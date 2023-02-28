 Skip to content
(USA Today)   President Joe Biden, shot? No, money down   (usatoday.com) divider line
9
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's what they want you to believe.

Biden's a body double for somebody else named Biden who was the Biden that was the twin of the Biden who was actually elected President, but was kidnapped by the DOJ FBI IRS cabal and is being held in a USPS truck maintenance facility outside of Palm Springs FL.

Czech made, lizard balls.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, 600 shares in 4 days is not that much. Misinformation is bad, but has anyone looked into what role the "debunker" websites play in spreading them?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The video itself doesn't provide evidence or even mention the claim. Instead, the narrator discusses an array of baseless conspiracy theories perpetuated by QAnon, whose followers believe the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles.

Shot to the heart, and you're to blame.
Q gives drugs a bad name.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

felching pen: That's what they want you to believe.

Biden's a body double for somebody else named Biden who was the Biden that was the twin of the Biden who was actually elected President, but was kidnapped by the DOJ FBI IRS cabal and is being held in a USPS truck maintenance facility outside of Palm Springs FL.

Czech made, lizard balls.


SHHH!!!  You're giving it all away! Our plans will be ruined!

Oh... forget I said this.  I was never here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was shot, but since he's an animatronic created by Woke Disney, there was only minor damage to his outer hull.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Etchy333: So, 600 shares in 4 days is not that much. Misinformation is bad, but has anyone looked into what role the "debunker" websites play in spreading them?


And John McAffee created computer viruses!!

/rolls eyes
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Etchy333: So, 600 shares in 4 days is not that much. Misinformation is bad, but has anyone looked into what role the "debunker" websites play in spreading them?

And John McAffee created computer viruses!!

And John McAffee created computer viruses!!

/rolls eyes


John McAfee is alive and is actually Scott Adams.
 
buster_v
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Y'know what? I say we let these dumbfarks live in their alternate universe.  fark em
 
tennyson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buster_v: Y'know what? I say we let these dumbfarks live in their alternate universe.  fark em


I wish we could. But they want to make their conspiracy theories a matter of law. And a lot of people are willing to help them.
 
