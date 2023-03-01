 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Wagner Group head caught on video telling recruits they'll be well prepared for an upcoming WWIII. What does he know that we don't? 😬 (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Russia, Mercenary, Africa, Military, Law, Donetsk Oblast, YouTube, Yevgeny Prigozhin  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing. He's trying to convince the recruits they're part of an epic struggle between East and West that will decide the fate of the world, rather than tell them the truth that they're poorly trained, poorly equipped cannon fodder in a mad man's war of aggression.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of morning formation... "We're gonna kill all those terrorists and free the whole world, priiiiiiiiiiates! We're going into the Tsunami Triangle to f*ck sh*t up!"

It's rah rah bullsh*t.

The only place they are going is into Putin's portable crematoriums to be used as fertilizer on Ukrainian farmland.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How soon Prigozhin forgets his history lessons.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows how to get donations. "This private army I'm recruiting ain't gonna fund itself without good fear in the mix...I Would do the God Card but that's been well played out"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the fearsome war between the free and democratic nations of the world versus the mighty Russian forces and all of their tumbleweed allies.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He knows they'll all be dead in a few weeks.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well we know they won't be well equipped, so anything else this moron says is farking gibberish.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Nothing. He's trying to convince the recruits they're part of an epic struggle between East and West that will decide the fate of the world, rather than tell them the truth that they're poorly trained, poorly equipped cannon fodder in a mad man's war of aggression.


The truth hurts. But not as much as being left in a muddy ditch by the side of the road riddled with bullets.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SUBBY What does he know that we don't?

That he has a pre paid burial spot, his life insurance is up to date and pays out for combat death.
 
thornhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we're taking the words of Nazi merceranaries at face value, subby?
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: SUBBY What does he know that we don't?

That he has a pre paid burial spot, his life insurance is up to date and pays out for combat death.


It won't be WWIII.  Could it be a nuclear war?  Sure, that is a possibility.  It would be utterly suicidal for Western Russia and would allow China to double their size when they annex Siberia.

But it won't be a WW.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Upcoming WWIII?

Walter White III passed already.  Nothing to worry about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Nothing. He's trying to convince the recruits they're part of an epic struggle between East and West that will decide the fate of the world, rather than tell them the truth that they're poorly trained, poorly equipped cannon fodder in a mad man's war of aggression.


It could be that they believe their own bullshiat as well, but yeah, there's no special information that only they know about.

Unless they've got like laser pistols and cerebral bores that they've kept under wraps until now they're no more prepared today than they were a week ago.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Nothing. He's trying to convince the recruits they're part of an epic struggle between East and West that will decide the fate of the world, rather than tell them the truth that they're poorly trained, poorly equipped cannon fodder in a mad man's war of aggression.


Oh, the usual pre-game High School Thanksgivings Day speech in the locker room.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"In the ground" is a kind of preparation.

/Pre-killed.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From where I'm standing, the primary use of all these shiny new recruits is more likely to be in a Russian civil war when Putin either dies or falls out of a window and #TeamPrigozhin and #TeamShoigu go at it to see who gets to rule whatever's left of Russia.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark: spends a year explicitly referring to the war as WWIII
Also Fark: "lol it's not WWIII"
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 189x267]
How soon Prigozhin forgets his history lessons.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ron Swastison?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creoena: Upcoming WWIII?

Walter White III passed already.  Nothing to worry about.

[Fark user image 572x167]


Nah man, he's prepping them for the third Wonder Woman movie.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Reminds me of morning formation... "We're gonna kill all those terrorists and free the whole world, priiiiiiiiiiates! We're going into the Tsunami Triangle to f*ck sh*t up!"

It's rah rah bullsh*t.

The only place they are going is into Putin's portable crematoriums to be used as fertilizer on Ukrainian farmland.


make sure they have sunflower seeds in their pockets
 
Zenith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I suppose being dead in a shallow grave when it happens is a form of being prepared.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Star again?  When do we start getting headlines from the National Enquirer and Globe?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Private_Citizen: Nothing. He's trying to convince the recruits they're part of an epic struggle between East and West that will decide the fate of the world, rather than tell them the truth that they're poorly trained, poorly equipped cannon fodder in a mad man's war of aggression.

The truth hurts. But not as much as being left in a muddy ditch by the side of the road riddled with bullets.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thornhill: So we're taking the words of Nazi merceranaries at face value, subby?


Nazi mercenaries quoted in a tabloid rag
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Creoena: Upcoming WWIII?

Walter White III passed already.  Nothing to worry about.

[Fark user image 572x167]

Nah man, he's prepping them for the third Wonder Woman movie.


Bastard!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mangoose: Private_Citizen: Nothing. He's trying to convince the recruits they're part of an epic struggle between East and West that will decide the fate of the world, rather than tell them the truth that they're poorly trained, poorly equipped cannon fodder in a mad man's war of aggression.

The truth hurts. But not as much as being left in a muddy ditch by the side of the road riddled with bullets.

[y.yarn.co image 400x225]


Bullshiat! You're a white suburban punk, just like me.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: NewportBarGuy: Reminds me of morning formation... "We're gonna kill all those terrorists and free the whole world, priiiiiiiiiiates! We're going into the Tsunami Triangle to f*ck sh*t up!"

It's rah rah bullsh*t.

The only place they are going is into Putin's portable crematoriums to be used as fertilizer on Ukrainian farmland.

make sure they have sunflower seeds in their pockets


i prefer the daily mail, for factual news.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: The Star again?  When do we start getting headlines from the National Enquirer and Globe?


We get them from the NY Post. I fail to see a difference
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the alternative speech? You'll die quickly and under equipped on a frozen wheat field in Ukraine?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby's right, recruiters have always told the full, unvarnished truth to recruits. They must know something!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.