(12News Phoenix)   Parents called to Roundup their kids after lawn care incident at Phoenix school   (12news.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  (Bolded, (parentheses) and  underlined mine)

"...(1) Maintenance workers reportedly sprayed pesticides on the grass outside the playground prior to the start of school, school faculty said. (2) The incident reportedly occurred during morning recess when the students (3) accidentally inhaled the chemical odor after playing near the border of the playground..."

/Never in the field of the Arizona condition was so much learned by so many to so few lines.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Headline made me laugh.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Officials said the readings came back normal.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size

+1
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not so long ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yup.  He's as dumb as he looks.  Welcome to Bubba Land.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oops!  Never mind.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ka-ching!

Roundup Maker to Pay $10 Billion to Settle Cancer Suits
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/10408/
 
