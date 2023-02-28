 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   We know this is Lake Tahoe, but why should snowy mountain roads matter to us? We don't even live here   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because sometimes life puts you in Tahoe even though it's the last place you want to be in this sucking weather, that's why.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
s My sister worked out there at the time. She told me that they required snow chains on many of the roads in the area. You could even rent them as you got into the snow zone. This was back in the early 90s so maybe the have relaxed that?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And here's what it looked like from the driver's perspective as a Tesla slid into their Porsche Macan

And then they both got stuck?  Speaking of Lake Tahoe, as I'm driving by . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I need to go get cat food and it's been snowing all day here. This could get ugly

/I'm about 50 miles west of Tahoe
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There is one immutable truth in life, no matter where you are or who you are: have enough tribute on hand at all times to appease the fang and claw lest you risk the fang and claw turning on you instead, or even worse, a cat throwing up in your shoes. That just always sucks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an amazing time to be alive.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The roads leading to Big Bear are completely closed because of the snow; aren't they smart enough to do that in Tahoe?
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

You can always let them eat your toes.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We live in Bend OR and 2nd home is South Lake Tahoe CA, soon Kingsbury NV full time.
I could write forever about out-of-area drivers, tourists, visitors, "unexperienced" truck drivers....but it's getting late, and the IPA is tasting way too good.

A couple things:
have "three peaks" snow tires
have chains (or cables if you're a total novice)
have 4WD (or AWD if you're a total novice)
know how to put the chains/cables on (do a practice run when it's warm and dry)
know how to put the chains/cables on in the dark, on the side of the road, with big rigs flying past you
keep a headlamp, gloves and safety vest in your vehicle (yeah, that's really the minimum, if you see the back of my van, there's more shiat than a regular tow truck carries)
////keep your phone charged, so you can call Mom when you're completely out of options (and haven't eaten in 26 minutes)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

So, it has come to this.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've seen reindeer slip and fall on the ice near Tahoe.

/I call it the donner party
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll stay right here
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Your cats will be fine. They'll make you the cat food.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lmao fark that tesla.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wisdom. I do well in Dallas. When there's ice in the forecast, I stay home until its gone.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The annual influx of winter visitors can lead to hours-long traffic jams that leave long-time residents bitter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to spend a lot of time on an AMC Eagle forum. Lots of those guys lived up in the Rockies and took good care of their cars, had chairs in the back, and made sure they had four good snow tires.
Now it's a car. Not known for a lot of power. With steel skid plates underneath from the factory.
They also loved posting pictures of driving around SUVs in ditches.
There's probably a lesson in that.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've lived in the snow enough that I know this "It's only the tourists" crap is total bullshiat. And the road I. TFA would be an issue for anyone if there is already a layer of ice underneath. That ice comes either from a solid rain before turning to snow, or continually driving over it, rather than plowing it.

But it's always easier to blame tourists.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As somebody who works for the California DOT in a heavy snow county, it's not at all surprising how poorly prepared people are. The phone calls I get...yeesh.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Don't be fooled, sweet as they can be, cats would kill you and everyone you love if they could.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Lake Cuyamaca near Julian, CA.  About an hour away from San Diego.  Took this pic in an area that required chains, but I don't own chains.  Here how I managed.  I drove up on a Friday, so it was super dead.  Also, it was on a day between snowstorms and the roads were all freshly plowed.  There must have been over 2 feet of fresh powder at an elevation of 4200 feet.  Had a great time enjoying the snow!  And so did my pup!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
