 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia) Hero Surgeon runs half a mile to retrieve an organ from a transport stuck in traffic, needed for a life saving liver transplant   (fox29.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now this is a doctor everyone needs.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambulance chasing lawyers laugh at him.
 
melfunction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought sturgeon ran in September.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I've gone to a lot more trouble for an organ
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of story that restores your faith in people.

I know there's no way of predicting when and where an organ for donation will become available, but you'd think that once it became clear the city was in the middle of a marathon, they'd have approved a helicopter delivery.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: Meh, I've gone to a lot more trouble for an organ


User name and such
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verklempt. I bet that young surgeon never imagined he'd be sprinting city blocks in scrubs and..... Hero tag well deserved.

No doubt the recipient, and everybody who loves him, knows he is worth it☺
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even get the surgeon to call me back.

The medical community treats women like sh*t.
 
acouvis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nogale: This is the kind of story that restores your faith in people.

I know there's no way of predicting when and where an organ for donation will become available, but you'd think that once it became clear the city was in the middle of a marathon, they'd have approved a helicopter delivery.


While I appreciate doctor's dedication and commitment, I am curious how this patient was the one who won the organ donation lottery.

A 66 year old patient has about 1 decade of life remaining.... While I don't object to this patient being saved, assuming livers are in short supply, what about someone in their 20s or 30s who needs one?
 
freetomato
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

acouvis: Nogale: This is the kind of story that restores your faith in people.

I know there's no way of predicting when and where an organ for donation will become available, but you'd think that once it became clear the city was in the middle of a marathon, they'd have approved a helicopter delivery.

While I appreciate doctor's dedication and commitment, I am curious how this patient was the one who won the organ donation lottery.

A 66 year old patient has about 1 decade of life remaining.... While I don't object to this patient being saved, assuming livers are in short supply, what about someone in their 20s or 30s who needs one?


I am not a doctor, but how prevalent is liver disease in the young?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Garbage website.

The typical hero story would be the delivery man abandoning his car with organ in hand and running it in.
 
Nogale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

acouvis: Nogale: This is the kind of story that restores your faith in people.

I know there's no way of predicting when and where an organ for donation will become available, but you'd think that once it became clear the city was in the middle of a marathon, they'd have approved a helicopter delivery.

While I appreciate doctor's dedication and commitment, I am curious how this patient was the one who won the organ donation lottery.

A 66 year old patient has about 1 decade of life remaining.... While I don't object to this patient being saved, assuming livers are in short supply, what about someone in their 20s or 30s who needs one?


It's not exactly a lottery. The patient was top on the list based on severity of condition, age, prognosis, age, location, and being a match, and whatever other parameters the national organ donation base (I forget what the organization is called) uses. There might well have been younger patients who weren't a match or whose conditions are less serious.
 
freetomato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Garbage website.

The typical hero story would be the delivery man abandoning his car with organ in hand and running it in.


Nic Cage in a stained wifebeater, Red Cross cooler under one arm,  and a Tommy gun under the other.
 
Nogale
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://optn.transplant.hrsa.gov/patients/about-transplantation/how-organ-allocation-works/
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freetomato: wildcardjack: Garbage website.

The typical hero story would be the delivery man abandoning his car with organ in hand and running it in.

Nic Cage in a stained wifebeater, Red Cross cooler under one arm,  and a Tommy gun under the other.


Nice movie pitch.
 
freetomato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: freetomato: wildcardjack: Garbage website.

The typical hero story would be the delivery man abandoning his car with organ in hand and running it in.

Nic Cage in a stained wifebeater, Red Cross cooler under one arm,  and a Tommy gun under the other.

Nice movie pitch.


I have more.

Have your people call me.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

acouvis: Nogale: This is the kind of story that restores your faith in people.

I know there's no way of predicting when and where an organ for donation will become available, but you'd think that once it became clear the city was in the middle of a marathon, they'd have approved a helicopter delivery.

While I appreciate doctor's dedication and commitment, I am curious how this patient was the one who won the organ donation lottery.

A 66 year old patient has about 1 decade of life remaining.... While I don't object to this patient being saved, assuming livers are in short supply, what about someone in their 20s or 30s who needs one?


What's their Fark handle?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.