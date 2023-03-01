 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   New Loch Ness Monster sighting '600 miles from home' after excited mum and her daughter see small whale waiving its penis around in Bristol channel   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Loch Ness Monster, Loch Ness, Belief, Pier, Estuary, Scotland, Scottish Highlands, Sea monster  
4 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was driftwood of course but just looked so unusual."

I used to spend a lot on time by the Mississippi river and that's exactly what driftwood always looked like.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Nessie getting a swim in before the council starts charging to swim in the sea."

I wonder how much they'll charge?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I tried to explain to someone that that's what whales do, and it's perfectly normal to wave your penis around.  But apparently I'm still banned from public transportation.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I tried to explain to someone that that's what whales do, and it's perfectly normal to wave your penis around.  But apparently I'm still banned from public transportation.


Well, there's your mistake. As the title clearly indicates, you were supposed to waive your penis. That can credibly be accomplished by putting on pants and making sure the fly is zipped up.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

