 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 12 Richmond)   When committing a robbery, make sure your getaway car can actually get away   (nbc12.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Grocery store, Cart, Copyright, Ohio, alleged getaway car, Product (business), Police, Ohio grocery store  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 3:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His plans to make a clean getaway were thwarted.

In GTA, his better bet would have been to park the car outside an auto paint shop.
 
dkimball
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have bought a better car
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Couldn't get away, you say...
th.bing.comView Full Size

Wanted for... questioning?

BTW: A large group of seagulls is called a 'squabble'.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The author mentions a "possible" getaway car. I'm guessing the suspect was just trying to steal a car that was unlocked.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
However, officials say the driver of the possible getaway car had gone to a nearby car wash while the suspect was in Giant Eagle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Clean this mess up, else we'll all end up in jail
Those test tubes and the scale
Just get it all out of here
Is there gas in the car?
Yes, there's gas in the car
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Muta: Clean this mess up, else we'll all end up in jail
Those test tubes and the scale
Just get it all out of here
Is there gas in the car?
Yes, there's gas in the car


[Cue ridiculously overcomplicated guitar solo]
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, you need to make sure you can make a quick getaway and decide that would be a great time for a car wash? And damn, bro, could you not wait a day or two? That's when the EBT card refills! (I suspect these geniuses are not gainfully employed.)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Way back when I worked retail, I walked into an aisle and saw someone had cleared an entire 4 foot section of Advil and Aspirin and that kind of stuff.  About that same time, someone at the front of the store gave the code word that a thief was walking out.  By the time anyone got there they were driving away.  We got their plate and called the cops.  It wasn't hard to find them, their busted up station wagon broke down at the gas station across the street.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I Think You Flooded It
Youtube T8gWYPYVoQs
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.