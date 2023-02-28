 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Oldest house in town gets fixed up and cleaned, can be yours for only $8.988 * 10^X. Solve for X   (boston.com) divider line
17
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have mentioned it was Newton. There's nothing in that town where x<6.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark humanity, especially flippers.  Hell. Maybe just them and half of the GOP
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
6. As if how many feet high are the doors.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 325x255]


That 3 is on the wrong farking side.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's an absolutely beautiful neighborhood, but the house is right at the corner of Beacon Street and Boston College.  It's not exactly an idyllic and quiet place during the day through afternoon rush hour, plus some of the freshman and soph dorms are right across the intersection.

It's not awful for noise, but I wouldn't pay 8 million dollars to live there, when you could pay 8 million dollars to live somewhere else in Newton.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the oldest in Newton

Oldton, then?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
x=6 in case anyone cared.
/Not subby trolling people with math on a Tuesday.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The oldest in Newton... recently renovated...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All that PPP money going into real estate
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fark humanity, especially flippers.  Hell. Maybe just them and half of the GOP


How about putting property flippers in the same cage as online scalpers that use bots to replenish their inventory, and...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: waxbeans: fark humanity, especially flippers.  Hell. Maybe just them and half of the GOP

How about putting property flippers in the same cage as online scalpers that use bots to replenish their inventory, and...

[Fark user image image 425x176]


🖤
 
gietmay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meanmutton: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 325x255]

That 3 is on the wrong farking side.


My trig teacher used to do things like that on purpose to make us focus on the math rather than the way the picture looked.

He always told us that we could assume nothing except colinearity.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
White Shaker cabinets.
Really stepped out there.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: waxbeans: fark humanity, especially flippers.  Hell. Maybe just them and half of the GOP

How about putting property flippers in the same cage as online scalpers that use bots to replenish their inventory, and...

[Fark user image 425x176]


waxbeans: fark humanity, especially flippers.  Hell. Maybe just them and half of the GOP


So what's the problem with remodeling an old house in an established neighborhood so that it can reenter the housing supply and be bought and lived in again?

You're paying someone for the risk they've taken on that investment as well as the materials and labor.  This is a better use of resources than bulldozing it and rebuilding a new house, or destroying habitat to build a whole subdivision.

"House flipping" has been sensationalized as some sort of get-rich-quick thing, but that's an unrealistic and dangerous expectation.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fark humanity, especially flippers.  Hell. Maybe just them and half of the GOP


I never get these flippers and people who build super expensive houses to sell.  If I were going to spend that kind of money on a house it would be custom built or renovated.

I mean, my house was flipped before I bought it, but the flippers bought a condemned property, brought it up to spec, updated the kitchen and sold it to me for $90,000 and moved onto the next project.  I still had to have some electrical work and plumbing done before I moved in, but I knew what I was getting myself into.

If they hadn't done it the house would have eventually gotten to the point where it would need to be torn down like the one 2 doors down from me.  I wasn't looking for a home to die in.  Just wanted to stop throwing money away in rent.

When you're talking about a house who's appeal is that it's one of the 20 oldest in America... they probably should have at least been working closely with an historical society to keep the interior as authentic as they could while providing as many modern conveniences as they can... granted, it had probably been through several renovations prior to them touching it and nobody is going to pay 9 million dollars for a house that doesn't have indoor plumbing.

But at this point it's kind of "ship of Theseus" thing.

/I got really lucky with the timing, bought it in 2017
//recently appraised at over $200,000.
///The housing market has gone crazy.
 
