 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   No word on whether a non-caloric silicone-based kitchen lubricant was involved   (wfsb.com) divider line
4
    More: Awkward, Ambulance, Sled, Velocity, Sledding, Copyright, UConn students, Injury, Sprain  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 7:46 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christmas Vacation (6/10) Movie CLIP - Downhill Fast (1989) HD
Youtube bSdm_eA1Css
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: Christmas Vacation (6/10) Movie CLIP - Downhill Fast (1989) HD]


Fun fact: that scene was filmed in Breckenridge, Colorado
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was when you are farking a girl from behind and at "the moment" you grab her hair, kick out her legs, and ride her downhill
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids now days. My uncle to me and my cousins to Horse Barn hill. I took my kids there. Can get icey
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.