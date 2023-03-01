 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Thirty years ago, the US government and Texas state police laid siege to the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. 76 people -- including 25 children, two pregnant women, and leader David Koresh -- died   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember folks, they weren't just crazy cultist kiddy diddlers who made and stockpiled illegal weapons, they are also Martyrs venerated by the hard core right wing as victims of government oppression. They were used as justification for the Oklahoma City bombing, and have motivated right-wing militias for decades.

You can tell a ton about people by who they choose as heros (see incels, racists, militias, etc).
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think David Koresh is still alive.  I went to Jumbo's Clown Room one time and there was a guy at the bar who looked exactly like him.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those children would have been insurrection age by now. Who knows what might have happened on January 6 if they'd been there to help? It's sad.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor guns. They all got melted down. RIP :(
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohnoANYWAY.jpg
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: motivated right-wing militias for decades


What the government did to Randy Weaver is more motivation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't even put a dent in the religious wacko population.
We need to do much better.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see a lot of reasonable posts coming up in this thread. Hasn't happened yet, but surely there will be.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned that the Castle Bravo test and the Branch Davidian siege occurred on the same calendar day.  Castle Bravo 69 years ago, the Branch Davidian siege, 36 years ago.

The more you know!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this happening in real time. I couldn't believe they showed some agents being shot on the roof. I didn't think networks were allowed to show real people getting shot.

and now whenever I watch Fixer Upper, because they are always in Waco, I always think back to this event.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think David Koresh is still alive.  I went to Jumbo's Clown Room one time and there was a guy at the bar who looked exactly like him.


Collaborating evidence:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thanks to sympathetic portrayals by the likes of HBO, huge numbers of people will have a poor idea of what actually happened there, and be far more prone to "down with the government, maaaaaan" sympathies. So there's that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean they committed mass suicide, subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I faintly remember this.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What IS the right way to handle an apocalypse cult?
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waco (Koresh)
Youtube eWYQcMMjtTs
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from wikipedia:
Any advantage of surprise was lost when a KWTX-TV reporter who had been tipped off about the raid asked for directions from a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who was coincidentally Koresh's brother-in-law.[40] Koresh then told undercover ATF agent Robert Rodriguez that they knew a raid was imminent. Rodriguez had infiltrated the Branch Davidians and was astonished to find that his cover had been blown.

Farking hell. And the Feds went ahead with the raid anyway.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the time I thought I was so uniquely clever for saying "more like whacko,Texas amiright?"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I faintly remember this.


How could you forget the dancing queen majesty that was Janet Reno?
Janet Reno's Dance Party with Rudy Giuliani - SNL
Youtube bPVF3AAom14
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoatBoy: [YouTube video: Waco (Koresh)]


User name checks out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: How could you forget the dancing queen majesty that was Janet Reno?


To bad she wasn't around to be on Dancing With The Stars.

That would've been funny.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: What does 'Waco' stand for?
A: What a cook out.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward watching this happen to the night wing nutbag group that tries to take shots at the cops or the feds.

'I has fifty AR-15s and 100,000 rounds of .223 to protect myself and my family from the tyranny of the federal government!"

lol
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Private_Citizen: motivated right-wing militias for decades

What the government did to Randy Weaver is more motivation.


fark him too
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those poor guns. They all got melted down. RIP :(


No way that fire was hot enough to melt the steel used in most firearms (Al used in AR receivers probably would) It'd mess up the heat treatment though, but you can redo that. I've seen plenty of antiques restored from house fires. Old colts stuff like that.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And thanks to sympathetic portrayals by the likes of HBO, huge numbers of people will have a poor idea of what actually happened there, and be far more prone to "down with the government, maaaaaan" sympathies. So there's that.


They'd rather give sympathies to some rightwing pedophile cult leader than actual victims, like the MOVE bombing.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: mrmopar5287: Private_Citizen: motivated right-wing militias for decades

What the government did to Randy Weaver is more motivation.

fark him too


This!

Neither one were "victims" of the government.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: NewportBarGuy: Those poor guns. They all got melted down. RIP :(

No way that fire was hot enough to melt the steel used in most firearms (Al used in AR receivers probably would) It'd mess up the heat treatment though, but you can redo that. I've seen plenty of antiques restored from house fires. Old colts stuff like that.


Was jet fuel involved, though?
 
DonkeyDixon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Remember folks, they weren't just crazy cultist kiddy diddlers who made and stockpiled illegal weapons, they are also Martyrs venerated by the hard core right wing as victims of government oppression. They were used as justification for the Oklahoma City bombing, and have motivated right-wing militias for decades.

You can tell a ton about people by who they choose as heros (see incels, racists, militias, etc).


It shouldn't have, but "crazy cultist kiddy diddlers" made me laugh.

I'd say it's the name of my new band, but I think it was already claimed by a Republican super PAC
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: nhdjoseywales: mrmopar5287: Private_Citizen: motivated right-wing militias for decades

What the government did to Randy Weaver is more motivation.

fark him too

This!

Neither one were "victims" of the government.


Eh, there is evidence that Weaver was set up. And even if he deserved to be arrested, his wife and kid didn't deserve to be shot.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And thanks to sympathetic portrayals by the likes of HBO, huge numbers of people will have a poor idea of what actually happened there, and be far more prone to "down with the government, maaaaaan" sympathies. So there's that.


??????
1. They didn't need to go in. What would an other 20 days harm?
2. They didn't need a raid.  They could have used a traffic stop.
3. They knew they had lost element of surprise.
4. It's well known those bombs cause fires.  This wasn't the first.
5. 🙄
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Looking forward watching this happen to the night wing nutbag group that tries to take shots at the cops or the feds.

'I has fifty AR-15s and 100,000 rounds of .223 to protect myself and my family from the tyranny of the federal government!"

lol


We already saw what happened in with the Bundy nuts.

The insurectuonist wackjobs phone calls are coming from inside the government!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I remember this happening in real time. I couldn't believe they showed some agents being shot on the roof. I didn't think networks were allowed to show real people getting shot.

and now whenever I watch Fixer Upper, because they are always in Waco, I always think back to this event.


Its unfortunate that this is what Waco has become synonymous for, rather than Dr. Pepper or Baylor University.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: BigNumber12: And thanks to sympathetic portrayals by the likes of HBO, huge numbers of people will have a poor idea of what actually happened there, and be far more prone to "down with the government, maaaaaan" sympathies. So there's that.

They'd rather give sympathies to some rightwing pedophile cult leader than actual victims, like the MOVE bombing.


We can be mad at several things at once, you know. Kent State, MOVE bombing, Ruby Ridge, Waco...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Green Intern: What IS the right way to handle an apocalypse cult?


????? It wasn't like Dave planed to drive into town and kill people.
Raiding crazy people only confirms their stupid nuts paranoid crap. 🙄
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You mean they committed mass suicide, subby.


Murdered before the FBI broke through.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: steklo: I remember this happening in real time. I couldn't believe they showed some agents being shot on the roof. I didn't think networks were allowed to show real people getting shot.

and now whenever I watch Fixer Upper, because they are always in Waco, I always think back to this event.

Its unfortunate that this is what Waco has become synonymous for, rather than Dr. Pepper or Baylor University.


Dublin Dr Pepper got shut down by the Dr Pepper corp. They couldn't take the competition from a soda that actually tasted good.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 76 people -- including 25 children, two pregnant women, and leader David Koresh -- died were killed


Lots of people die every day. Government firebombings are reserved for special occassions. "We had to kill the children in order to save them."
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Someone Else's Alt: Looking forward watching this happen to the night wing nutbag group that tries to take shots at the cops or the feds.

'I has fifty AR-15s and 100,000 rounds of .223 to protect myself and my family from the tyranny of the federal government!"

lol

We already saw what happened in with the Bundy nuts.

The insurectuonist wackjobs phone calls are coming from inside the government!


They ain't making AG's like Reno, anymore.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The ATF botched this, but there wasn't a lot of cases of these sort of things at the time. With the kids in there it makes it tough when you start getting shot at. I think that wildlife refuge standoff should have been treated like Waco, most of those farks walked when really the gov should have shut down everything and rolled in with the APCs, tear gas, and body armor. Rather than giving them internet and tables full of dildos and the time to bring in more idiots with guns.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: . "We had to kill the children in order to save them."


I love how the raid was about the kids. If so?  didn't they send social workers with sheriffs first?
Nope. They came in gear ! Gun play gear. So was they going to shoot at kids?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Mrtraveler01: nhdjoseywales: mrmopar5287: Private_Citizen: motivated right-wing militias for decades

What the government did to Randy Weaver is more motivation.

fark him too

This!

Neither one were "victims" of the government.

Eh, there is evidence that Weaver was set up. And even if he deserved to be arrested, his wife and kid didn't deserve to be shot.


Why not, didn't she believe in the 2nd Amendment?
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Totally unnecessary, and ultimately counter productive.    Koresh demanded that his followers sacrifice and live lives of austerity while he drove a fully restored 60s Camaro to town to buy coffee for himself.   Since he routinely drove into town to buy stuff for himself that he forbid his followers to have, the cops could have grabbed him while he was sipping a soy latte.  Instead the cops, being typical cops, insisted on using a nuke to swat a fly and thereby created a right wing martyr.

https://www.motorious.com/articles/news/david-koreshs-chevy-camaro/
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And that's how you deal with Xtians.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Mrtraveler01: steklo: I remember this happening in real time. I couldn't believe they showed some agents being shot on the roof. I didn't think networks were allowed to show real people getting shot.

and now whenever I watch Fixer Upper, because they are always in Waco, I always think back to this event.

Its unfortunate that this is what Waco has become synonymous for, rather than Dr. Pepper or Baylor University.

Dublin Dr Pepper got shut down by the Dr Pepper corp. They couldn't take the competition from a soda that actually tasted good.


I get that. I like soda too but for some reason I'm not a fan of Dr. Pepper. I'll drink it if its in front of me, but it isn't my go-to soda.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The problem here is that we don't learn from this because we don't know what those children would have become.  When we apply statistics to show they'd serve only to harm the world, we can justify doing this again.  Except maybe this time instead of a little compound we can think bigger.  Like all of Texas.  And Florida.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Q: What does 'Waco' stand for?
A: What a cook out.


The answer I heard:

We Ain't Coming Out.

Yours is better.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It sucks that kids died.

But if their parents hadn't been selfish, rotten, radical cultists who were already putting their kids in harm's way by making them participate in a cult that we know was doing awful things to children, they wouldn't have been held inside that place and forced to die with their f#cked-up, asshole parents and self-proclaimed conservative Jesus figure.

The real shame is that we couldn't get some of those kids out before their parents were crispy-fried in the name of their Lord, and undo whatever brainwashing occurred so those kids could maybe live productive, non-cult-member lives without being molested and groomed to be Koresh's brides and servants.

The way the BATF handled it was slipshod, but the way the Branch Davidians reacted to everything was extreme, dangerous, and arguably downright f#ckin' evil. David Koresh was a BAD person who lured a bunch of other bad (or stupid, or naïve) people into doing bad things in his name.

Next, Subby's going to tell us that Aleph / Aum Shinrikyo were just innocent victims of the Japanese government who wanted to worship in peace.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Dr. Pepper


See that, learn something new every day. I like Dr Pepper too. Yummy stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark, where all ethics are situational.
 
