(MSN)   The US Airforce is beginning the slow process of De-BRRRRT-ing. With a lick of yellow and blue paint, I can think of a better place to store the "retired" panes than the Nevada "boneyard"   (msn.com) divider line
66
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There won't be a replacement. Then the next proxy war we'll use T-6 Texan IIs because we won't have anything for the COIN role, or we'll just give it all up for a bunch of drones - I guess it's better that way.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, the 35 mile long convoy in Ukraine wasn't a wake up call that this plane STILL had a viable role? Obviously we still need this kind of coverage. What a bunch of dumb motherfarkers.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun was never that good in practice. A similar close air support platform would be loaded with small diameter guided bombs and missiles. More likely replaced by having drone weapons on call for ground support today.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And awaaaay they go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first saw and heard the A-10 in 1978, when I first came to Tucson.
45 years later, I've retired here, and every day I hear A-10s at play. Such a unique, wonderful engine sound... I hope they keep flying them out of DMAFB until after I'm dead.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look boss, the pane! The pane!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army will gladly take them. Never met a soldier  that didn't love that beautiful fugly flying tank.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: The gun was never that good in practice. A similar close air support platform would be loaded with small diameter guided bombs and missiles. More likely replaced by having drone weapons on call for ground support today.


Tell that to the grunts and jarheads who had it as their overwatch, to a man they love the warthog. It provides a moral boost for our side and terrorizes the opposition, even if the kills per ton of ordinance is lower that psychological edge is real.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So deemphasize and reduce training on what may be the hardest mission, CAS. Genius!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: The Army will gladly take them. Never met a soldier  that didn't love that beautiful fugly flying tank.


That was always the solution, of course, but then the Army would have fixed wing aircraft and we can't have that even though the Air Force doesn't want them and the Army does.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GopherGuts: I first saw and heard the A-10 in 1978, when I first came to Tucson.
45 years later, I've retired here, and every day I hear A-10s at play. Such a unique, wonderful engine sound... I hope they keep flying them out of DMAFB until after I'm dead.


I was on the highway from Tucson to Phoenix. A couple of A-10s were in the sky. I felt very... exposed on that highway. *chuckle* The intimidation factor of those things are significant.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone brrrrt not forgotten.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Air Force promised that the F-35 could take the CAS role, yet pilots receive NO CAS training in that aircraft.  They've abandoned the role altogether, and when the time comes it is going to bite them in the ass.

More than just a CAS role, the A-10 and their pilots have proven the ability to be a loitering ATC, spending hours at a time coordinating dozens of aircraft and targets.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: So deemphasize and reduce training on what may be the hardest mission, CAS. Genius!


I've heard that flying the SEAD role as a Wild Weasel is the most challenging role. They're essentially bait for SAM sites.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay


gonna be real with you here...
ukraine is not a survivable threat environment for the A-10 right now

they need F-16's with long range anti-air to clear russian fighters
and they need long range precision arty that can threaten russian medium and long range theatre SAMs every time they turn on radars

once those 2 threats are severely degraded and you can seriously say that you at least mostly control the airspace over a battle zone then you can start talking about CAS flights.  theres a reason neither side is using real CAS right now.  b/c its suicide.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: The Army will gladly take them. Never met a soldier  that didn't love that beautiful fugly flying tank.


Army can't have jet fixed wing.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd read that putting the A-10 on the front lines in... Eastern Europe (Since everyone is being circumspect) was essentially a death sentence.  Are they actually capable of surviving an enemy force with significant anti air capabilities before effective SEAD operations have taken place?

/Not saying they wouldn't have made a bigger mess of a 35 mile long traffic jam.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The gun was never that good in practice.


I guess that's why the Air Force has kept it in the inventory for 50 years.

A similar close air support platform would be loaded with small diameter guided bombs and missiles.

Name another platform that has both the lethality and the survivability of the A-10.

More likely replaced by having drone weapons on call for ground support today.

What drone has a 400 MPH airspeed and can carry 8 tons of weapons on the hardpoints?


Replace or possibly retrofit the GAU-8 gun to fire the Rheinmetall Skynex 35mm round for use as an anti-drone platform, in addition to CAS and dropping bombs.  MANPADs are an issue for all planes, so whatever they come up for the F-22 and F-35 can be put on the A-10, in an external pod if necessary.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Men At Work - It's a Mistake (Video)
Youtube I0AxrOUJ62E
 
blackhalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The A-10 is being killed because it's like the AK-47 - it's cheap to build, low-tech, can take a severe beating and continue to work with minimal repair, and fires (relatively) inexpensive rounds.

And all of these things are not accretive to the margins of US defense contractors, where Generals and DoD types go to work once they retire with a fat US Gov't pension and make millions lobbying current lawmakers.

'Murica!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jz4p: I'd read that putting the A-10 on the front lines in... Eastern Europe (Since everyone is being circumspect) was essentially a death sentence.  Are they actually capable of surviving an enemy force with significant anti air capabilities before effective SEAD operations have taken place?

/Not saying they wouldn't have made a bigger mess of a 35 mile long traffic jam.


no.  but they were never designed for that.  they were designed as a part of the nato military.  which means they're flying under US air cover which was always pretty much expected to roll the soviet air force and own the sky, then  start hitting any large SAM sites with air and arty and missiles right after.

or, in the case of a soviet assault, tanks and mech infantry with local anti-air outrunning their slower SAMs or with the SAMs in transport mode as they move.

meaning the primary threat to the a-10 was manpads, AAA, and vehicle mounted MGs.  which it is designed around surviving.  though i think you can make a serious argument that the manpads of the 80's were a lot easier to deal with that the ones of the 2020's.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay


I don't know that giving them to Uzbekistan is the right answer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I suspect it's a high risk environment for A10 type aircraft. You need to suppress the air defenses electronically and kinetically. That's at least one more type of warplane but really two because the A10 isn't about blasting missile sites.

Having said that, we were planning to use A10s in Europe taking big losses to stop a Soviet invasion. Loses are a normal part of War. We've become so risk averse that the fear of losses keep means we'd keep A10s out?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, the 35 mile long convoy in Ukraine wasn't a wake up call that this plane STILL had a viable role? Obviously we still need this kind of coverage. What a bunch of dumb motherfarkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am an expert in finance, corporate governance, video production and baking so when I say this a mistake you can rest assured I am as authoritative as most of the people complaining about this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jz4p: I'd read that putting the A-10 on the front lines in... Eastern Europe (Since everyone is being circumspect) was essentially a death sentence.  Are they actually capable of surviving an enemy force with significant anti air capabilities before effective SEAD operations have taken place?

/Not saying they wouldn't have made a bigger mess of a 35 mile long traffic jam.


Well, they can land after looking like this, so...

images01.military.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: I suspect it's a high risk environment for A10 type aircraft. You need to suppress the air defenses electronically and kinetically. That's at least one more type of warplane but really two because the A10 isn't about blasting missile sites.

Having said that, we were planning to use A10s in Europe taking big losses to stop a Soviet invasion. Loses are a normal part of War. We've become so risk averse that the fear of losses keep means we'd keep A10s out?


A-10s kinda suck at the CAS role, it's why other nations didn't want them to be used for CAS in Afghanistan after a couple of serious blue-on-blue incidents.

It's a plane designed to fight in the 1980s that can act as a weapons platform sure, but we have much better stuff for that, hell even the old B-52s are far superior.

The gun is cool and has good propaganda value sure, but it's way less accurate than a gps guided bomb and so is far less useful for CAS.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

smed7: Look boss, the pane! The pane!


Thank you for contacting Montalban and Associates Window Washing, Have squeegee, will travel
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I suspect it's a high risk environment for A10 type aircraft. You need to suppress the air defenses electronically and kinetically. That's at least one more type of warplane but really two because the A10 isn't about blasting missile sites.

Having said that, we were planning to use A10s in Europe taking big losses to stop a Soviet invasion. Loses are a normal part of War. We've become so risk averse that the fear of losses keep means we'd keep A10s out?


i'd propose that there is a severs opportunity cost in "giving them" to ukraine that has nothing to do with the possibility of them being lost

we are already giving ukraine a bunch of systems that are wholly new to them and require training.  bradley.  leopard.  multiple different types of arty.  etc.
all these things require training not just the operators but also training maintenance people, training commanders on their capabilities, updating logistics, etc

the focus needs to be on providing systems that will have the highest benefit.  not just sending a few of everything just b/c its sitting around.  it's possible to do more harm than good by overloading them with a bunch of different new things.  eg probably better to have 50 new tanks of 1 type than 60 new tanks but they're 10x of 6 different types.
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also it's kinda funny that the most pushback I get on military stuff is when I talk about the failings of a 40+ year old plane.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay


<Paging Idi Amin's zombie ghost, to the white courtesy phone>
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So Ukraine doesn't have air superiority. I bet we could find a couple residents of Kherson willing to take their chances in one anyway.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, the 35 mile long convoy in Ukraine wasn't a wake up call that this plane STILL had a viable role? Obviously we still need this kind of coverage. What a bunch of dumb motherfarkers.


Seriously, and they are great at Close air support, they really hated the guy for coming up with an awersome plane too, this isn't a plane with a canon, this is a plane built to use the canon. Update the airframe for stealth or make a new one with the same canon, but knock off the stupid decisions.  they could theory put it on a drone, but i see nothing about any of that.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Mikey1969: Jesus, the 35 mile long convoy in Ukraine wasn't a wake up call that this plane STILL had a viable role? Obviously we still need this kind of coverage. What a bunch of dumb motherfarkers.

[Fark user image 516x702]


This is amazing. Immediately forwarded to pilot friends like a chain email from Aunt Myrtle.
Thank you. I'll waive the damages to the keyboard as just the cost of doing business.
*yoink*
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay


Uganda?
 
Nuuu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think you can sever this decision from the war in Ukraine.  They're seeing how wars of the future are going to be fought and the A-10's role is quickly being taken over by drones.

I don't know why they spend so much time in the article griping about the F-35.  It's drones. fark, some of the A-10's missions could be done with shiat you buy at Radio Shack.

And Radio Shack is out of business.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: So deemphasize and reduce training on what may be the hardest mission, CAS. Genius!


Hey Russia didn't train their pilots and SAD missions and look how that's turned out!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is all because the USAF is full of bean counting HR wonks..They don't care what works or what's needed.
All that matters is that it fits their contrived cost-benefit curves and looks good in advertising..
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Red Shirt Blues: So deemphasize and reduce training on what may be the hardest mission, CAS. Genius!

Hey Russia didn't train their pilots and SAD missions and look how that's turned out!


Err  SEAD missions.  Their lack of SEAD mission training is SAD though
'
/although not for Ukraine
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indy_kid: wildcardjack: The gun was never that good in practice.

I guess that's why the Air Force has kept it in the inventory for 50 years.


They've been trying to get rid of it for 30 years. Politics and lobbyists.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: Mikey1969: Jesus, the 35 mile long convoy in Ukraine wasn't a wake up call that this plane STILL had a viable role? Obviously we still need this kind of coverage. What a bunch of dumb motherfarkers.

Seriously, and they are great at Close air support, they really hated the guy for coming up with an awersome plane too, this isn't a plane with a canon, this is a plane built to use the canon. Update the airframe for stealth or make a new one with the same canon, but knock off the stupid decisions.  they could theory put it on a drone, but i see nothing about any of that.


that 35 mile convoy should tell you everything you need to know about the CAS situation in ukraine though.

when that situation happened ukraine still had enough planes that they could have tried to bomb it.  they did not.  they knew bombing in that situation would just be throwing the planes away for nothing.  they destroyed the convoy with arty instead.
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we're running our air force off sentimentality instead of modern advancements, I say we bring back the P-47 Thunderbolt for air-to-ground operations!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: MythDragon: The Army will gladly take them. Never met a soldier  that didn't love that beautiful fugly flying tank.

That was always the solution, of course, but then the Army would have fixed wing aircraft and we can't have that even though the Air Force doesn't want them and the Army does.


Sounds like siblings.  There was a toy my brother didn't want anymore, that I did. But he didn't want me to have it, so he broke it before he threw it so I wouldn't take it out of the trash.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: GopherGuts: I first saw and heard the A-10 in 1978, when I first came to Tucson.
45 years later, I've retired here, and every day I hear A-10s at play. Such a unique, wonderful engine sound... I hope they keep flying them out of DMAFB until after I'm dead.

I was on the highway from Tucson to Phoenix. A couple of A-10s were in the sky. I felt very... exposed on that highway. *chuckle* The intimidation factor of those things are significant.


"Speed limit enforced by aircraft"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This is all because the USAF is full of bean counting HR wonks..They don't care what works or what's needed.
All that matters is that it fits their contrived cost-benefit curves and looks good in advertising..


its b/c the USAF is 100% sure they:

1. can shoot down everyone elses AF on day 1 always
2. can SEAD/DEAD everyone elses big SAM sites on day 2 always
3. can spend day 3+ cruising around on autopilot dropping GPS guided 500 pounders on whatever the army asks them to without all that really annoying business of flying around 100 feet from the dirt getting shot at by grumpy assholes in shorad vehicles

now whether thats actually the case you can debate.  i sure as hell do.  but thats what they're thinking.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I first saw A-10s in the late '70s/early 80s when they flew out of Richards-Gebaur (sp?) AFB just south of KC. They looked like they were lining up on the golf carts at Brookridge CC to me.

Just saw a pair this weekend frolicking about 1,000 feet over the Goldwater gunnery range in southern AZ driving home from Mexico the weekend before last.

I remarked to Mrs. Farker that they were undoubtedly having way more fun than me.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Army will gladly take them. Never met a soldier  that didn't love that beautiful fugly flying tank.


It would nicely complement the fugly flying barge which is the Boeing Chinook.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: A country that starts with U might want them.

/not Uruguay


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
