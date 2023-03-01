 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Like everything Boomers get nostalgic for, the "Golden Age of Air Travel" was actually a hellscape of rampant racism, misogyny, and exclusion   (cnn.com) divider line
82
    More: Obvious, United States, Flight, Atmosphere of Earth, Air travel, Airport, Altitude, China, London  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 10:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nope, not nostalgic for racism, misogyny and exclusion.

/Remember the separate bathrooms, segregated schools, etc.
//Very happy they're gone ... for now.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's why they're nostalgic for that time.
 
dkimball
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ok, boomer
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I worked as an airline caterer for a small municipal airport back in the early 80's.  I spend a lot of time on aircraft and around the flight staff.

Pilots pinching the butts of "stewardesses" and the whistling, etc. The stories of the wild parties back at the hotel. I was just a teen figuring out the real world then and saw all of that unfold. It was an odd time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember in the 70's when there were constant hijackings because basically there was no security. You just walked right onto the plane with as many guns as you can fit on your person. Good times, good times....if you were a hijacker.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boomers reaching through the bars, trying to reach that racism, misogyny, and exclusion.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Taking a trip through Braniff's and Southwest's history is a real eye opener
 
Wessoman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't miss the racism or the misogyny. Heck, I don't even miss the attempt at food or the short skirts on the stewardesses. All I want is more leg, waist, and shoulder room. That's it.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the golden age of travel..when your plane would have Metal fatigue and fall apart.

Happy flying!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good one, subby. Now do black people.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's exactly what made it a golden age, subby. White men acting with impunity.

\same for the "gilded age" of the late 1800s
\\and Republicans want us to go back to that
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: Pretty sure that's why they're nostalgic for that time.


Came here to say:
rampant racism, misogyny, and exclusion
Was a farking feature.  Not bug.

And I think Dilbet would agree or the Dogbert?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It did look like a more relaxing way to fly instead of the airborne cattle cars of today but there was a lot of cringy stuff going on I am sure.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also expensive and dangerous.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shostie: Pretty sure that's why they're nostalgic for that time.


When they say they are nostalgic... believe them!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes you just need a good wash.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Good one, subby. Now do black people.


Not sure what you are saying.  You think black people are nostalgic for the "Golden Age of Air Travel"
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah but you could recline the seats.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And I think Dilbet would agree or the Dogbert?


Dogebert

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't have to pine for the golden age.  The 1980s were pretty good by comparison to now.  My first flight was in 1983 when I was 7.  We got breakfast on our O'Hare to ATL flight, which was pigs in a blanket.  Then on our ATL to Tampa flight we were served lunch.  I mostly remember getting a giant piece of cake.  I also got wings, I got to go up in the cockpit, we were given post cards and multiple sets of playing cards.  We flew on an L-1011 both times which was huge and had tons of legroom.  Everyone checked their bags back then so there was lots of overhead in the center seats - not like a modern 767 which is a big plane, but still has center overhead bins that take up a lot of interior volume.  The planes also were never full.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Planes still crashed a lot more in the 80s though.  The L-1011 (I last flew on one in 1999) had the best bathroom setup. At the back of the plane, there was a wall of 5 of them.  This meant that there wasn't some stinky bathroom next to your seat at the back of the plane as you often see now.

The DC-10 had a sweet bar setup:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course, it also came to be called The Widowmaker because it crashed so much.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think the real issue is the lack of gremlins.  Flying needs to be more exciting.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image 720x480]

Sometimes you just need a good wash.


Convinced that there is a Monty Python sketch about everything.

A+
 
Thingster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Quadruple the price of every ticket (at least, to be in line with golden age pricing), and most of the issues with modern air travel would go away. As would most of the passengers.

The stories about Greyhound and people on the bus are because people on the bus couldn't afford to fly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope we get another movie about The Beatles this year you guys.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least you didn't have a stinky guy wearing a tank top with a hairy chest sitting next to you.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x570]
[Fark user image 470x711]
[Fark user image 470x711]
[Fark user image 850x1219]
[Fark user image 850x1139]
[i.pinimg.com image 334x423]


People remember that PSA had attractive stewardesses in sexy outfits.

They try to forget this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Comparing flying in the 60's vs flying now is like comparing an Oscars party with a frat house party.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: At least you didn't have a stinky guy wearing a tank top with a hairy chest sitting next to you.


frinkiac.comView Full Size

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wessoman: I don't miss the racism or the misogyny. Heck, I don't even miss the attempt at food or the short skirts on the stewardesses. All I want is more leg, waist, and shoulder room. That's it.

groppet: It did look like a more relaxing way to fly instead of the airborne cattle cars of today but there was a lot of cringy stuff going on I am sure.


You can have Golden Age amenities... if you're willing to pay Golden Age prices.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, but at least we got actual, sh*tty meals and you could freely smoke like a REAL American!

YEAH!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't have to pine for the golden age.  The 1980s were pretty good by comparison to now.  My first flight was in 1983 when I was 7.  We got breakfast on our O'Hare to ATL flight, which was pigs in a blanket.  Then on our ATL to Tampa flight we were served lunch.  I mostly remember getting a giant piece of cake.  I also got wings, I got to go up in the cockpit, we were given post cards and multiple sets of playing cards.  We flew on an L-1011 both times which was huge and had tons of legroom.  Everyone checked their bags back then so there was lots of overhead in the center seats - not like a modern 767 which is a big plane, but still has center overhead bins that take up a lot of interior volume.  The planes also were never full.

[Fark user image 850x663]
Planes still crashed a lot more in the 80s though.  The L-1011 (I last flew on one in 1999) had the best bathroom setup. At the back of the plane, there was a wall of 5 of them.  This meant that there wasn't some stinky bathroom next to your seat at the back of the plane as you often see now.

The DC-10 had a sweet bar setup:
[Fark user image 850x444]
Of course, it also came to be called The Widowmaker because it crashed so much.


Seats were wider, legroom was better, and they had cool sections like this.
Now to squeeze every penny they can they have made seats less wide and reduced legroom, even though people are taller and wider than they used to be.

Cool setups they had though:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sure do miss sitting in the first few non-smoking rows. As if the farking smoke knew not to cross the line between the two sections.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the "golden age" of air travel predates boomers being adults by a few years...

the 1950's and very early 1960's.  boomers were born after 1945.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Comparing flying in the 60's vs flying now is like comparing an Oscars party with a frat house party.


I don't think either is like an Oscar's party
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Walker: [Fark user image 850x570]
[Fark user image 470x711]
[Fark user image 470x711]
[Fark user image 850x1219]
[Fark user image 850x1139]
[i.pinimg.com image 334x423]

People remember that PSA had attractive stewardesses in sexy outfits.

They try to forget this.
[Fark user image 850x628]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is there anything the rest of you won't whine about? All of your failures can't be blamed on boomers
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I feel like this is another case of pining for the way certain things were back in the day that had nothing to do with racism, misogyny, and exclusion, but were genuinely better.

Can't argue that airline travel back in the 70s and 80s had roomier seats, better meals, better service, etc. compared to today.  Can't argue that the FDR years and post FDR years had better policies on taxation, better treatment for mental health in many cases, etc.

It's totally OK to pine for the genuinely positive things from previous eras while absolutely decrying and pointing out the evil bullshiat that happened too.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not saying there wasn't rampant racism, misogyny and exclusion in those times, but TFA isn't about that. Except perhaps one sentence about the typical frequent flyer being a white, male businessman, and airlines catering to that demographic with attractive stewardesses.
 
R2112
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People also forget that well into the 1960s, air travel was far more dangerous than it is today


That's why these were in the terminal to help people with anxiety

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it was a golden age, it only was for the very few.

By definition.  Everything is better with fewer people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Is there anything the rest of you won't whine about? All of your failures can't be blamed on boomers


That's why I blame the people in charge.  Who have always been in charge.  It's not innocent  Coincidence all but one POTUS was old white dudes.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Walker: [Fark user image 850x570]
[Fark user image 470x711]
[Fark user image 470x711]
[Fark user image 850x1219]
[Fark user image 850x1139]
[i.pinimg.com image 334x423]

People remember that PSA had attractive stewardesses in sexy outfits.

They try to forget this.
[Fark user image 850x628]


This one must have had particularly hot stewardesses
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: I remember in the 70's when there were constant hijackings because basically there was no security. You just walked right onto the plane with as many guns as you can fit on your person. Good times, good times....if you were a hijacker.


im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Until the introduction of jets in 1958, most of the nation's commercial planes were propeller-driven aircraft,

If none were jets and most were propeller-driven, what were the non-propeller-driven commercial planes?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Schmerd1948: Good one, subby. Now do black people.

Not sure what you are saying.  You think black people are nostalgic for the "Golden Age of Air Travel"


No. I wouldn't know if they are or not. I don't know every black person. But subby  seems to know every boomer.
It's tedious.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Underworld & Iggy Pop - Bells & Circles
Youtube KmJWD9jQvhc



Goldfrapp - Pilots - YouTube
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby must have linked to the wrong article because I don't see those things mentioned at all.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I feel like this is another case of pining for the way certain things were back in the day that had nothing to do with racism, misogyny, and exclusion, but were genuinely better.

Can't argue that airline travel back in the 70s and 80s had roomier seats, better meals, better service, etc. compared to today.  Can't argue that the FDR years and post FDR years had better policies on taxation, better treatment for mental health in many cases, etc.

It's totally OK to pine for the genuinely positive things from previous eras while absolutely decrying and pointing out the evil bullshiat that happened too.


Yeah, I don't see what's wrong with wanting better food, leg room, etc. When people are wistful about the past, unless they're super cruddy, they just mean the nice parts that we don't have anymore. Saying otherwise is implying we can't have nice dinners without systemic racism and misogyny, which, I do feel, is not so.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.