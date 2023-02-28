 Skip to content
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wnhat the perp may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
<chuckle> good headline, subs..
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Based on the photos in TFA I guess they don't export all of the meth made south of the border to tweakers up north.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Inca actually went full Weekend at Bernies' back in the day, subby.


https://www.history.com/news/inca-mummies-afterlife
The most important Inca mummies, including those of their emperors, were treated as still-living beings-draped in fine textiles and jewelry, served food and drink and carefully tended by their living descendants.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was going to eat that mummy!
Youtube mnDlKn3XJNo
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Writer ran out of steam at the end and just pasted in all the quotes she had gathered.

Local resident Jhan commented: "In which virtual store do you buy these things?"

Rusbhel said: "Which of the two is the mummy, there is no difference!"

Juan Carlos wrote: "So he can't take his mummy out for a walk anymore?"

Gabriela joked: "My mummy order hasn't arrived, what should I do next?"

The Ministry of Culture "immediately ordered for the aforementioned moveable artefact to be seized in order to protect and preserve its heritage".
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the authorities seized the relic and are deciding what to do with it next


Butt stuff.  Bet me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: the authorities seized the relic and are deciding what to do with it next


Butt stuff.  Bet me.


I was going to

drumhellar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mnDlKn3XJNo]


DAMNIT
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet he was wearing a wristband for the Rolling Stones.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aww man. They never let that guy have any fun.
 
