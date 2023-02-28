 Skip to content
(MSN)   The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen "Consort". Camilla: Not so fast   (msn.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're new, you're not particularly popular, and your first notable action will be to do what the old lady that people kind of liked said you shouldn't do.

Good luck with that.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to just get rid of the monarchy in the UK and everywhere else.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to royal expert and commentator Nigel Farage

Wait, what?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuck you, Subby, for making click on a Fox Business link.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when RBG wished for her replacement to be picked by the next president?  Words mean nothing. Tradition is meaningless.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All these years of being considered to be 'the wicked woman' because of Diana and the relationship that Camilla had whilst Charles was married to Diana, I now think the British people and those around the Commonwealth and the English-speaking world have taken this woman to their hearts,"

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Remember when RBG wished for her replacement to be picked by the next president?  Words mean nothing. Tradition is meaningless.


Only my traditions count. Your's are weird and blasphemous.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I encourage all mortals to learn the monarchy system.  It improved on the metric system by making all measurements arbitrary and allowing you to be FREE.

That fish was as big as you want it to be.
Yeah, his wiener was really that big/small.

Imagine the freedom!
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now think the British people and those around the Commonwealth and the English-speaking world have taken this woman to their hearts

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Remember when RBG wished for her replacement to be picked by the next president?  Words mean nothing. Tradition is meaningless.

Only my traditions count. Your's are weird and blasphemous.


Your's?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: According to royal expert and commentator Nigel Farage

Wait, what?


yeah when the fark did farage become an expert on anything?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are sick to death of them," he continued. "I have to say, I very much hope they don't come to the coronation. If they do, the people in the streets of London will boo them, and I'm delighted that American public opinion is catching up. And, hopefully, in a couple of years' time, nobody will want to hear a single word they have to say."

This could be talking about literally anyone mentioned in the article.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Mangoose: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Remember when RBG wished for her replacement to be picked by the next president?  Words mean nothing. Tradition is meaningless.

Only my traditions count. Your's are weird and blasphemous.

Your's?


It's short for yourses
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.esquire.com/uk/culture/a34736481/tampongate-scandal-the-crown/
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Mangoose: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Remember when RBG wished for her replacement to be picked by the next president?  Words mean nothing. Tradition is meaningless.

Only my traditions count. Your's are weird and blasphemous.

Your's?


I'm going to blame autocorrect for that one.

Even though I'm not on my phone.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: According to royal expert and commentator Nigel Farage

Wait, what?


Exactly. He can FRO EABOD & DIAF.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If camilla can change the royal traditions against the Queen's wishes, then I say we change her role to peasant.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that Elizabeth wanted a title that reflected that a ruling Queen was a higher position than a queen who happened to be just the spouse of a king, but Queen Consort makes her sound like the prostitute that is having a lesbian affair with the Queen.  

I think what we should do is call the spouses by the title of queen, and king in the case of a man married to a ruling queen, and just refer to the actual ruler as Monarch.

Or...and here me out...we just dump the whole system altogether because monarchy has no place in the modern world.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been together for a helluva long time, been married for almost 20 years, and they're both old as fark; nobody gives a shiate about her/his "scandalous" past.  People either want the monarchy to go away, for Charles to kick it because he's weird looking and racist, or for them to just do live action Diz-nee storybook crap (e.g. ribbon cutting).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.pinimg.com image 497x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


Royals - ("Sad Clown With The Golden Voice") - Postmodern Jukebox Lorde Cover ft. Puddles Pity Party
Youtube VBmCJEehYtU
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so what, is megan markle releasing a book or something now?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My British mum is rolling in her grave. She HATED Camilla. She loved Diana and I don't think she would ever forgive Chuck for cheating on her with Camilla. Personally IDGAF about the Royals, but mum sure did. She would be furious.

And this has future implications, as by not being the "consort" and being the outright Queen, if Chuck dies suddenly then she will be the outright head of the monarchy and Willy will have to wait for her to die. Now if that were to happen I'm pretty sure my mum would come back from the dead to exact revenge.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: If camilla can change the royal traditions against the Queen's wishes, then I say we change her role to peasant.


Well, Liz isn't the queen anymore.

Personally, I'm taking wagers on how many more generations this farce lasts.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: According to royal expert and commentator Nigel Farage

Wait, what?


Yeah, I think we've learned not to trust a single peep of flatulence that squeaks out of Farage's traitorous pie-hole.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to royal expert and commentator Nigel Farage,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Once I saw it was a Fox Business story filtered through MSN, I had a handful of strokes and assumed the story meant that TFG had been appointed the Dairy Queen of England Hill, Kentucky.

/ I'm still smelling toasted copper as we speak.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Once I saw it was a Fox Business story filtered through MSN, I had a handful of strokes and assumed the story meant that TFG had been appointed the Dairy Queen of England Hill, Kentucky.

/ I'm still smelling toasted copper as we speak.


I mean, you're saying the same thing i did, in a different way.

/a stretch, but if you assume I wrote while having a stroke, it all makes more sense
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: So you're new, you're not particularly popular, and your first notable action will be to do what the old lady that people kind of liked said you shouldn't do.

Good luck with that.


If being part of the ruling family of a country doesn't mean you can make rules at your whim, what's the damn point?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Once I saw it was a Fox Business story filtered through MSN, I had a handful of strokes and assumed the story meant that TFG had been appointed the Dairy Queen of England Hill, Kentucky.

/ I'm still smelling toasted copper as we speak.


Get used to it. It's the only way this shiat can get clicks now - it's a dog-shiat dumpling, which looks reasonable from the outside but you don't discover that it's full of shiat until you take that first bite.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I get that Elizabeth wanted a title that reflected that a ruling Queen was a higher position than a queen who happened to be just the spouse of a king, but Queen Consort makes her sound like the prostitute that is having a lesbian affair with the Queen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think what we should do is call the spouses by the title of queen, and king in the case of a man married to a ruling queen, and just refer to the actual ruler as Monarch.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or...and here me out...we just dump the whole system altogether because monarchy has no place in the modern world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nadgel Farridge is about as relevant as horse poop. in fact, the same things apply to him as horse poop. you know it's there, just walk around it so you don't fall on it, someone will be along shortly to scoop it up and desposit it some place where it's of no consequence to anyone.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: "All these years of being considered to be 'the wicked woman' because of Diana and the relationship that Camilla had whilst Charles was married to Diana, I now think the British people and those around the Commonwealth and the English-speaking world have taken this woman to their hearts,"

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just one more thing about which Nigel Farage is wrong
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see, now that TFG is out of the picture, we can laugh at Britons for making people bow to their hat on a stick again.

Lovely.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: And this has future implications, as by not being the "consort" and being the outright Queen, if Chuck dies suddenly then she will be the outright head of the monarchy and Willy will have to wait for her to die


That's...not how any of this works.  When Charles dies, William becomes King and Kate becomes Queen.  Camilla will take a new title.  The Queen Mother was Queen Elizabeth during the reign of George VI.  She had a whole coronation and everything.  When George VI died, his daughter, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth became the Queen Mother.
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: According to royal expert and commentator Nigel Farage,

[Fark user image 250x272]


Fark user imageView Full Size


TWAT
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: And this has future implications, as by not being the "consort" and being the outright Queen, if Chuck dies suddenly then she will be the outright head of the monarchy and Willy will have to wait for her to die. Now if that were to happen I'm pretty sure my mum would come back from the dead to exact revenge.


Eh, no. The modern British monarchy is bound by acts of Parliament. The Act of Settlement of 1701 provides that the throne can only pass to a direct Protestant descendent of Sophia, Electress of Hanover, who was a granddaughter of James VI/I. Camilla Parker-Bowles is not descended from Sophia, so, she can't ever be Queen Regnant. If sausage fingers kicks the bucket, William becomes king right away.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark off with your damn soap opera drama bullshiat and get a real job.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There is only one royal that I recognize:

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Queen sidepiece.
 
