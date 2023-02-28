 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Sometimes the mountain comes to Mulholland, other times Mulholland Drive   (abc7.com) divider line
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mulholland falls is beautiful this time of year as long as it not me
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Honey! The neighbors dropped in.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It wasn't me. I mean I wish iat was me, but it totally was not me"
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're supposed to move into the house. The house isn't supposed to move into you.
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have an idea...lets build houses like this!
But but but what if it rains.
Hey, this is SUNNY California, don't worry about it.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
♫ I wanna slide down, closing Mulholland ♫
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: I have an idea...lets build houses like this!
But but but what if it rains.
Hey, this is SUNNY California, don't worry about it.


[i.redd.it image 850x566]


The whole house is an escape pod, everything is bolted down like on a ship. If you sense imminent danger you just blow the legs and ride your house to safety downhil.
 
