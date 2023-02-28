 Skip to content
(WLKY Louisville)   The world seems a little farked right now. But seeing these two co-workers, and I assume, friends, smile. It gives me a little hope   (wlky.com) divider line
    Tyesha Trice, Dylan Mitchell  
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Valu Market employees are allowed to buy lottery tickets from Valu Market. Seems like the kind of thing that is usually forbidden in the fine print.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duane Allman doppelganger
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a life-changing amount of money! Rock on!
I hope they use it however the f*ck they want without judgement.

Verily it was spoken.
As it will be.
 
rocket333d
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"He said he plans to get a car and find housing,"

Um... did he not have housing before?

/still, good for them
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: That's a life-changing amount of money! Rock on!
I hope they use it however the f*ck they want without judgement.

Verily it was spoken.
As it will be.


😆 who jokes about bring negative in the bank? I need 40 bucks just to be broke.

Because 50K isn't changing my life. It's only going to let me catch up and struggle a touch less.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: educated: That's a life-changing amount of money! Rock on!
I hope they use it however the f*ck they want without judgement.

Verily it was spoken.
As it will be.

😆 who jokes about bring negative in the bank? I need 40 bucks just to be broke.

Because 50K isn't changing my life. It's only going to let me catch up and struggle a touch less.


If applied well, 50k could be life changing. However, they're only get 17k each after taxes so it's more very helpful than life changing. I would assume an extra years take home pay for them each, which is nice.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not "fark you" money, but it's still a lot
 
