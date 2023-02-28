 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   My precious child, when you saw only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you and your stolen, illegally modified, fully automatic Glock   (wtnh.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Bullet, Machine gun, Glock, Weapon, House, Cartridge (firearms), Firearm, Automatic firearm  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, this is the sort of case that could finally bring conservatives to the table in regard to some fashion of gun control legislation. It would just have to be, you know, very narrowly crafted gun control legislation that, you know, took into account the specific, um, sort of person involved in this, um, very heinous crime. It's really just a question of, you know, wordsmithing and such.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the gun modified before it was stolen (or "stolen"), or after?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Was the gun modified before it was stolen (or "stolen"), or after?


This.

Because I'm curious who reports an illegal gun stolen.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Back in the late 80's, we had a break in at a Frito-Lay distribution warehouse where the delivery trucks would
pick up their stuff for deliveries.  There was a lot of snow on the ground, and the deputy found an empty
chedder cracker pack not far from the door, along with footprints in the snow.  He followed the footprints and
found another empty pack.  Continued to follow the footprints to a "well known" street with known criminal types
not far from the Frito-Lay building.  Found a few more empty cracker packages on the porch.  Yep, made an arrest...morons.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: On the plus side, this is the sort of case that could finally bring conservatives to the table in regard to some fashion of gun control legislation. It would just have to be, you know, very narrowly crafted gun control legislation that, you know, took into account the specific, um, sort of person involved in this, um, very heinous crime. It's really just a question of, you know, wordsmithing and such.


Take the illegal thing and make it more illegaler. Mkay. You can't fix a problem until you admit what it is.
 
jumac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
just another example of stupid criminals.   years ago back when  those shoes that every time you toke a step would light up.  someone robbed a store and ran into the woods behind it to get away from the cops.  It was dark and the cops could see his shoes lighting up as he ran.  was easy to get him.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's 10 years in Club Fed on the NFA charge. Has to do at least 8, and then it's on to the state charges.

He's 18, won't be getting out until at least 35.

Self-inflicted indentured servitude.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bootleg: Was the gun modified before it was stolen (or "stolen"), or after?

This.

Because I'm curious who reports an illegal gun stolen.


"Oh...uh...it wasn't like that when it was stolen, that guy must have done it...yeah, that's it. "
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: waxbeans: Bootleg: Was the gun modified before it was stolen (or "stolen"), or after?

This.

Because I'm curious who reports an illegal gun stolen.

"Oh...uh...it wasn't like that when it was stolen, that guy must have done it...yeah, that's it. "


😅🤣😅😅😅
 
Monac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: On the plus side, this is the sort of case that could finally bring conservatives to the table in regard to some fashion of gun control legislation. It would just have to be, you know, very narrowly crafted gun control legislation that, you know, took into account the specific, um, sort of person involved in this, um, very heinous crime. It's really just a question of, you know, wordsmithing and such.


You mean something like "Affirmative Action Gun Control"?  Yeah, I could see them going for that.  They did down South, about a hundred years ago, to disarm blacks after Reconstruction.
 
Monac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jumac: just another example of stupid criminals.   years ago back when  those shoes that every time you toke a step would light up.  someone robbed a store and ran into the woods behind it to get away from the cops.  It was dark and the cops could see his shoes lighting up as he ran.  was easy to get him.


Did you ever stop to think that he needed the money to buy less ridiculous shoes?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: Pocket Ninja: On the plus side, this is the sort of case that could finally bring conservatives to the table in regard to some fashion of gun control legislation. It would just have to be, you know, very narrowly crafted gun control legislation that, you know, took into account the specific, um, sort of person involved in this, um, very heinous crime. It's really just a question of, you know, wordsmithing and such.

Take the illegal thing and make it more illegaler. Mkay. You can't fix a problem until you admit what it is.


For a person that lists news, politics, and parodies in their description you don't seem to be aware of Pocket Ninja.

Shame that.

Hilarious, but a shame. Your shame specifically, which is what prompts the laughter.

Anyways have a good night.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monac: Pocket Ninja: On the plus side, this is the sort of case that could finally bring conservatives to the table in regard to some fashion of gun control legislation. It would just have to be, you know, very narrowly crafted gun control legislation that, you know, took into account the specific, um, sort of person involved in this, um, very heinous crime. It's really just a question of, you know, wordsmithing and such.

You mean something like "Affirmative Action Gun Control"?  Yeah, I could see them going for that.  They did down South, about a hundred years ago, to disarm blacks after Reconstruction.


Worked for Reagan.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
. . .  after shooting at a house with a stolen gun  . . .

And what that house was doing with a stolen gun, we'll never know.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yup.  He's as dumb as he looks.  Welcome to Bubba Land.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.