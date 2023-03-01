 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   If you like wearing shorts, and you know how to sort, cocaine / If you're down with the brown, down with UPS Ground®, cocaine
13
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
she don't lie.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Excellent headline.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Excellent headline.


You don't lie
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn it. Why so I always find out cool shiat after the fact.  Fml.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
digitalstorm.comView Full Size


Umm, if she's bringing the cocaine, I'm down...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: [digitalstorm.com image 450x340]

Umm, if she's bringing the cocaine, I'm down...


That bust screams jail bait
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
mitch hedburg unavailable for comment
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That may be the worst remake of a song ever
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bughunter: [digitalstorm.com image 450x340]

Umm, if she's bringing the cocaine, I'm down...

That bust screams jail bait


Article is about a drug bust, so... yes.

Is this some kind of bust?
Youtube u44MXP_C3rs
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: [digitalstorm.com image 450x340]

Umm, if she's bringing the cocaine, I'm down...


Sexy UPS driver thread?

Well, if we must...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: [digitalstorm.com image 450x340]

Umm, if she's bringing the cocaine, I'm down...


Chris Hansen has a new show out now. It's called Take a Seat...but it doesn't say where.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*Cue Robin Quivers singing Cocaine.*
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't WAIT to watch the true-crime doc about this.
 
