(Guardian)   Day 371 of WW3: Russian defense ministry accuses Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes targeting infrastructure inside Russia, including near Moscow. Ukraine: "Nuh-uh, it's internal sabotage, LOL." It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At the time, Ukraine's Defense Ministry offered no comment on the strikes - though a presidential adviser tweeted a cryptic message hinting at the possibility Kyiv was indeed behind the December attacks.
"The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: If something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," he said at the time.

CNN link
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, so I won't mention any old films today.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gaslight: Okay, so I won't mention any old films today.


Oh go ahead!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gaslight: Okay, so I won't mention any old films today.


Username checks
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone. Watch the skies, the aliens have decided to side with Ukraine! Here's the overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, March 1

"UFO" Over Russia: Black Sea Oil Refinery Set Afire, Civilian Flights Grounded in Petersburg

Ukraine Withstood Putin's Winter Terror, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says

Lukashenko in China Says Belarus 'Fully' Supports Beijing's Ukraine Plan

New Russian Missile Attack Could Be Launched in Several Waves

'We Are Afraid of What Comes After Putin' - An Interview with German Politician Müller

Kremlin Lined Up Two Candidates to Usurp Zelensky's Seat in Case of Kyiv's Seizure

EXPLAINED: Why Russia is Claiming the US is Planning a 'False Flag' Provocation

Ukraine War Set to Divide as India Hosts G20 Foreign Ministers

OPINION: Why Argentina Won't Break With Putin

'No Evidence' Ukraine Misusing Aid, Senior US Official Says

Ukraine Troops 'On Edge' as Moscow Seeks to Encircle Bakhmut

OPINION: The Year That Changed Us, the Post-2000 Generation

OPINION: Every Neutral Olympic Flag of Russia is Stained with Blood


Media: Stoltenberg invites Zelensky to attend NATO summit in Vilnius.

Flying object reported in Kyiv Oblast, air raid alert on.

Governor: Russian attacks kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day.

Governor: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast hits civilian infrastructure, power lines.

Bloomberg: China imports Russian uranium, raising concerns over the nuclear arms race.

ISW: Russia escalates false flag information operations to distract from failures.

General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 85 Russian attacks over past day.

Russia's shelling of Kupiansk kills 1.

Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Ukraine downs 5 drones over Poltava Oblast.

Lukashenko visits China as tensions mount.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks and hug your loved ones. The breakfast buffet is open, and the bacon's stacked high. So's the chairs, anyone care to start setting them up?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some previous reporting and commentary by Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, it is now believed that slightly more  than ten Ukrainian drones were used in the recent, tragic attack on the peace-loving people of Crimea. While almost all were shot down by Russian air defense forces, some evidence suggests that one, or possibly more managed to strike and cause slight damage to various places on the strategic peninsula, including but not limited to the air traffic control towers at multiple air bases along with planes, hangars, runways, and cars and houses belonging to military personnel. Additionally, a handful of local anecdotes regarding completely trivial instances of 'apocalyptic destruction' have not been verified and most likely will not be investigated due to the unlikelihood there being any truth in the matter and the fact that all investigators were killed by the drone strike. Memorial services will be held next Thursday or whenever burning debris stops falling from the skies.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon, in which the lovable rapscallion Jon contracted 'spider clap' from a diseased sex worker and went on to cover the Duma in spider webs and baby spiders sprayed from his genitals was a work of fiction and does not represent any new sexually transmitted infection currently wreaking havoc among prostitutes in Moscow. It is recommended however that all parties engaging is such behavior should use personal protection, including condoms and spray cans of Raid.

* The Ministry of Culture would like express congratulations to Igorina Igorovna, winner of the 2023 Babuska of the Year award. Her prize-winning performance on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in which she slaughtered a pig and prepared traditional Doctor's Sausage using only animal entrails, sawdust, pork rectums, and more sawdust was only an enjoyable prelude to her finale in which she downed a liter of bathtub vodka and clubbed Dmitry Medvedev with an uncured ham hock. As part of her prize package, she will be awarded a brand new 2023 Lada Granta, a selection of fine pork products from the estate of the recently departed Sausage King of Russia, and the opportunity to club Medvedev with ham whenever the mood strikes her.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian Dude's Daily Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3Jpc2luKp8

And with praise to Wodin, some Watermelon Wednesday imagery:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x776]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]


It's good to see that the numbers are up today.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't post this yesterday so FTI (for those interested), here's a Jake Broe take yo:
Russia Just Lost a $500 Million Plane in Belarus
Youtube j64O8Uq47-w
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Big drama in Bakhmut. Ukrainian Soldiers still hold the city But for how long?
Youtube PIDc3eKuniw

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 Feb: Russians BOAST With Their Ammo Delivery. REGRET IMMEDIATELY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube pdKbvxTOirM

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The End of the War

There have been many predictions on how the war in Ukraine will end.  I will add my own prediction.

The war will end in negotiations.  Wait.. Wait... before you write message how I am idiot beet farmer from backwards country, keep reading.

Almost all major wars have ended in negotiations.  Yes, the enemy may have been completely defeated and sued for peace, but there still was some negotiations.

In order for the negotiations to take place, a few things must happen.  All Russian troops leave Ukrainian borders that were defined in 1991.  Western countries to enact air defense zone over Ukraine after Russian military leaves Ukraine.  All naval bases in Crimea need to be evacuated within 60 days of armistice.

The negotiations, what we would like them to be about, will not happen.  Negotiations about war crimes and reparations will go no where.  Russia will not capitulate on the matter.  Exception being if Putin is captured in coup and Oligarchs think handing Putin over will save them money and prison.  The negotiations will never finalize and will end in a permanent cease fire similar to how North Korea and South Korea.

Ukraine will spend large amount of money building border fence between Ukraine and Russia.  The fence similar to fence Poland built between Poland and Belarus.  Germany will supply several remote  monitoring capabilities to keep an eye on land border.  The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.  Turkish navy will provide security for all Ukraine and Russian ships in the Black Sea.  Belarus will send trains to Russia.


/ Just my opinion. I am not an expert.
// If you reply to my message or another person message please be civil
/// I like "/".
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 18 through February 24 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Okay, so I won't mention any old films today.


Some Traffic on this site is from Ruthless People and I Fear they make a Big deal of some things and get Amusement from giving Goodfellas some Heat for Clicks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need to talk about old films.

That bathtub of yours is disgusting.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netanyahu bows to U.S. pressure to distance Israel from Putin

Strengthening Russian-Iranian ties threaten the security not only of Ukraine, but also of Israel, according to senior politicians.

I'll believe it when they start giving Ukraine some weapons.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Vlad!
Zelensky's ALIVE !!!!!!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Suck it long and suck it hard while your nation crumbles
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: The End of the War

There have been many predictions on how the war in Ukraine will end.  I will add my own prediction.

The war will end in negotiations.  Wait.. Wait... before you write message how I am idiot beet farmer from backwards country, keep reading.

Almost all major wars have ended in negotiations.  Yes, the enemy may have been completely defeated and sued for peace, but there still was some negotiations.

In order for the negotiations to take place, a few things must happen.  All Russian troops leave Ukrainian borders that were defined in 1991.  Western countries to enact air defense zone over Ukraine after Russian military leaves Ukraine.  All naval bases in Crimea need to be evacuated within 60 days of armistice.

The negotiations, what we would like them to be about, will not happen.  Negotiations about war crimes and reparations will go no where.  Russia will not capitulate on the matter.  Exception being if Putin is captured in coup and Oligarchs think handing Putin over will save them money and prison.  The negotiations will never finalize and will end in a permanent cease fire similar to how North Korea and South Korea.

Ukraine will spend large amount of money building border fence between Ukraine and Russia.  The fence similar to fence Poland built between Poland and Belarus.  Germany will supply several remote  monitoring capabilities to keep an eye on land border.  The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.  Turkish navy will provide security for all Ukraine and Russian ships in the Black Sea.  Belarus will send trains to Russia.


/ Just my opinion. I am not an expert.
// If you reply to my message or another person message please be civil
/// I like "/".


Well I mean yeah. Build a wall. It would certainly make the country that has been invaded feel a lot better. I'm guessing it would make the invaders feel better about their paranoid delusions that anyone wants to invade them and drain them of their precious bodily fluids (well, from that part of their border at least...)

In fact, build TWO walls, about ten miles either side of the 1991 borders. The space between north and South Korea seems to have a pretty decent ecosystem. Make it a nature reserve, rewild it. Let tourists on both walls look down on the nature. Win win.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't determine whether the low casualty count the last few days means the Russian winter offensive is over, or Russia is being more cautious and strategic with their troop deployments and finally giving up the human waves strat, or Russia is just running low on troops altogether.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russia is so worried about Ukraine targeting infrastructure in it's territory then maybe Russia shouldn't have started the war in the first place and stayed in it's own borders.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We really need to talk about old films.

That bathtub of yours is disgusting.


well I can't clean it very well one-armed and how'd you know?!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I didn't post this yesterday so FTI (for those interested), here's a Jake Broe take yo:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j64O8Uq47-w]


Pretty sure the same reasoning is going on with the Tories vis a vis Brexit.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Murphys Laws of Warfare

When both sides are convinced thy are about to lose, they are both right.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We really need to talk about old films.

That bathtub of yours is disgusting.


Did you see the latest report on Ukraine by Howard Beale? He's pretty mad.
 
Muta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you're looking for a mildly obscure old movie, check out The Loved One from 1965.  It is quirky in the same way a later, not naughty, John Waters film can be quirky.  It has the star power as well.  It includes Rod Steiger, Milton Berle, Jonathan Winters, James Coburn, Tab Hunter plus other.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.


i'd like to think the bridge doesn't survive this month but, I hold hope for that every month.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On one hand, I'm going to be a little saddened by Russia taking Bahkmut, if they actually do so.

On the other hand, the Russians taking a city 25 miles (40 km) away from the border of Russian-controlled territory before the current invasion, and more than year later after their three day special military operation started, is not quite the show of strength Russia might imagine.

Kind of like if the US tried to overthrow the Mexico government, but a year later, was still bogged down outside of Tijuana.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: One of Murphys Laws of Warfare

When both sides are convinced thy are about to lose, they are both right.


Counterpoint: one side is suffering from Dunning Kruger Effect, the other side has had what alcoholics refer to as a brief moment of lucidity.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.

i'd like to think the bridge doesn't survive this month but, I hold hope for that every month.


I bet Ukraine is going to launch a massive helicopter assault to attach tethers to the bridge and lift the entire thing away and drop it in the sea.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tech innovation helps Ukraine even the odds against Russia's military might
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
static.kyivpost.comView Full Size
Just checked ou the article about the lackeys pootie wanted to install
Guy on the left is "Soviet party official" and the right is "Russian gang boss" both right out of central casting for a straight to video spy movie
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: In fact, build TWO walls, about ten miles either side of the 1991 borders.


Sure but not in those locations.  One wall goes on the border.. the other wall gets built 150km inside Russia to give those whiny bastards the NATO buffer zone they absolutely need for their protection (i giggled typing that).
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We really need to talk about old films.

That bathtub of yours is disgusting.

Enjoy Your Bath
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.

i'd like to think the bridge doesn't survive this month but, I hold hope for that every month.

I bet Ukraine is going to launch a massive helicopter assault to attach tethers to the bridge and lift the entire thing away and drop it in the sea.


Why helicopters when there is a division of trained and motivated dolphins perfectly able to do the job?
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Muta: KangTheMad: tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.

i'd like to think the bridge doesn't survive this month but, I hold hope for that every month.

I bet Ukraine is going to launch a massive helicopter assault to attach tethers to the bridge and lift the entire thing away and drop it in the sea.

Why helicopters when there is a division of trained and motivated dolphins perfectly able to do the job?


Did the Russian dolphins defect to UAF?  Dolphins are very smart so I wouldn't be surprised.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baka-san: [static.kyivpost.com image 850x478]Just checked ou the article about the lackeys pootie wanted to install
Guy on the left is "Soviet party official" and the right is "Russian gang boss" both right out of central casting for a straight to video spy movie


Did not follow the start of invasion into Ukraine at the time due to other slightly more pressing personal issues.

Were they in Ukraine at the time or were they waiting to be flown in for the the "victory parade" after 3 days?

Where are they now, if current location is known?
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.

i'd like to think the bridge doesn't survive this month but, I hold hope for that every month.


The Kerch strait bridge is proof that when the Russians are sufficiently motivated, they CAN get shiat done quickly and efficiently, with minimal waste or corruption.

They invaded the Crimea in Feb 2014. To consolidate the annexation, construction on the bridge started in Feb 2016. It was completed in May 2018. In a little over two years, 12 miles of 4-lane concrete highway and two train tracks, with a 750 feet truss section. It instantly became the longest bridge in Europe. We can't even get a zoning permit approved for a bridge in two years.

Now, when it was damaged last year people noticed that internally there were some cut some corners in the construction and design, some substandard materials and missing rebar in some places, but you have to admire the speed at which the Russians built the thing at all.

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Okay, enough admiring. Let's blow the farking thing up.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 300x173] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some previous reporting and commentary by Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, it is now believed that slightly more  than ten Ukrainian drones were used in the recent, tragic attack on the peace-loving people of Crimea. While almost all were shot down by Russian air defense forces, some evidence suggests that one, or possibly more managed to strike and cause slight damage to various places on the strategic peninsula, including but not limited to the air traffic control towers at multiple air bases along with planes, hangars, runways, and cars and houses belonging to military personnel. Additionally, a handful of local anecdotes regarding completely trivial instances of 'apocalyptic destruction' have not been verified and most likely will not be investigated due to the unlikelihood there being any truth in the matter and the fact that all investigators were killed by the drone strike. Memorial services will be held next Thursday or whenever burning debris stops falling from the skies.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon, in which the lovable rapscallion Jon contracted 'spider clap' from a diseased sex worker and went on to cover the Duma in spider webs and baby spiders sprayed from his genitals was a work of fiction and does not represent any new sexually transmitted infection currently wreaking havoc among prostitutes in Moscow. It is recommended however that all parties engaging is such behavior should use personal protection, including condoms and spray cans of Raid.

* The Ministry of Culture would like express congratulations to Igorina Igorovna, winner of the 2023 Babuska of the Year award. Her prize-winning performance on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in which she slaughtered a pig and prepared traditional Doctor's Sausage using only animal entrails, sawdust, pork rectums, and more s ...


You're channeling Cthulhu on these posts, aren't you.

Can I be eaten first?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Muta: KangTheMad: tembaarmswide: BadCosmonaut: The Kerch bridge will be permanently closed.

i'd like to think the bridge doesn't survive this month but, I hold hope for that every month.

I bet Ukraine is going to launch a massive helicopter assault to attach tethers to the bridge and lift the entire thing away and drop it in the sea.

Why helicopters when there is a division of trained and motivated dolphins perfectly able to do the job?


Your question is inconvenient to my narrative so I'm going to call it stupid and not respond to it.
 
Zenith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
and in other news today, serial Rapist & Murderer accuses victim of using violence to defend herself.
 
bdub77
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harlee: Can I be eaten first?


insert That's What She Said meme.  and if you do a good job then insert <redacted>
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Western firms say they're quitting Russia. Where's the proof?

Company statements and databases are flawed measures of what is going on in Russia's murky business world - and academics are clashing over how to use these methodologies.

It sounds like we have a statistics nerd fight on our hands.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  A long-range attack, the odds are never zero, Poland wants HIMARS, a pony considering the cost of war, tractors stealing memes, cats stealing memes, and a pony with whiskey are all in there.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: The Repeated Meme: In fact, build TWO walls, about ten miles either side of the 1991 borders.

Sure but not in those locations.  One wall goes on the border.. the other wall gets built 150km inside Russia to give those whiny bastards the NATO buffer zone they absolutely need for their protection (i giggled typing that).


Of course not. That would be silly.

A no fly zone for military platforms in that range? Yep.
 
Muta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ishkur: The Kerch strait bridge is proof that when the Russians are sufficiently motivated, they CAN get shiat done quickly and efficiently, with minimal waste or corruption.

They invaded the Crimea in Feb 2014. To consolidate the annexation, construction on the bridge started in Feb 2016. It was completed in May 2018. In a little over two years, 12 miles of 4-lane concrete highway and two train tracks, with a 750 feet truss section. It instantly became the longest bridge in Europe. We can't even get a zoning permit approved for a bridge in two years.


A new bridge is being built between Windsor Canada and Detroit Mi.  The length is about 1.5 miles.  In 2013, Obama Admin granted the permits to allow the bridge to be built.  The bridge is targeted to be completed in 2024.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We really need to talk about old films.

That bathtub of yours is disgusting.


ba-dump!
 
