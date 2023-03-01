 Skip to content
(NPR)   If you've got a flight into Boston's Logan Airport anytime in the near future, you might want to consider the fact that Death's been on a bit of a streak there and while he hasn't quite hit the jackpot yet, he's probably coming due   (npr.org) divider line
25
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that these stories keep showing up now. What they're reporting on is normal activity at airports, not "near collisions." Mistakes get made, get caught, and get corrected in real time with no danger to anybody every day. It's what pilots and controllers do.

Safety-wise, this stuff become worrisome when it becomes a trend. A trend would be this happening at Boston airport every day. What a trend is not is this happening at various airports across the US every so often.

The FEDEX incident was a mistake and an event actually worth noting because it was in bad weather and involved a true lapse in situational awareness. If a controller is pushing it and trying too hard to minimize spacing, yeah, that's something to train about but it's not a world ending event. Forgetting who is where is such an event.

These stories don't tell you that controllers push everyday to maximize airspace use so you won't be late and they make it work.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's interesting and helpful. So how often is "normal." Like, how many aborted finals are there because of another plane on the runway each year at a busy airport like DFW or Atlanta? Are there any airports there are serious outliers in terms of frequency? I was once on a really scary abort at LGA many moons ago, and you're right -- it never got covered and the FAA appeared not to have a report on it.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death is just a little pissy because they forgot the Sumner Tunnel is closed on the weekends now and it farked up their timing getting to Logan.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This one doesn't look like a controller error. The Learjet pilot was told to line up and wait , read back that instruction, but then began a take-off roll. Sounds like pilot error to me.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A little out of date, but they do keep track:
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.faa.gov/air_traffic/by_the_numbers/media/Air_Traffic_by_the_Numbers_2020.pdf
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just never watch me try and land a plane at Logan in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

I swear that runway is made of rubber
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, here's a more up to date one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/air_traffic/by_the_numbers/Air_Traffic_by_the_Numbers_2022.pdf
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't help that kbos is a ridiculous layout for taxiways and runways. Let's cross in all the directions!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, just the latest of five recent incidents, not all at Logan.

/and what rich asshole owns the LearJet and told the pilot to go?
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can watch an animation of the event with ATC audio here,
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess trains are safer than planes again.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys, a Learjet was in a hurry. Some rich asshole (probably a white guy) wanted to get going without the permission of some stupid guy in a tower. What does that tower guy know?

Being rich means you should never have to wait on anybody, including a much larger plane.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby, English, MF do you speak it?

The article said that there have been near misses at a FEW airports around the country.  Not ALL at Logan.

Christ, plenty of reasons to dunk on the airport, but at least be fucking accurate.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As long as someone has a view of it, I guess.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sounds like the pilot of the Learjet needs to have his license pulled.

If you make a error that was that close to a disaster, and it was only averted because of someones else's actions, you should not be in the cockpit of any aircraft.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FARK headline: lots of near misses lately at Logan airport!!!

Actual article: lots of near misses lately... each at different airports
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't have any problems at Logan but tanked a flipped over traffic cone in the right lane of the Sumner tunnel on my way home last month from Puerto Rico.

There was a car to the left of me and no where to dodge, only cracked the corner of my bumper a little bit.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HiFiGuy: You can watch an animation of the event with ATC audio here,


Yeah, that Lear pilot is going to have a nice little chat with the FAA.   That's inexcusable.   Glad the tower / controller were on the ball.  Surprised Jet Blue didn't initiate the go-round on their own.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ATC language is standardized for this. Pilots can prepare for DEPARTURE, hold for DEPARTURE, etc. Only when ATC grants permission for TAKEOFF is that word used.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The way I see it, the controller's error was to make the pilot error possible in the first place. If the Learjet pilot had been asked to wait for takeoff clearance before turning onto the runway, this wouldn't have happened.

Busy airports have so much traffic that there's little margin for error. The solution might be to slow down arrivals and departures slightly - but of course, there's money involved, so good luck with that.
 
insolent_bystander
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's interesting and helpful. So how often is "normal." Like, how many aborted finals are there because of another plane on the runway each year at a busy airport like DFW or Atlanta? Are there any airports there are serious outliers in terms of frequency? I was once on a really scary abort at LGA many moons ago, and you're right -- it never got covered and the FAA appeared not to have a report on it.


Hi.  I'm an air traffic controller and could probably help give a peek behind the curtain on this one.  In 2019 I was able to attend a meeting with Delta Airlines line check safety pilots and chief pilot office in Detroit (but they flew a few people up from Atlanta for this meeting as well). This was an airline briefing that I was invited to.  It wasn't like they were trying to sell me on their safety or anything.

They specifically addressed go arounds because for a Cessna, a go around isn't that big a deal. For a turbofan aircraft, on paper it's another takeoff procedure and puts the aircraft one takeoff closer to needing mandatory maintenance (and down time).  Charlie Freak posted several graphs that appear to be accurate but they don't differentiate for go arounds.  The Delta representatives showed graphs that depicted their data that was similar to the ones posted here, but those numbers include weather related go arounds.  Low ceilings, wind shear, birds, deer etc made up the vast majority of go arounds for Delta in 2018 according to their data.

That doesn't mean that mistakes aren't made on the pilot and controller sides.  They absolutely do, but you also have to recognize that we have wide safety margins already.  Longer aircraft sometimes don't get completely off the runway sometimes and it causes a go around.  The point is there are many reasons that an aircraft would have to try again that aren't necessarily hazardous or even recognized by passengers that are included in the data shown.

Every airline has quality pilots.  You can't go wrong with any of them.  They are professionals and care very much about their precision.  Air traffic controllers are as well.  Everyone at work is talking about the Boston incursion today.  We were all talking about Austin a coupla weeks ago.  We aren't talking about it as gossip (mostly).  We discuss these things openly to see what went wrong and what can be done to prevent that from happening during our operations.  There is a goal of being right 100% of the time.   I think there are more of these types of incursions happening and them being reported on more frequently, but I don't think it's a systemic problem.  The Austin incident was very bad and there are so many ways that could have gone much much worse and I think it's bringing a ton of light to runway incursions.

Also, some airports are harder to work than others.  Some are harder for pilots to differentiate runways and taxiways.   That's neither the fault of ATC or the pilots. Boston is notoriously difficult to make quick decisions.  White Plains NY is another.

Thanks for reading.  To answer your question, I would say an incident like this one happens in the single digits per year across the nation.  Get a hotel room that faces the airport in Vegas and stare out the window at the taxiways and runways.  You won't see things like this happening.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"Line up and wait" is used all the time and has been forever, back to the old "taxi into position and hold" days. If it wasn't, airport throughput and capacity would take a major hit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: So how often is "normal."


Honestly, I saw it every other month when I was flying. These were usually instances we're we'd be getting close to the runway and the previous aircraft has dilly-dallied for some reason and will not get airborne as fast as the controller expected, then we'd have to go around the pattern for another try.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sounds like the pilot of the Learjet needs to have his license pulled.


And that may well be the result. But I'd hesitate to say the guy nearly caused an accident because my earlier point is the system has the capability to handle missteps, as it did here.

NCSB

Back when I was a fairly new hire at a regional airline, I flew with an idiot of a Captain who was always rushing around. Our aircraft was small with no flight attendants, so the first officer would make the takeoff announcement as we were taxiing. This took about three minutes to deliver and was much faster than the professional briefing done by flight attendants with visual demos.

One day, Captain Inahurry was in rare form and rather than wait on me to finish talking, he's screaming along the ground and telling tower we're ready to go. As I return to pilot duties and the radio, he says "C'mon, we're cleared for takeoff, let's go," as he's pulling the airplane onto the runway. I'm not even ready but I quick run the checklist and off we go.

About 15 seconds after we're airborne, the tower asks us why we took off already. I was about ready to grab the fire extinguisher and kill Captain Idiot. We were instructed to call the tower when we landed, which we did, and nothing ever came of it other than a tongue-lashing. "We" were lucky. Lucky we didn't get fined and suspended or more importantly, hit another airplane.

So Captain Dumbass had been in a hurry, isolated me from our team approach on the ground, and farked it up. It was on brand for him, putting fellow pilots in corners and generally trying to beat the system. He was later hired at another airline who fired him in training and he's been out of aviation ever since.

/NCSB

Or maybe he's flying Learjets now...
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm glad Fark is not the International Incident Investigation Institute.  Soon incidents would drop to 0, because nobody would be willing to report anything.
 
