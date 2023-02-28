 Skip to content
(WWSB ABC 7)   Hank Hill looks concerned as Florida train carrying propane derails   (mysuncoast.com)
    Florida, south Manatee County Tuesday, Boxcar, Manatee County, Florida, Manatee County spokesman Bill Logan, propane tankers, Cedar Hammock fire departments, South Manatee, MANATEE COUNTY  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why hasn't desantis ordered it set on fire? Republican governors have a history of setting trains on fire to get trains moving again even if hazardous and toxic chemicals are involved. See republican dewine for example.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manatee County

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis' solution? Ban trains.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mythbusters showed it takes a lot for those tanks to blow up
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine what would've happened with an amateur pane.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DeSantis' solution? Ban trains.


Or blame some minority groups
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you what....
 
poorjon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A propane tanker will just regular explode and the worst thing it will spread over the countryside is carbon monoxide. Maybe some funky hydrocarbons if it's really deprived of oxygen while burning.

Didn't know my education would make me a train derailment connoisseur, but here we are in 2023 and S is Effed
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trailer Park Boys - Propane, Propane
Youtube ldoT2mHubGE
NSFW language
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Manatee County

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


oh god, when i was pathetic enough to read The Smoking Gun on the regular, just about every freakshow arrested for beating their partner with a microwave pizza was booked into the Manatee County jail

forget tallahassee, Manatee County is the true capital of Florida
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: A propane tanker will just regular explode and the worst thing it will spread over the countryside is carbon monoxide. Maybe some funky hydrocarbons if it's really deprived of oxygen while burning.

Didn't know my education would make me a train derailment connoisseur, but here we are in 2023 and S is Effed


that's a farking waste, you need to bring 300 lbs of beef out to that tanker first
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Bobby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_rebo_groupie: DarkSoulNoHope: DeSantis' solution? Ban trains.

Or blame some minority groups


It's not like it was carrying that bastard gas butane...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the simulation have a bug in the trains app?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.levernews.com/rail-companies-blocked-safety-rules-before-ohio-derailment/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5v9xy/the-freight-rail-labor-dispute-was-never-about-sick-days
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Does the simulation have a bug in the trains app?


Or the simulation operator is doing it for fun.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trains derail all the time, and a lot of what they're shipping is HAZMAT.  The rarity in Ohio is that the container leaked.  They're designed to not do that just because the train derailed... but nothing is perfect.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x737]

https://www.levernews.com/rail-companies-blocked-safety-rules-before-ohio-derailment/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5v9xy/the-freight-rail-labor-dispute-was-never-about-sick-days


I love how some people think that posting another persons tweet makes themselves look smart.  People who post cartoons come across as more intelligent.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Obligatory
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are the accessories ok?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

poorjon: A propane tanker will just regular explode and the worst thing it will spread over the countryside is carbon monoxide. Maybe some funky hydrocarbons if it's really deprived of oxygen while burning.

Didn't know my education would make me a train derailment connoisseur, but here we are in 2023 and S is Effed


We have FEMA because of the 1978 LPG tank car explosion in TN.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: poorjon: A propane tanker will just regular explode and the worst thing it will spread over the countryside is carbon monoxide. Maybe some funky hydrocarbons if it's really deprived of oxygen while burning.

Didn't know my education would make me a train derailment connoisseur, but here we are in 2023 and S is Effed

We have FEMA because of the 1978 LPG tank car explosion in TN.


But was it really that bad?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damnit it, Ronnie
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why hasn't desantis ordered it set on fire? Republican governors have a history of setting trains on fire to get trains moving again even if hazardous and toxic chemicals are involved. See republican dewine for example.


The Republican response

comb.ioView Full Size
 
eikni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did the train wreck because it had a narrow urethra?  I hope the propane accessories are okay.
 
