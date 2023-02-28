 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Who's going to win...Guinea worms or Jimmy Carter?   (yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, World Health Organization, Carter Center, Sudan, United Nations, Jimmy Carter, United States, Disease, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:  Carter spotted a young woman he thought was cradling a baby in the crook of her right arm, but when he approached, he realized she was not holding an infant.
"Her right breast, which was about more than a foot long ... had a Guinea worm emerging from the nipple,"

WTF

I mean, the image is gross enough, but what is the 'her right breast, which is about a foot long' have to do with anything?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worms. But he's done a good job anyway.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Italian-American worms, racist subby!
 
oldcub [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm registering them as an endangered species today. I'm sure the damn things hide the cure for cancer in their genes or something.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew what Guinea worms were.  If you DON'T all ready know, don't RTFA.  Just accept that they are absolutely horrific.  Just the pictures alone were horrible and then I read the article and accepted the fact that my lack of interest in traveling to Africa was well founded.

I'll never biatch about tap water again.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a harder elimination than expected. There's some nonhuman reserve populations, feral dogs and baboons as I recall. There are efforts being made to figure out how to eliminate the worm in those animal hosts, but it's pushed back the WHO's full elimination projected date to 2030 or later.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty telling about what we value as Americans that one of the world's greatest humanitarians couldn't be an effective president
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is scary.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: I never knew what Guinea worms were.  If you DON'T all ready know, don't RTFA.  Just accept that they are absolutely horrific.  Just the pictures alone were horrible and then I read the article and accepted the fact that my lack of interest in traveling to Africa was well founded.

I'll never biatch about tap water again.


yea but fluoride!  i would rather have giardia, dysentery, guinea worms and cholera rather than submit to the tyranny of fluoride and gubmint.

/s
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may not have eradicated the species but he's certainly played a big part in making human infections an extremely rare thing.  I'd call it a win.

/Best post President
//Better President than he's typically given credit for being.
///Thanks "liberal" media.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the gamble is a human versus a parasite, always bet on the parasite to win.
 
cettin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Carter has already won - I doubt a better man we'll ever see.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Pretty telling about what we value as Americans that one of the world's greatest humanitarians couldn't be an effective president


With everything happening during that period of time I doubt anyone would have been seen as an effective president.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.


Whether or not he was a good President, he's easily the best ex-President we've ever had.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keith Richards will outlive both.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.


Apparently Harry Truman was a genuinely decent human being.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those head of lettuce things? I hope the lettuce loses.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The irony is that guinea worms are proof the gods hate us.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This world would be a lot better if we all lived like Jimmy.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

electricjebus: cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.

Apparently Harry Truman was a genuinely decent human being.


Herbert Hoover saved millions from famine.
 
cettin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

electricjebus: cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.

Apparently Harry Truman was a genuinely decent human being.

What did he ever do about Guinea worms though?


/s
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, for the record, I just got an image in my head of Jimmy Carter, in hospice, looking at a picture of a Guinea work and going full Moby Dick.

"From Hell's heart I stab at thee..."
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: electricjebus: cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.

Apparently Harry Truman was a genuinely decent human being.

Herbert Hoover saved millions from famine.


I was restricting myself to the last 80 years.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

labman: From TFA:  Carter spotted a young woman he thought was cradling a baby in the crook of her right arm, but when he approached, he realized she was not holding an infant.
"Her right breast, which was about more than a foot long ... had a Guinea worm emerging from the nipple,"

WTF

I mean, the image is gross enough, but what is the 'her right breast, which is about a foot long' have to do with anything?


I assume the other was of normal size. The worm can grow up to 3 feet long, and causes a considerable amount of swelling. There's bound to be some weight gain as well, so over time, both would've contributed to the sagging breast.

Not a pleasant thought, but it was probably more unpleasant for her.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.


He got shiat on because he was a shiatty President.  He was horrible.  Good on him for getting Egypt and ISrael to stop trying to kill each other, and good on him for letting people legally make their own beer and wine.  But past that he was a crap President.

The fact he;s a great guman is probably WHY he was a crap president.  Those two things really don't go together.

/80 years ago was 1943.  Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy are awaiting your demise so they can have a word
 
caljar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Pretty telling about what we value as Americans that one of the world's greatest humanitarians couldn't be an effective president


Being a great humanitarian has nothing to do with being an effective leader.
 
cettin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: cettin: He seemed to have cared about people more than any president in the last 80 years and all he ever got was shiat on.  I hope people remember him as an example of what being a good person is about.

He got shiat on because he was a shiatty President.  He was horrible.  Good on him for getting Egypt and ISrael to stop trying to kill each other, and good on him for letting people legally make their own beer and wine.  But past that he was a crap President.

The fact he;s a great guman is probably WHY he was a crap president.  Those two things really don't go together.

/80 years ago was 1943.  Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy are awaiting your demise so they can have a word


I didn't say he was a good president.  I said he cared about people more.  They may have made better decision, but as you say, they were not as good humans.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Notice that TFA points out Carter wanted to work on something right after smallpox was eradicated and would have brought the resources of America to bear on it, but his policy wonks said "well, guinea worm would be 'easy' but it doesn't occur in America and you can't waste your political capital on something that Americans won't care about."

So he had to wait until he could go in and say "Hi, I'm Jimmy Carter, former US president. Let's talk about this guinea worm problem" and fix it on  his own time and dime.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How does the Trump Center stack up tho
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why not compromise and give the win to Guinea Carter?
 
