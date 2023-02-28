 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Man arrested for threatening police with long gun in social media post made two mistakes. First, he posted threatening video. Second, he used AK-47, not AR-15, National Gun of America   (local10.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 8:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, the AK-47 is the gun Reagan specifically said was not a sporting weapon or needed for defense of a home, so therefore this man should be dropped into shark infested waters off the Floridian coast.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has standards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Florida has standards.
[Fark user image 640x360]


I was confused until I clicked the link.  Normally whiteys get to threaten people with firearms, commit crimes with firearms, be known everywhere as a complete nutjob and threat to society, and after they finally do the mass shooting everyone has been expecting the cops say "we had no idea!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Florida has standards.
[Fark user image 640x360]


Yeah, he didn't make two mistakes.  He made three.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man in car holds gun while listening to rap song. Sound to me like he was exercising his first and second amendment rights. Oh, wait...reasons.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Detectives said while monitoring social media activity on Saturday, they observed a video from a "known account" that belonged to 22-year-old Vernon E. Kelson after a previous investigation.

This is what happens when you leave your social media accounts public, you end up with cops on your friends list.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Yep, the AK-47 is the gun Reagan specifically said was not a sporting weapon or needed for defense of a home, so therefore this man should be dropped into shark infested waters off the Floridian coast.


can we extend that to all glocks as well? Stupid Austrian tactical tupperware.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(media AK-47 recognition chart.jpg)
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: (media AK-47 recognition chart.jpg)


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did he have to use it?
Then today was a good day.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"a suspect, later identified by police as Kelson, holding an AK-47 in the air while passing a marked MDPD vehicle saying: "If they pull this b---h over, it's going to go down," while waving the rifle at the passenger window."


He should sue for false arrest. He obviously meant that if he gets pulled over he is going to put the gun down and out of reach. Exactly what a person should do when a biatch gets pulled over. See, he even explicitly said he was a little biatch who wasn't gonna do anything to a cop. That was the exact opposite of a threat, and I hope that whole department gets fired for making a big deal out of a perfectly innocent comment.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well it turns out he did not use that gun when he said he would.  He's a great big phony.  His reputation is ruined.  I don't know if his family and friends will be able to ever trust him again.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Did he have to use it?
Then today was a good day.


He even picked up a girl he been tryna fark since the 12th grade. It's ironic, he had the brew, she had the chronic.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, the comments. I mean, I wasn't expecting genius level insight, but it's just straight up "keep 'em down before they burn down the plantation" racism. So many dog whistles my neighbor's yorkies are running around in circles.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Funny enough, this Samuel L Jackson scene popped into my head yesterday. After rewatching it just now, I have to say Quentin Tarantino is a foot loving, scene writing genius.

Jackie Brown: Chicks Who Love Guns
Youtube sFVKGLNfvCM
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Man, the comments. I mean, I wasn't expecting genius level insight, but it's just straight up "keep 'em down before they burn down the plantation" racism. So many dog whistles my neighbor's yorkies are running around in circles.


Sorry, I meant the comments on TFA, not here.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The whole "make the AR-15 is the national gun" thing is so stupid.

You want a national gun? Why not the smooth bore flintlock rifle used to kick the Brits out of the US? Why not the M1 Garand used to kill Nazis? Why not the M-16 or M-4 used by our military for the past several decades? If you dont want to honor the US military, why not the Remmington 870 or Browning bolt action hunting rifles that are ubiquitous among American hunters?

Going with the "I want a scary looking collectivle Barbie of a gun that has no real purpose except for killing people because it helps me fantasize about killing my fellow Americans" gun is, well, stupid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: [Fark user image 425x545]


You haven't really lived until you've seen a Berber tribesman make a perfect replica of a single action Webley out of a car spring on a wood hearth.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The whole "make the AR-15 is the national gun" thing is so stupid.

You want a national gun? Why not the smooth bore flintlock rifle used to kick the Brits out of the US? Why not the M1 Garand used to kill Nazis? Why not the M-16 or M-4 used by our military for the past several decades? If you dont want to honor the US military, why not the Remmington 870 or Browning bolt action hunting rifles that are ubiquitous among American hunters?

Going with the "I want a scary looking collectivle Barbie of a gun that has no real purpose except for killing people because it helps me fantasize about killing my fellow Americans" gun is, well, stupid.


The official insect of the United States is the Booger.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: DanInKansas: Man, the comments. I mean, I wasn't expecting genius level insight, but it's just straight up "keep 'em down before they burn down the plantation" racism. So many dog whistles my neighbor's yorkies are running around in circles.

Sorry, I meant the comments on TFA, not here.


Give it time...
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The whole "make the AR-15 is the national gun" thing is so stupid.

You want a national gun? Why not the smooth bore flintlock rifle used to kick the Brits out of the US?


Pretty sure it was artillery cannons and French shipboard cannons at Yorktown.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.