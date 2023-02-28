 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCHS Charleston)   Kentucky man in jail for a shooting spree that killed three cops and a police dog and wounded three more cops found dead by suicide in the jail bathroom. Unlikely tag speaks for itself   (wchstv.com) divider line
49
    More: Unlikely, Man accused, Kentucky officers, Prison, jail, sheriff  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 2:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor dog, it didn't ask to be a police dig
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he was overcome with remorse, like Epstein
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this is why 'epsteind' is now a perfectly cromulent verb.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK, HOW did three wounded cops end up dead by suicide?  And IN a jail cell?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not everyone in jail who dies of suicide is "suicided".

Asshole probably realized that he was going to get the needle so he died on his own terms.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet he tortured himself for a while first.  What a psycho!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean...it might technically have actually been suicide.  In the sense that the cops essentially tortured him every chance they got, so this became the preferable option.
 
deanis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This gang violence is really getting out of hand.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Not everyone in jail who dies of suicide is "suicided".

Asshole probably realized that he was going to get the needle so he died on his own terms.


This.

A LOT of people in jail commit suicide because they know they're going to get sentenced to long prison terms.

https://www.fau.edu/newsdesk/articles/suicide-jails-study.php#:~:text=Estimates%20show%20that%20there%20are,days%20of%20admission%20to%20jail.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I mean...it might technically have actually been suicide.  In the sense that the cops essentially tortured him every chance they got, so this became the preferable option.


That's still not suicide. (IMO)
Not morally at least.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.


There was a TV crew at the arrest.  There was not a TV crew inside the jail.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.


You mean like by faking his suicide?
You mean like that?
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, they worked him over thoroughly by the looks of that mug shot
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.


And deprive everyone of a good conspiracy theory?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 You mean he DL'ed a kopy (ka-pee) of Epstein's
"How to Fall Down 2 Flights of Stairs and Land on a Pile of Bullets for Dummies"?

/eat sh*t
//d13
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Not everyone in jail who dies of suicide is "suicided".

Asshole probably realized that he was going to get the needle so he died on his own terms.


The police released the video of this guy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricardo_Cerna
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

There was a TV crew at the arrest.  There was not a TV crew inside the jail.


still a 99% chance they'd get away with it
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reminder that cops aren't supposed to kill guilty people either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: That poor dog, it didn't ask to be a police dig


How do you know that?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just look at the out-of-control crime in these poorly run red states. The only way to fix this is to put more thin blue flags on your lawn and get some more stickers of Biden to put on the gas pumps.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Not everyone in jail who dies of suicide is "suicided".

Asshole probably realized that he was going to get the needle so he died on his own terms.


That's suicidal
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: spongeboob: That poor dog, it didn't ask to be a police dig

How do you know that?


Dogs can't talk
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

And deprive everyone of a good conspiracy theory?


Do you prefer kiwi or do you prefer red wings boot polish?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: OK, HOW did three wounded cops end up dead by suicide?  And IN a jail cell?


I think the three wounded cops suicided in the bathroom. At least according to that mess of a headline.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
languagelog.ldc.upenn.eduView Full Size


/steak
//steak steak steak
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: OK, HOW did three wounded cops end up dead by suicide?  And IN a jail cell?


That is why is has the Unlikely tab.
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the dog commit suicide?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

And deprive everyone of a good conspiracy theory?

Do you prefer kiwi or do you prefer red wings boot polish?


Do you prefer Reynolds or the generic Walmart brand tinfoil?
 
deanis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: Reminder that cops aren't supposed to kill guilty people either.


Yeah, but what if they're fleeing from the cops, unarmed? While black? Do you want the cops to allow such a dangerous, vicious person to bog down our perfect legal system!?

THINK
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fell up the stairs. 17 times. Landed in a noose.
It happens more often than you'd think.
 
jmr61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

There was a TV crew at the arrest.  There was not a TV crew inside the jail.


They gave it a pretty good effort. Deservedly so. Dude was a menace and deserved to be dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: chitownmike: spongeboob: That poor dog, it didn't ask to be a police dig

How do you know that?

Dogs can't talk


Maybe your dog can't...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its not right, not by a long shot, but if he had help I would understand.......
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Such an edgy headline.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

And deprive everyone of a good conspiracy theory?

Do you prefer kiwi or do you prefer red wings boot polish?

Do you prefer Reynolds or the generic Walmart brand tinfoil?


You trying to say it is more likely that he killed himself than cops (who have a demonstrably long histroy of killing people in prison) killed him, especially considering that mugshot?  Oops, theres a dead guy hanging in the shower, must mean he killed himself? After he killed cops and was severely beaten while on camera?

I'm sorry, I didn't mean to imply you were a bootlicker. I didn't know you had the mind of a child, it was unfair of me.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

And deprive everyone of a good conspiracy theory?

Do you prefer kiwi or do you prefer red wings boot polish?

Do you prefer Reynolds or the generic Walmart brand tinfoil?

You trying to say it is more likely that he killed himself than cops (who have a demonstrably long histroy of killing people in prison) killed him, especially considering that mugshot?  Oops, theres a dead guy hanging in the shower, must mean he killed himself? After he killed cops and was severely beaten while on camera?

I'm sorry, I didn't mean to imply you were a bootlicker. I didn't know you had the mind of a child, it was unfair of me.


Stop, you're making my sides hurt!  it's like I'm being tickled!
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.


Sounds like they did.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.


Kind of looks like they tried

wchstv.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopefully the cops that murdered him will get suspended with pay for a few weeks.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Killed 3 cops? Yeah, I'm sure he slipped on a bar of soap and hit his head.

Several times.

Those marks just LOOK like they might have been made by batons.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: Maker_of_Roads: Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: If the cops wanted to kill him, they could've just killed him.

And deprive everyone of a good conspiracy theory?

Do you prefer kiwi or do you prefer red wings boot polish?

Do you prefer Reynolds or the generic Walmart brand tinfoil?

You trying to say it is more likely that he killed himself than cops (who have a demonstrably long histroy of killing people in prison) killed him, especially considering that mugshot?  Oops, theres a dead guy hanging in the shower, must mean he killed himself? After he killed cops and was severely beaten while on camera?

I'm sorry, I didn't mean to imply you were a bootlicker. I didn't know you had the mind of a child, it was unfair of me.


They just kept him alive and in jail since July waiting for the right time.  They've got this thing down to a science after doing it all the time.  Makes perfect sense.  You've convinced me.  Now, if you don't mind answering my question.  I could use your expertise.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: OK, HOW did three wounded cops end up dead by suicide?  And IN a jail cell?


autoerotique asphyxiation .
 
mod3072
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmmmm. Seems suspicious. Did he have information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of Hillary Clinton?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: spongeboob: chitownmike: spongeboob: That poor dog, it didn't ask to be a police dig

How do you know that?

Dogs can't talk

Maybe your dog can't...


If you ever are able to talk to animals, remember, after talking to the horse and the cow at the farm, don't believe the farmer when he says that the sheep is a liar...
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone once told me that when you get into a county lockup, they take away your shoes, belt, drawstring if you are wearing sweats or something similar, all your jewelry... even your false teeth if you have them.

So, if they were playing "by the book" it would be next to impossible to kill yourself in that cell.

Unless they wanted to give you the chance, let you keep all your strings and belts, and manage to convince you that it would be much better for you and your family if you took that exit now.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poor dog :(
 
bamph [SwearJar]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cops were serving a protective order on the fucker cause he threatened to pop his wife and daughter if his wife went through the divorce.  So that said, fuck this piece of shit.
 
deanis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bamph: Cops were serving a protective order on the farker cause he threatened to pop his wife and daughter if his wife went through the divorce.  So that said, fark this piece of shiat.


Sick, sad man making threats. Should've had a social worker. Not a riot squad.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.