New Smyrna Beach passes permanent curfew for youth under 18 to get home by 11 PM. Kiss Prom Nights goodbye, kiddies
    More: Florida  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Til 6 am on weekends. Good luck finding someone to serve your free senior coffee in the morning.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember my senior prom. We ended up on a beach - I forget which one - after midnight, on a blanket with another blanket tented over us, drinking champagne from the bottle. It was me, my date, her best friend, and her friend's date. All still dressed up in our prom garb.

Suddenly, our top blanket is ripped away and two cops are shining flashlights in our faces. One of the cops casually threatened to charge us with underage possession of alcohol, until my date helpfully pointed out that our two bottles were empty. Visibly miffed, the other cop got all snooty and asked how we were going to get home if we were all tipsy. My date's friend pointed to the limo that was waiting for us. We were told that they magnanimously decided to not charge us, as long as we gathered up our stuff and left (but don't you dare litter).

Fortunately, this was Marin County in the mid-80s and none of us were black or visibly Jewish, so no guns were brandished.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.


Adults were pulling the same sh*t when I was young, and nothing has changed

/Now I can be appalled at the behavior of my contemporaries
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: Suddenly, our top blanket is ripped away and two cops are shining flashlights in our faces. One of the cops casually threatened to charge us with underage possession of alcohol, until my date helpfully pointed out that our two bottles were empty. Visibly miffed, the other cop got all snooty and asked how we were going to get home if we were all tipsy. My date's friend pointed to the limo that was waiting for us. We were told that they magnanimously decided to not charge us, as long as we gathered up our stuff and left (but don't you dare litter).


Sounds like a trap.
"We're not drinking. This empty bottles aren't ours."
"Okay you can go.  Just pick up your trash."
*grabs bottles*
"Ah-ha! They ARE your bottles! You kids are coming with me!"
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Dogs Farking: I remember my senior prom. We ended up on a beach - I forget which one - after midnight, on a blanket with another blanket tented over us, drinking champagne from the bottle. It was me, my date, her best friend, and her friend's date. All still dressed up in our prom garb.

Suddenly, our top blanket is ripped away and two cops are shining flashlights in our faces. One of the cops casually threatened to charge us with underage possession of alcohol, until my date helpfully pointed out that our two bottles were empty. Visibly miffed, the other cop got all snooty and asked how we were going to get home if we were all tipsy. My date's friend pointed to the limo that was waiting for us. We were told that they magnanimously decided to not charge us, as long as we gathered up our stuff and left (but don't you dare litter).

Fortunately, this was Marin County in the mid-80s and none of us were black or visibly Jewish, so no guns were brandished.


They were hoping to see some chichi
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.


When I was about 16, I hear my mom yelling my full name from my bedroom. I get up there, and she's in front of my dresser holding her hand out and she got these small black specks in her hand.
"What are these??"
"Uh...beats me mom."
"You know damn well what they are. You better explain this right now. "
"Mom, I seriously don't know what those are."
"These are pot seeds! Now what the hell are they doing in your dresser??"
"Mom, that's the dresser you used to have when you were young, that you gave me last year. Maybe someone *else* had pot in there? "
"Don't you dare.....I....uh.....hmmmm.....oh....
well...nevermind about these.  But I better not catch you with any pot. Or you're gonna be in some serious trouble. Now...clean your room or something."

/ when my younger brother turned 16, mom busted him for smoking pot. He got grounded for like a solid month
//now mom is getting old and has some arthritis and other associated pains. She's taken to cannabis in the last few years over pain medication.
///recently my brother calls me and says "yeah, mom just gave me some weed because she had too much. You know that's some bullshiat, right?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.

When I was about 16, I hear my mom yelling my full name from my bedroom. I get up there, and she's in front of my dresser holding her hand out and she got these small black specks in her hand.
"What are these??"
"Uh...beats me mom."
"You know damn well what they are. You better explain this right now. "
"Mom, I seriously don't know what those are."
"These are pot seeds! Now what the hell are they doing in your dresser??"
"Mom, that's the dresser you used to have when you were young, that you gave me last year. Maybe someone *else* had pot in there? "
"Don't you dare.....I....uh.....hmmmm.....oh....
well...nevermind about these.  But I better not catch you with any pot. Or you're gonna be in some serious trouble. Now...clean your room or something."

/ when my younger brother turned 16, mom busted him for smoking pot. He got grounded for like a solid month
//now mom is getting old and has some arthritis and other associated pains. She's taken to cannabis in the last few years over pain medication.
///recently my brother calls me and says "yeah, mom just gave me some weed because she had too much. You know that's some bullshiat, right?


Name checks out.
 
Muta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Two Dogs Farking: I remember my senior prom. We ended up on a beach - I forget which one - after midnight, on a blanket with another blanket tented over us, drinking champagne from the bottle. It was me, my date, her best friend, and her friend's date. All still dressed up in our prom garb.

Suddenly, our top blanket is ripped away and two cops are shining flashlights in our faces. One of the cops casually threatened to charge us with underage possession of alcohol, until my date helpfully pointed out that our two bottles were empty. Visibly miffed, the other cop got all snooty and asked how we were going to get home if we were all tipsy. My date's friend pointed to the limo that was waiting for us. We were told that they magnanimously decided to not charge us, as long as we gathered up our stuff and left (but don't you dare litter).

Fortunately, this was Marin County in the mid-80s and none of us were black or visibly Jewish, so no guns were brandished.


CSB

I had the bright cop flashlight treatment twice in my life.

The one time was when a group of like 4 friends and I were peeing on a wall in an alley.  All of a sudden every light in the world was shining on us and some woman cop yell, "Stop what you're doing!"  Sorry babe, that ain't how it works with guys: once we start, we can't easily stop.

The other was more applicable to TFA.  A waitress and I were in my car in the parking lot of a restaurant that we closed.  We started getting horny and yadda yadda.  She was straddling me and we were going at it when the the flashlights invaded our private time.  My gf got off me and crawled onto the passenger seat.  I panicked   and tried to get the condom off by pulling on it.  The opening of condom just tightened around the shaft of my doodle.  I stretched the condom out about 2 feet before my wood deflated and the condom snapped up to my fist.  The struggle with the getting condom off my dick probably took 3 seconds.  It felt like it took an hour.  My gf just sat there with her knees tucked into her t-shirt laughing.

The cops was pretty cool about it.  The most challenging question was toward my gf when they asked if she was there voluntarily which seems pretty fair.  They shown the flashlights into the backseat looking for contraband and when they saw none since the weed was in the glove compartment.  They commended us for using safe sex practices and let us know that they'd be back in 10 minutes and if we were still there, they'd cite us with trespassing.

/CSB
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: MythDragon: koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.

When I was about 16, I hear my mom yelling my full name from my bedroom. I get up there, and she's in front of my dresser holding her hand out and she got these small black specks in her hand.
"What are these??"
"Uh...beats me mom."
"You know damn well what they are. You better explain this right now. "
"Mom, I seriously don't know what those are."
"These are pot seeds! Now what the hell are they doing in your dresser??"
"Mom, that's the dresser you used to have when you were young, that you gave me last year. Maybe someone *else* had pot in there? "
"Don't you dare.....I....uh.....hmmmm.....oh....
well...nevermind about these.  But I better not catch you with any pot. Or you're gonna be in some serious trouble. Now...clean your room or something."

/ when my younger brother turned 16, mom busted him for smoking pot. He got grounded for like a solid month
//now mom is getting old and has some arthritis and other associated pains. She's taken to cannabis in the last few years over pain medication.
///recently my brother calls me and says "yeah, mom just gave me some weed because she had too much. You know that's some bullshiat, right?

Name checks out.


You want my mom's number? She can absolutely corroborate this story.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BunchaRubes: MythDragon: koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.

When I was about 16, I hear my mom yelling my full name from my bedroom. I get up there, and she's in front of my dresser holding her hand out and she got these small black specks in her hand.
"What are these??"
"Uh...beats me mom."
"You know damn well what they are. You better explain this right now. "
"Mom, I seriously don't know what those are."
"These are pot seeds! Now what the hell are they doing in your dresser??"
"Mom, that's the dresser you used to have when you were young, that you gave me last year. Maybe someone *else* had pot in there? "
"Don't you dare.....I....uh.....hmmmm.....oh....
well...nevermind about these.  But I better not catch you with any pot. Or you're gonna be in some serious trouble. Now...clean your room or something."

/ when my younger brother turned 16, mom busted him for smoking pot. He got grounded for like a solid month
//now mom is getting old and has some arthritis and other associated pains. She's taken to cannabis in the last few years over pain medication.
///recently my brother calls me and says "yeah, mom just gave me some weed because she had too much. You know that's some bullshiat, right?

Name checks out.

You want my mom's number? She can absolutely corroborate this story.


I do, but not for the story.  I hear she's got weed and is willing to share.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BunchaRubes: MythDragon: koder: Old people outlaw thing they themselves did at that age. Again. News at 11.

When I was about 16, I hear my mom yelling my full name from my bedroom. I get up there, and she's in front of my dresser holding her hand out and she got these small black specks in her hand.
"What are these??"
"Uh...beats me mom."
"You know damn well what they are. You better explain this right now. "
"Mom, I seriously don't know what those are."
"These are pot seeds! Now what the hell are they doing in your dresser??"
"Mom, that's the dresser you used to have when you were young, that you gave me last year. Maybe someone *else* had pot in there? "
"Don't you dare.....I....uh.....hmmmm.....oh....
well...nevermind about these.  But I better not catch you with any pot. Or you're gonna be in some serious trouble. Now...clean your room or something."

/ when my younger brother turned 16, mom busted him for smoking pot. He got grounded for like a solid month
//now mom is getting old and has some arthritis and other associated pains. She's taken to cannabis in the last few years over pain medication.
///recently my brother calls me and says "yeah, mom just gave me some weed because she had too much. You know that's some bullshiat, right?

Name checks out.

You want my mom's number? She can absolutely corroborate this story.


Don't bother, it's a troll account
 
payattention
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: The city attorney also explained that if a parent isn't aware that their child was out during curfew hours, the financial responsibility will fall on the child.

Yeah, I cannot wait to watch them actually try to fine an eleven year old and make him/her fully accountable for it. Sure this is Florida and they will do it, but once the feds get involved, that law is going to be gone like the wind.

/or at least it will be heavily re-worded.
//If a minor cannot be held to a contract, how can he/she be held to a fine?
///Wonder what the businesses will say one everyone decides that this place sucks? Oh yeah... this is Florida and as long as there are a few happy sycophants around, the powers that be are happy.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At 17 I worked a weekend job that started at 4am. If that were today, I guess I'd have to go to jail in FL.
 
