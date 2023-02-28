 Skip to content
(Audacy)   "Yeah, lemme get a creamsicle, a caramel drumstick, two Choco Tacos, and a couple ounces of crystal meth, please"   (audacy.com) divider line
21
21 Comments
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't get chocolate tacos any more!

A shame since I have never had one. Maybe we could buy the idea and make them. Only in Canada.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The ones in our area when I was growing up just sold weed.

It was a simpler time.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: The ones in our area when I was growing up just sold weed.

It was a simpler time.


Yep - came to say just that.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: The ones in our area when I was growing up just sold weed.

It was a simpler time.


Now I have a certain song about saving the whales stuck in my head.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happy Valley did it...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'll get nothing and like it!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wassup big perm?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: The ones in our area when I was growing up just sold weed.

It was a simpler time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: yahyahyah: The ones in our area when I was growing up just sold weed.

It was a simpler time.

[Fark user image 425x642]


"Hey guys!  Got any BIG STICKS?"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obligatory
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Albatross! Albatross!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Most adorable mugshot ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You can't get chocolate tacos any more!

A shame since I have never had one. Maybe we could buy the idea and make them. Only in Canada.


A Choco Taco is basically a Drumstick, just shaped different
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Upon searching the truck, detectives located melted ice cream in the freezer

BURN HER!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Watubi: brantgoose: You can't get chocolate tacos any more!

A shame since I have never had one. Maybe we could buy the idea and make them. Only in Canada.

A Choco Taco is basically a Drumstick, just shaped different


You have now been banned in Florida.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Obligatory
[img.buzzfeed.com image 640x336]


"Hey, can I get my chili Fritos?"

"No!"

"But I gave you money!"

"Your money?  My money."
 
darinwil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You can't get chocolate tacos any more!

A shame since I have never had one. Maybe we could buy the idea and make them. Only in Canada.


Don't gotta buy it, just claim it is a hot dog instead of a taco!
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: The ones in our area when I was growing up just sold weed.

It was a simpler time.


Back in the 70's in Montreal you, at times, were able to buy hash at either a head shop, or a small record store. Now you can buy it openly at 25+ government affiliates where they don't short you on the weight.
Hehehehehe............
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: [media-amazon.com image 850x564]


That's a funny way to spell soft-serve & cocaine
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB

Lake Ronkonkoma, NY Circa 1980 or so

Our local ice-cream man would sell beer to the adults and if you asked nicely, would sell you some weed.

As a teen, I never bought weed from him. But he did let me ride in his truck.

"you know Stek, if the boss found out I was giving you a ride, I could be fired."

"But it's ok to sell beer and weed right?"

"Good point"

He only lasted the one summer. Shame, He was cool guy.
 
