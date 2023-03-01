 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   NASA is sweating it that three skyscraper-sized asteroids are hurtling towards Earth this week EVERYBODY PANIC   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Andromeda Galaxy is also "Hurtling towards Earth"....tho I think we'll be fine in the meantime.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!


Have you not seen any Marvel movies? Supervillians can do this.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!

Have you not seen any Marvel movies? Supervillians can do this.


So, 3 asteroids... Florida, Georgia, Texas?  Supervillains, time to earn your pay!
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The asteroids 7 times as far away as the Moon, no collisions for at least 200 years and the asteroids aren't all that large. I'm sure that someone at NASA is terrified, but it is because he or she picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: AlwaysRightBoy: NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!

Have you not seen any Marvel movies? Supervillians can do this.

So, 3 asteroids... Florida, Georgia, Texas?  Supervillains, time to earn your pay!


As a doomsdayer, I'm up for any kind of entertainment. How about swamping out Florida for Russia?
/born in Florida
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!


that's what they want you to believe.    Gravity is just a theory, remember.   Hell, they cannot even teach that in public schools in some states.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Skyscraper-sized"?!  What does that even mean?!

This is America!  We measure things in football fields here!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Skyscraper-sized"?!  What does that even mean?!

This is America!  We measure things in football fields here!


How many bananas big are they?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: OldRod: AlwaysRightBoy: NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!

Have you not seen any Marvel movies? Supervillians can do this.

So, 3 asteroids... Florida, Georgia, Texas?  Supervillains, time to earn your pay!

As a doomsdayer, I'm up for any kind of entertainment. How about swamping out Florida for Russia?
/born in Florida


I'd settle for a Tunguska-like event over Moscow.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Skyscraper-sized"?!  What does that even mean?!

This is America!  We measure things in football fields here!


How many corgis in a skyscraper???
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Skyscraper-sized"?!  What does that even mean?!

This is America!  We measure things in football fields here!

How many bananas big are they?


A bunch!
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another headline from today on this "news" site:

"Firefighters forced to dodge bull semen 'projectiles' after cattle breeder blaze"

Thankfully, there was no video.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for the asteroids at this point.

js13kgames.comView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm rooting for the asteroids at this point.


I hear you.  I just learned I've got powderpost beetles eating my floorboards and beams.  I could use an asteroid strike right about now.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no, Bruce Willis is now too senile to save us!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!


All it takes is a cosmic *boop*.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
☄☄☄😎🥳😲
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

offacue: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Skyscraper-sized"?!  What does that even mean?!

This is America!  We measure things in football fields here!

How many bananas big are they?


47 corgis tall.
 
Bondith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moulderx1: offacue: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Skyscraper-sized"?!  What does that even mean?!

This is America!  We measure things in football fields here!

How many bananas big are they?

A bunch!


You bastard.  Take your funny, dammit.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Oh no, Bruce Willis is now too senile to save us!


I think Affleck is still around - last seen smoking a cigarette out back and looking forlorn
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor 2023?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "should a change in trajectory occur"

Somebody please tell this "news" site that trajectory changes without some external force being applied will not happen.

Gravity is more than just s good idea. It's the law!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

It is possible for me to wake up next to this ... should a change in trajectory occur
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Link to not-rag: https://www.space.com/four-big-asteroid-flybys-february-march-2023
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm rooting for the asteroids at this point.

[js13kgames.com image 400x250]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
