case for 4-6 months of winter rain and snow and unpleasant temps.Gyms also mean you don't have to deal with owning a squat rack or a range of dumbell weights or whatever other equipment, nor do you have to worry about moving it or the sound your workout makes disturbing the people that live in adjoining apartments.And, for some, gyms are just nice because you go to be around people -- if you stick with a gym long enough it becomes low-level socializing since you get to recognize the regulars on the same schedule as you. As you get older ("old" here meaning like 30+), it's a lot harder to find people who choose to keep athletics a core part of their daily life, so it's nice to have a place to find friends who do if that matters to you.Also, a decent gym shouldn't smell badly of BO. It'll have good ventilation.  Mine smells mostly like whatever rubberized material is used for the floor.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're not farting on EVERY squat, you're doing it wrong.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Holy sh*t I hate the plugin the comment box uses sometimes.  Today it's not even letting me de-italicize my own quotes.  I'm not re-typing that.  Gyms are great and have value was basically what I said.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

For a lot of people, the goal is simply not to dissolve into a complete ball of blubber.  Pharmdawg has a point up above.  You go to the gym, you're there, you may as well work out some.  You can block it out as a trip with a time frame, not "I really should work out when I have time." which turns into "I never have time."  It's all psych games aimed at yourself, but sometimes those are necessary to get anything done short of being forced
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
stopped going to the gym during covid. then they just kind of grossed me out anyway. so I started road biking. got into WAY better shape. plus, it's fun.

that winter weight is a bit of a biatch though...
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It annoys the sh*t out of me, waiting for a machine while Kyle does a five minute TikTok scroll between reps.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

For future use you can - pop the Raw HTML button and you can do anything you'd like just by deleting tags.  Please reread the 'quoted comment' in this post for proof thereof
 
