(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man proves that all you can eat free wings is not enough
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just remember, it's not all you want to eat, it's all you can eat.

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was hoping it was about somebody who ate 200 wings or something like that.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail."

Really? You STILL can't scrounge up $1k cash for a bond?

Way to go, champ.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: "He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail."

Really? You STILL can't scrounge up $1k cash for a bond?

Way to go, champ.


Gambling problem, maybe
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: DannyBrandt: "He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail."

Really? You STILL can't scrounge up $1k cash for a bond?

Way to go, champ.

Gambling problem, maybe


Probably safer in jail. For now.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xamiam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice accounting!!   It was "about 32" times, but exactly $72,820 was missing! Way to go.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he'll spend more time in jail than Andy Fastow of Enron.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: "He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail."

Really? You STILL can't scrounge up $1k cash for a bond?

Way to go, champ.


He spent it all on chicken wings....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't manage a chain restaurant if you hope to rob your employer blind. The big guys know what they're doing and they will take you down hard.

It's the well to do dentist who wants to branch out with a sports bar or two that you can really clean up on.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He had the Blazing Bundle which includes 24 wings, 4 Bird Dawgs, basket of fries and 72 grand. Offer varies by location.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Forrest Whitaker eye.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
