The first step to solving the streetlight problem is talking about the streetlight problem
21
Thoreny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the day til we invent warp drive so we can bug the shiat out of other civilizations making them wonder what their UFOs are all about
 
Thoreny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I can't wait for the day til we invent warp drive so we can bug the shiat out of other civilizations making them wonder what their UFOs are all about


Also, we should work on our anal probes. I doubt ours are as evolved as aliens' are.
 
flucto
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can you imagine what they say to each other about us after watching Fox News for 5 minutes?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I can't wait for the day til we invent warp drive so we can bug the shiat out of other civilizations making them wonder what their UFOs are all about

Also, we should work on our anal probes. I doubt ours are as evolved as aliens' are.


My gastroenterologist did not appreciate my variation on this joke during my colonoscopy.  The nurse liked it at least.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flucto: Can you imagine what they say to each other about us after watching Fox News for 5 minutes?



More or less this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it's still not aliens.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and how long have i been telling you morans....but it's all fake, right? right?

it's real.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

flucto: Can you imagine what they say to each other about us after watching Fox News for 5 minutes?


"This isn't Ally McBeal"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Commercial Pilot Speaks Out on UFOs | The Richard Dolan Show
Youtube 7IyNntsPfDM
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's my personal order of probability.

1.  Some sort of weather phenomena we're not aware of combined/causing sensor glitches and optical illusions.
2.  An experimental vehicle being developed by the US.
3   or by another developed country.
4.  Honest to god aliens.
5.  Anything from Russia at this point.
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Here's my personal order of probability.

1.  Some sort of weather phenomena we're not aware of combined/causing sensor glitches and optical illusions.
2.  An experimental vehicle being developed by the US.
3   or by another developed country.
4.  Honest to god aliens.
5.  Anything from Russia at this point.


They're not just aliens but god-aliens??
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

6nome: electricjebus: Here's my personal order of probability.

1.  Some sort of weather phenomena we're not aware of combined/causing sensor glitches and optical illusions.
2.  An experimental vehicle being developed by the US.
3   or by another developed country.
4.  Honest to god aliens.
5.  Anything from Russia at this point.

They're not just aliens but god-aliens??


We're f*cked
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

6nome: 6nome: electricjebus: Here's my personal order of probability.

1.  Some sort of weather phenomena we're not aware of combined/causing sensor glitches and optical illusions.
2.  An experimental vehicle being developed by the US.
3   or by another developed country.
4.  Honest to god aliens.
5.  Anything from Russia at this point.

They're not just aliens but god-aliens??

We're f*cked


Nah, we're fighting them with a bunch of scrappy groups of Air Force members and eventually their slave army rebels against them... I saw the documentary on HBO a number of years ago.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to like the upgraded streetlights.  They are much brighter overall, but they need to bring back the use of diffusers to spread that light around more.  What's the point of having a super bright spotlight under a utility pole when the nearby bus stop sits in total darkness?  I'm not sure if a fresnel lens would improve things or make it worse.  I'm overthinking it anyways...

Let's see what the friendly article contributes...

(click)
Nevermind 😞
(close)
 
qlenfg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It wuz alienz. I seen 'em.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I can't wait for the day til we invent warp drive so we can bug the shiat out of other civilizations making them wonder what their UFOs are all about

Also, we should work on our anal probes. I doubt ours are as evolved as aliens' are.


I see that you're new to the internet.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I really hope it's aliens. I would love to hitchhike the fark out of here
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Here's my personal order of probability.

1.  Some sort of weather phenomena we're not aware of combined/causing sensor glitches and optical illusions.
2.  An experimental vehicle being developed by the US.
3   or by another developed country.
4.  Honest to god aliens.
5.  Anything from Russia at this point.


Eh.  Only reason I don't count-out the Russians is because they have been able to build essentially bespoke versions of their wunderwaffe, enough to demonstrate a very small number, but by no means enough to make any substantial difference in whatever role the thing is for.  They're essentially all hand-built prototypes, coming out of laboratories more than factories, and likely without there even being a process devised to mass-produce.

Mass-production is as much about the factory as it is the item being built.  Even if items aren't constructed on a moving assembly-line like how a few models of high-end car are built, there are still stations, jigs, fixturing, and instructions, and the manufacturer has worked out their supply-chain logistics for raw materials, refined materials, and assemblies sourced from other producers.

In contrast, engineers and scientists can work-out material properties, structure, shape, without any of the logistics of manufacturing, and engineers and materials craftsmen can painstakingly form parts in general-purpose machine shops or through bodyworking processes to shape sheet metal or other materials, they can produce one or two a year that way.  But they can't force the powers that be to actually set up everything to just crank out unit after unit on a rapid schedule for years on end.

Now all that said Russia has a lot of land area in which to experiment with whatever they build, and much of it is so remote that it would be pretty dumb to fly out over international waters or into another country's sovereign airspace unless wanting to test vehicle against detection systems, for what it's worth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
defied my understanding.......

Oh come on. That doesn't mean anything.  We find out new stuff we didn't know yearly.
And we're always shocked that things other than us communicate with each other.

Unexplainable doesn't mean nearly as much as this guy thinks it does.  Unless you live under a rock and live in constant tunnel vision
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Here's my personal order of probability.

1.  Some sort of weather phenomena we're not aware of combined/causing sensor glitches and optical illusions.
2.  An experimental vehicle being developed by the US.
3   or by another developed country.
4.  Honest to god aliens.
5.  Anything from Russia at this point.


6. Buttstuff
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I still think the most plausible explanation is some type of "spoofed" image that is a US black project. Like a hologram but much more advanced. That explains the ability to hover with no propulsion or lifting surfaces and the ability to change speed and direction without issue (no mass means no momentum and no g forces).

The problem is the sensor (radar and IR) detection. This is where I bring in a woo explanation and say that the US has spent the last 60+ years figuring out how to make thing disappear from radar, it's not too absurd to think they found a way to make things appear. You would want to test that against the most advanced  target acquisition and tracking system in the word. Like, say an F/A-18 with a newly upgraded radar system. Yes it's far-fetched, but less so than a number of other explanations.

The use would be something like when (not if) China is sending its invasion fleet to Taiwan, their scopes are overwhelmed and they can't detect the actual anti-ship missiles among all the images on their screens until it's too late.

/ or maybe it's street lights
 
