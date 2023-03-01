 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The real news here is that a U-Haul van can hit 90 mph   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 10:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"U-Haul-Ass"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: U-Haul van wanted in gunpoint robbery & shooting

How did this van get a gun and make it through the front door of a 7-11?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was more of Pod kind of guy. and no, not tide pods...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: BREAKING: U-Haul van wanted in gunpoint robbery & shooting

How did this van get a gun and make it through the front door of a 7-11?


He's an accessory.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  The ones I've used don't allow you to drive at the posted 80MPH speed limit.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they captured 4 people but the van got away?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would not be my first choice of getaway vehicles.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's a utility van rather than a box truck. I'd expect those can move faster. Still, 90 mph is impressive assuming that isn't just cop inflation of 30% or whatever.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of a Penske guy myself
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WyDave: Really?  The ones I've used don't allow you to drive at the posted 80MPH speed limit.


Maybe it was going downhill.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as five tens.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: BREAKING: U-Haul van wanted in gunpoint robbery & shooting

How did this van get a gun and make it through the front door of a 7-11?


That second part is actually pretty easy...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 320x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Every year, when the Uhauls migrate on Labor day weekend.

bostonherald.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it these guys?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always give U-Hauls a wide berth on the road, because the thing I always think about them is:

"You probably have never driven one of these before in your life."

/ well, maybe once before - but it *ain't* your everyday ride
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: assuming that isn't just cop inflation of 30% or whatever


Assuredly this. Remember Rodney King and how police said he was driving like 110 mph? In a Hyundai Excel? The vehicle manufacturer confirmed his car could never reach that speed - it was a lie from police.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: I always give U-Hauls a wide berth on the road, because the thing I always think about them is:

"You probably have never driven one of these before in your life."

/ well, maybe once before - but it *ain't* your everyday ride


That, and the words "shifting load" come to mind.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter users who use breaking in their headline need to be junk punched.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: TheDirtyNacho: assuming that isn't just cop inflation of 30% or whatever

Assuredly this. Remember Rodney King and how police said he was driving like 110 mph? In a Hyundai Excel? The vehicle manufacturer confirmed his car could never reach that speed - it was a lie from police.


Maybe it can if a gun is pointed at it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm more of a Penske guy myself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WyDave: Really?  The ones I've used don't allow you to drive at the posted 80MPH speed limit.


Correct. I worked at a U-Haul lot for a summer and every truck either has a governor on the engine or a block under the pedal that prevents them from going over 80. Going 90 in one is impossible. Either the writer is exaggerating, or the perp modified the truck himself. I'm going to go with the writer exaggerating.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the Lotus racer told me, it really matters how safely you can go at high speed.

Like the guy installing the trailer hitch to me, don't worry about the engine on your 52HP Jetta diesel, worry about the brakes when you're pulling that big yacht.

I'm guessing a UHall can do at least 120 mph, unaided when dropped from a good height.  A Trebuchet probably even faster.   I don't obsess about guns, but I do enjoy skeet shooting.
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I could easily get one up to 100mph, assuming I can find a tall enough cliff to drive off and wind resistance doesn't prevent me from hitting terminal velocity.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Looks like it's a utility van rather than a box truck. I'd expect those can move faster. Still, 90 mph is impressive assuming that isn't just cop inflation of 30% or whatever.


I used to drive one of those for work. They can hit 90 but it's farking scary. God help you if you have to turn, it's like an egg balancing on a toothpick.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ!  Every one I've ever rented was a rattling death trap with bad brakes that you had to pump to get enough hydraulic pressure to stop.  I use Budget now, though they screwed me the last time when I HAD to be out of the house, the truck was a no-show, and they couldn't find another one Charlotte for two days!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: WyDave: Really?  The ones I've used don't allow you to drive at the posted 80MPH speed limit.

Correct. I worked at a U-Haul lot for a summer and every truck either has a governor on the engine or a block under the pedal that prevents them from going over 80. Going 90 in one is impossible. Either the writer is exaggerating, or the perp modified the truck himself. I'm going to go with the writer exaggerating.


You can hit 90 if you're going downhill on a highway, but the speedo caps out at 85, so you'd have to estimate. Or at least they did back in the late 1990's/early 2000's. We had a long term rental truck, so maybe ours was modified.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: TheDirtyNacho: Looks like it's a utility van rather than a box truck. I'd expect those can move faster. Still, 90 mph is impressive assuming that isn't just cop inflation of 30% or whatever.

I used to drive one of those for work. They can hit 90 but it's farking scary. God help you if you have to turn, it's like an egg balancing on a toothpick.


I remember an old work van I used to drive over 80 MPH it would start to vibrate and the faster you went the more violent it got.
 
Markus5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
chase through as many as 50 streets

5 times 10
That's bad.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 320x213]


I know someone who got a big U-Haul truck when she moved. She was returning it and didn't make the turn into the lot so she threw it in reverse, backed across an entire street and into a parked car. We were standing nearby screaming at her to stop. And then the tears began...
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WyDave: Really?  The ones I've used don't allow you to drive at the posted 80MPH speed limit.


The trick is to get going down hill, using gravity to make the truck go faster than 80 mph, and burn the governor out.

/90 mph across Texas does not impress the Texas Rangers
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: That's as many as five tens.


Gah you beat me to it!
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Under the right conditions, anything can hit 90 mph
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I drove this thing 1500 miles a week ago and had it up to 80 once. Felt like it could have probably done 90.

But, I did most of the drive at 55 because it was terrifying.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/<insert U-Haul lesbian joke here>
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm more of a Penske guy myself
[Fark user image image 498x269]


I wish I could give you 10 funnies.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuffy: Would not be my first choice of getaway vehicles.


You rob with the getaway car you have not the getaway car you want
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A U-haul at speed is LOUD.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
See, this is why It's courteous to refill the tank for the next customer...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I drove one from Indy to Dayton years ago on I-70 after purchasing a piece of furniture on CL. Trying to follow my wife who was driving my WRX, I literally had the gas pedal on the floor most of the way home. Best I could hit was 75mph. I'd pull out from behind a semi to pass, get up alongside, then have to drop back behind because it couldn't get past.

A year ago, I drove one to move my daughter. I thought it was a diesel because the thing was louder than a Central American revolution. Went to fill it up afterwards and noticed it said "gasoline only". Finally filled it with gas and returned it, telling the UHaul guy I could have sworn it was a diesel, but it said gas. He looked at me a second, then finally hung his head (me thinking I'd farked up). Walks out to the truck, crawls under and says "shiat". Someone had stolen the catalytic converter (before I rented it), which is why it was so loud. He said they were stealing them left and right out of his lot.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: BREAKING: U-Haul van wanted in gunpoint robbery & shooting

How did this van get a gun and make it through the front door of a 7-11?


They dont joke about how much that ramp extends
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
U-Haul vans are generally LS powered.  Some with the 6.0 LQ4.  90mph ain't shiat and they do great burnouts.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the cops probably hit 90 trying to catch up during the pursuit and decided that was how fast the van was going.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cop math as applied to velocity?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khatores: WyDave: Really?  The ones I've used don't allow you to drive at the posted 80MPH speed limit.

Maybe it was going downhill.


Good tailwind?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: U-Haul vans are generally LS powered.  Some with the 6.0 LQ4.  90mph ain't shiat and they do great burnouts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Two adult men, woman&juvenile male taken into custody after"chase through as many as 50 streets." ⁦

I read that as "50 states" and was actually really impressed. I know driving to Alaska is one hell of a slog, and the fact that he even made it to Hawaii is no small feat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember driving my first Uhaul at 18. Then a few years back, I drove one again.

This is what you old farts must be talking about when you say modern cars are packing the horsepower of 70s muscle cars.

Whatever make and model engine they have in them these days, they got some kick-ass under the hood these days.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm renting one Saturday for a move

I'll test it and get back to you
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.