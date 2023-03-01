 Skip to content
What happens when cheating becomes the norm? The Defense Intelligence Agency will catch you and force you to work as decoy spies in Pakistan and Russia
36
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Doctor.


Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: west.la.lawyer: Doctor.

Lawyer.


big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.


What are you, some kind of radical reactionary?
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.


Seriously, I graduated in 2010 and we took tests on paper. I'm sure it's a lot of work to grade exams on paper, but it seems like it's a lot of work to stop people from cheating, too.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The less in class stuff the collages have to do the more money they can spend on their football teams
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're here for the Wharton brand, a 4.0 GPA, and to party."

The brand and score, not the person, are what's being sold when that student goes on the market. The party is how the student deals with that fact.

The fun part is that the brand and score may open the door, but it's the person that steps over the threshold - if that person isn't worth shiat, doesn't matter how many brands & metrics you slap on them.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Doctor.


bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm like, what is this publication.  Why is this story just a series of anecdotes from anonymous sources, many of which are completely fanciful?  There is literally no data backing up any of the assertions in this article.

It's covering the same old ground of:
1.  Kids nowadays are so stupid and lazy.
2.  Ivory tower eggheads think they're better than you.
3.  Everyone is corrupt (because all of your institutions are corrupt)

So after I navigated to the white knighting story about JK Rowling... seriously:  The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling is an audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world's most successful author. In conversation with host Megan Phelps-Roper, J.K. Rowling speaks with unprecedented candor and depth about the controversies surrounding her-from book bans to debates on gender and sex.

Seriously?  JK Rowling, this weird old kids' book author is the center of the most contentious conflicts of our time?  Your conflicts are weak.

So it turns out that this is Bari Weiss' rag.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.

Seriously, I graduated in 2010 and we took tests on paper. I'm sure it's a lot of work to grade exams on paper, but it seems like it's a lot of work to stop people from cheating, too.


We switched from paper to computer testing because of the cheating going on with paper tests. Students would hold their phones under their desks and text answers to each other. That's very difficult to police in a large lecture hall with 100 students.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "They're here for the Wharton brand, a 4.0 GPA, and to party."

The brand and score, not the person, are what's being sold when that student goes on the market. The party is how the student deals with that fact.

The fun part is that the brand and score may open the door, but it's the person that steps over the threshold - if that person isn't worth shiat, doesn't matter how many brands & metrics you slap on them.


Nope.  What matters is sucking the right dicks - metaphorically, literally, or both
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

revrendjim: YixilTesiphon: no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.

Seriously, I graduated in 2010 and we took tests on paper. I'm sure it's a lot of work to grade exams on paper, but it seems like it's a lot of work to stop people from cheating, too.

We switched from paper to computer testing because of the cheating going on with paper tests. Students would hold their phones under their desks and text answers to each other. That's very difficult to police in a large lecture hall with 100 students.


No, no it isn't. The rule in unis here is no phones or devices allowed. If you are caught with a device you are automatically given zero for an exam and face disciplinary action. I recall 'invigilators' that patrolled the exam room specifically looking for cheating. They were trained on what to look for. Seriously, get your shiat together and enforce consequences. The longer that isn't done the shiattier the standard of graduates that are produced.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

revrendjim: YixilTesiphon: no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.

Seriously, I graduated in 2010 and we took tests on paper. I'm sure it's a lot of work to grade exams on paper, but it seems like it's a lot of work to stop people from cheating, too.

We switched from paper to computer testing because of the cheating going on with paper tests. Students would hold their phones under their desks and text answers to each other. That's very difficult to police in a large lecture hall with 100 students.


How did going to computer testing help this?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, let's whine about how easy it is to cheat on tests with modern technology without thinking about how we evaluate students.   Yes, it's easy to cheat on a timed, closed book multiple choice exam

Because closed book, multiple choice timed exams are what working in the real world is like.

Better- open book exams, or at least open note.  Back when I taught chemistry I *required* my students to bring in a "cheat sheet" for the test.  In the real world you're never not going to have Google

Better- project based evaluations, or something else that isn't filling in blanks

Even better- oral presentations.  Yeah, you can get Bob to write your paper, but you're going to look pretty silly standing up there trying to answer questions about it

There's a reason why "tests" for life-critical jobs aren't fill in the blank- you want to be a doctor you're going to spend a lot of time on what is effectively an apprenticeship.  Airline pilots get checkrides both live and in simulators constantly.  Yes, people still slip through, but a lot fewer than in a MBA program.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
as much as I want to point out that cheaters would find themselves with a degree but largely without the knowledge they need to be successful in their career of choice, I'm reminded by just how many times googling something has saved my bacon that it makes me think, maybe they'll be alright if they know enough to find the answers to the questions they have by using Google or AI.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vladimpaler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Greil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

keldaria: as much as I want to point out that cheaters would find themselves with a degree but largely without the knowledge they need to be successful in their career of choice, I'm reminded by just how many times googling something has saved my bacon that it makes me think, maybe they'll be alright if they know enough to find the answers to the questions they have by using Google or AI.


I had a social studies teacher that accepted test answers of chapter and approximate page, if that turned out to be where the answer was written in the textbook. Usually just knowing the answer was easier, but in a pinch you could tell him where your first guess for the data would be and if you got that right, you got 4/5 for the question.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Persnickety: revrendjim: YixilTesiphon: no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.

Seriously, I graduated in 2010 and we took tests on paper. I'm sure it's a lot of work to grade exams on paper, but it seems like it's a lot of work to stop people from cheating, too.

We switched from paper to computer testing because of the cheating going on with paper tests. Students would hold their phones under their desks and text answers to each other. That's very difficult to police in a large lecture hall with 100 students.

How did going to computer testing help this?


The computer testing is in a testing center with restricted browsers and proctors watching. The questions and answers are randomized so it does no good to tell your buddy the answers. I am confident that it is secure. During the Covid lockdown we had to let them take the online tests at home, and the average score jumped up 20%.
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All tests should be administered individually, and in-person by blade runners.

/avoid questions relating to mothers...
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The people who don't cheat get screwed over.

Every. Time.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Persnickety: revrendjim: YixilTesiphon: no1curr: Rather than using an app to administer the test, print it out on paper and hold it in a classroom. You know, the old fashioned way.

Seriously, I graduated in 2010 and we took tests on paper. I'm sure it's a lot of work to grade exams on paper, but it seems like it's a lot of work to stop people from cheating, too.

We switched from paper to computer testing because of the cheating going on with paper tests. Students would hold their phones under their desks and text answers to each other. That's very difficult to police in a large lecture hall with 100 students.

How did going to computer testing help this?

The computer testing is in a testing center with restricted browsers and proctors watching. The questions and answers are randomized so it does no good to tell your buddy the answers. I am confident that it is secure. During the Covid lockdown we had to let them take the online tests at home, and the average score jumped up 20%.


It sounds like it would be a lot easier and cheaper to randomize your paper test and have those same proctors looking for cell phones.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I worked for the Red Devil of pharmacy ten years ago, they wanted people signed up to auto refill scripts. We asked everyone, repeatedly, but only about 10 percent wanted to do it. They wanted far more and pointed to stores who were getting far more people signed up. Turns out they were automatically enrolling people with birth control or blood pressure meds, etc. and just telling people it was company policy now. The guy who was in charge of one of those stores recently was sacked for forging numbers on some more recent worthless metrics, so at least I got a nice chuckle out of that. So yeah, getting held to a higher impossible standard is really aggravating and demoralizing.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This article is so dumb that it irks me to no end.  I can't step away from it.

Exhibit A: Greye Dunn, a recent Boston University graduate who majored in international relations and minored in Spanish. Dunn said he never cheated per se, but he benefited handsomely from the new, lower standards. His pre-Covid GPA was just north of 3.0; during Covid, he averaged a 3.5. And he knows plenty of students who flouted the rules.

What are these new, lower standards?  Are they documented?

Greye Dunn, the recent Boston University graduate, recalled a class he took senior year-on world poverty-and all these underclassmen, who had never known a pre-pandemic college life, pressuring the professor into giving them 24 hours to take the exam. At home. "They pushed her to the point where they made cheating an option, and then they fully exploited that just so they could keep staring at their perfect GPA," he said.

Greye Dunn, the senior taking 100 level courses, has another anecdote with no evidence about kids nowadays.

I mean, this paragraph is insane:  Most professors, students said, grasp that the American campus has changed-big time. That the paradigm has shifted. Professors want a comfortable perch that looks nice on their résumés where they can write their articles and books and get ahead-just like the students want to get ahead, just like the universities want to get ahead.

Who are most professors?  Who are the students who clearly deduced the motives of "most professors" and how did they do that?

And this story.  This anonymous Wharton sophomore story.  This never happened. I'm just calling it.  It's ridiculous.  The hip and cool IT part is wrong too.

This is how it works, the University of Pennsylvania sophomore told me:
This past semester, in her Intro to Accounting class, students took the midterm online-but in a proctored classroom using a browser that alerted teaching assistants if anyone navigated out of the exam in search of illicit information. To access the browser, students had to log in with an individual code given to them after they showed up for the exam.
Sounds pretty airtight.
Not so fast.
No one checked IDs to make sure the students enrolled in the class were the same students taking the final. Cheaters in the class paid fellow classmates-the ones who stayed in the proctored exam room-up to $100 to send them the codes so they could log in from outside the room, where they were free to look up information on their phones or brainstorm answers together. In case the Olds got smart and thought to track students' IP addresses-that is, where they actually were-students reserved study rooms in the same building as the exam room, Huntsman Hall, making it appear as though they were physically there. (It's unclear whether any proctors thought to check.)
The average on the midterm was around 80 percent. In past years, it was closer to 60 or 70 percent. "It's not that the teachers got miraculously better at teaching the content or that the kids are smarter," the University of Pennsylvania sophomore told me.

There are so many IP addresses on a local network in a university building that they aren't using IPv4. This means the addresses were IPv6, and IPv6 addresses are assigned by SLAAC which is based off the clients mac address.  Even when this anecdotal author tries to sound hip and with it, they blow it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used ChatGPT to write a really sweet love poem to my gf for valentine's day. (Definitely got the nookie). Is that cheating?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "They're here for the Wharton brand, a 4.0 GPA, and to party."

The brand and score, not the person, are what's being sold when that student goes on the market. The party is how the student deals with that fact.

The fun part is that the brand and score may open the door, but it's the person that steps over the threshold - if that person isn't worth shiat, doesn't matter how many brands & metrics you slap on them.


Actually, it's the attitude the parties give you that step through the door.  It's the parties that give you the connections, teach you how to assert yourself on others, and turn you into BMOC.  You then take these resources, and extant family connections, and cruise your way to management by being kicked upstairs after you screw over coworkers during a corporate or civil crisis.

If universities taught morals, they'd be monasteries, and no one would go.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are so many IP addresses on a local network in a university building that they aren't using IPv4. This means the addresses were IPv6, and IPv6 addresses are assigned by SLAAC which is based off the clients mac address. Even when this anecdotal author tries to sound hip and with it, they blow it.


No no they spoofed the mac too, they totally fooled all the olds with their hax!

/it amounts to universities don't actually want to enforce consequences
//because when Billy gets tanked for cheating their parents have a shiat fit and come in and yell
///and that's just so hard and embarrassing - gods forbid they actually do their jobs (NOT the fault of individuals there - that's admin policy bullshiat and nothing but)
////and it tends to lead to a drop in 'donations' from people that want to warehouse their kids and get a status symbol degree too - which is the real problem
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I used ChatGPT to write a really sweet love poem to my gf for valentine's day. (Definitely got the nookie). Is that cheating?


Nope, as long as you did it all for the nookie...the nookie.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

keldaria: as much as I want to point out that cheaters would find themselves with a degree but largely without the knowledge they need to be successful in their career of choice, I'm reminded by just how many times googling something has saved my bacon that it makes me think, maybe they'll be alright if they know enough to find the answers to the questions they have by using Google or AI.


Yep. Everybody has gaps in their knowledge. If the gaps are reasonably small, you can make up for it with some quick Googling or other research. If the gaps are not small, well...that's when things get difficult.

One of the enduring myths of higher education is that once you've had a class in something, and especially if you got a good grade, you're permanently imbued with that knowledge and the ability (and correct judgment and unwavering motivation) to deploy it whenever it's needed. That's a very silly thing to think, of course.*

Human learning, even for one specific human, is an ongoing, complex, inefficient tangle of processes. It's not a bucket to be filled--it never was. For good long-term results, the best approach in the classroom usually includes helping students learn how to learn. This is also a moving target, since how we learn changes as our brains mature (which doesn't end until our mid-20s at least, sometimes even longer).

* Years ago at a previous gig, a teacher from a different department griped to me that his students were bad at writing history essays, and why didn't we (in the English Dept) do a better job preparing them for his class? This happened on an elevator ride, so I didn't really get a chance to respond, but here's what I should have said:
(a) We're a 100% admission state school, so some of our students are going to be...less than stellar.
(b) Students can pass English 101 with a C (or maybe it was a D). If you have a problem with that, take it up with the dean or whoever set that standard--it wasn't the English teachers.
(c) Do you discuss writing at all in your class, or do you just expect that we English teachers should automatically know and convey the writing expectations of all other teachers and disciplines to our students? Because that alone would be a full semester's work.
(d) Even earning an A in English 101 doesn't install an Obedience Chip that compels the student to (i) give a shiat about your class or (ii) use their best skills when doing your coursework or (iii) remember every tool and technique they've learned previously or (iv) seamlessly transfer their knowledge or skills from one domain to another.
 
