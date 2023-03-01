 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Fifty Shades of Nay. Condo association sues to block neighboring erections   (theurbanist.org) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Apartment, Law, The Seattle Times, Appeal, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Condominium, Washington (state), Lawsuit  
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Typical nimbyism. "keep your erection out of my back door!"
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a matter of marketing?   Just tell the association of condominium owners that they'll be able to appreciate their elite status more by being able to look out of their high rise windows down at the poors.
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imagine being such an colossally entitled classist asshole that you think that your view is more important than poor people having a place to live.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Excellent work, Subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, you're saying the views from your condos contribute significantly to your property values? Seems like the King county assessors office should send someone over to ensure your tax assessments reflect that fact, yes?

/habeas biggus dickus, vicinus?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seattle condo owners are the same folks that bribed convinced the governor to build a billion dollar tunnel and tear down the viaduct. Fark the lot of them
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Seattle condo owners are the same folks that bribed convinced the governor to build a billion dollar tunnel and tear down the viaduct. Fark the lot of them


Wasn't the viaduct collapsing or something?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Arguing against the project, Escala's attorneys claimed that shadows from the new buildings would result in "cancers, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders and mental health [sic]."

Wat.
 
zbtop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bought a condo, and had a stunning view of Mt Hood from my living room...for 6 months until two new towers got built directly through that one small slice of my view.

Not once did I consider suing over it though.
 
