Honey, what is the thermostat at? I feel a bit of a chill. 40 DEGREES??
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait..... F or C?

/ pretty sure either one is unbearable, just trying to calibrate my outrage between ridiculously miserly or hilariously spendthrift
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OneDayWhat: Wait..... F or C?

/ pretty sure either one is unbearable, just trying to calibrate my outrage between ridiculously miserly or hilariously spendthrift


40 C is a very hot summer day, definitely need the AC.
40 K is everybody immediately dead.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

revrendjim: OneDayWhat: Wait..... F or C?

/ pretty sure either one is unbearable, just trying to calibrate my outrage between ridiculously miserly or hilariously spendthrift

40 C is a very hot summer day, definitely need the AC.
40 K is everybody immediately dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOL - I'm in Seattle & have my windows open at 40F as long as it's not wet outside.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PBS runs a show sometimes from the 60s about an old guy with mad skills who builds a cabin and pretty much everything he needs by himself way up in some mountains.  I seem to remember a segment where he notes his stove keeps the cabin 40 degrees in the Winter and that was fine by him.

I wanted to be a carpenter when I was little like my grandpa (mom's dad) and most his ancestors back to Plymouth Colony.  Direct descendant of John Alden. Kinda lost the idea in high school.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OneDayWhat: Wait..... F or C?

/ pretty sure either one is unbearable, just trying to calibrate my outrage between ridiculously miserly or hilariously spendthrift


40° F is more than enough to keep your pipes from freezing, and if you have the right clothes you'll be fine.  Our gas fireplace can keep the whole house at 40° when the electricity is out, and a few candles will light a room.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My teenage bedroom was rarely above freezing in winter, but it was at least above 0 when it was -40 outside.

I still have a hard time sleeping with a blanket in a normal room.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snuffybud: OneDayWhat: Wait..... F or C?

/ pretty sure either one is unbearable, just trying to calibrate my outrage between ridiculously miserly or hilariously spendthrift

40° F is more than enough to keep your pipes from freezing, and if you have the right clothes you'll be fine.  Our gas fireplace can keep the whole house at 40° when the electricity is out, and a few candles will light a room.


"Snarky Comment"... Wait.
Ok, if the electric is out I get it. Yah, we bought a generator to run the boiler controller/radiator pumps after that boy froze to death in his own bed in TX. (along with a couple hundred others)
You should always have a backup, especially if your infrastructure is suspect. Even if it's just saved dryer lint for tinder, some broken furniture and a well ventilated hearth. No parent can possibly imagine the pain of losing a child until it happens. I would mortgage the entire remainder of my years to prevent harm from even getting a look at my kids.

/DNRTFA.
//There was apparently come context that I was previously unaware of.
/// ¿Threes?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's amazing how many people around here aren't ready for this kind of thing. I like the folks who complain they bought a generator and the power came back on and now they have to take it back.....
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God I would pay cash money to sleep in 40 F. I'm rolling 80 F inside my apartment that refuses to turn on the AC in Texas
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Friends in Detroit suburbs just went to Chicago for the weekend when the power went out.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every time we have anyone complaining about road crews trimming back trees from power lines, I think about these kinds of situations.

We haven't had a bad storm followed by power outages in years, but we're also installing more underground lines around here.  I guess power companies in the rest of the country don't have enough sense to figure out how to get the lines off the poles and underground or how to get branches away from existing poles.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [i.pinimg.com image 413x501]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've got about a dozen ways to deal with an extended power outage, but when it comes to heat fire the house I'm seriously considering buying a 30k btu blue flame heater, $300 bucks for one that will run on either propane or natural gas. Uses a AA battery for the ignition but otherwise requires no power. I figure if nothing else it's cheap insurance if I start snowbirding, leave it on the lowest setting and as long as there's power the regular forced air heater runs and it sips gas for the pilot light, if there's an extended outage it keeps the pipes from freezing and pays for itself 30x over, at least.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
40F might not be that bad during the day, but at night it sure can be a bit chilly (even climatized).

Article says some were w/out power for 5 days. Looking at NWS history for Kalamazoo, there have been a few days in the teens, twenties, and thirties. Your average building dweller used to temps above 60F are going to 'suffer'.
 
