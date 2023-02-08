 Skip to content
(Cyanide & Happiness)   Cyanide & Happiness is doing a very timely theme week   (explosm.net) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor old Scott. Punked because he took a Rasmussen poll seriously
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With implication that he's Addams Family kin
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG. As the kids say.."I am dead". LMAO. I did not expect that. It made me laugh to my core. Great work guys.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?


Oh that's the joke
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long they've had these ready.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Oh that's the joke


I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?


Scott Adams got his distribution deal for his print comic thanked, and his forth coming book needs a new publisher as well.

He finally said something too off to the wall for people to tolerate.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Poor old Scott. Punked because he took a Rasmussen poll seriously's a giant piece of shiat by nature and deserves to live in obscurity for the rest of his miserable life knowing the whole of humanity thinks he's a giant piece of shiat and deserves to live in obscurity for the rest of his miserable life knowing he left his reputation dying and dead and bloodied along the way
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.


Go back one, don't miss Mondays.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if Dogbert would allow that. He would have swapped it for a vitamin B12 shot or something, and would later put the lethal drugs into Dilbert's breakfast burrito for revenge.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?


It's not a real dog, you know that right?  And dogbert has always been pretty much a stand-in for adams' own worldview.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.


Sorry to hear that. My pup is lying next to me and I'm tearing up just thinking about your situation. I'm sure you've done all you can.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?


static.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revenge of the pointy haired boss...

scontent.fhio2-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.


Also I'm sorry for that, I had to do to my cat a few weeks ago and I'm still not 100%
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: It's not a real dog, you know that right?


Of course I know its not a real dog, but it reminded me of some sad times when I put a dog down and my current dog who isn't doing so well.

I'm weird that way.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.


Oh, man...so sorry about that. I've been there. Nothing more to say.

:(
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put my cat down a few weeks ago, so, ouch. Adams seems more like the type to drive out to the woods and dump the dog.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

[static.explosm.net image 820x925]


Much better. Wait. ...a few and I'll draft up my own
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looper.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?


I turned it into a happy ending. (Not for Scott, though)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: As if Dogbert would allow that. He would have swapped it for a vitamin B12 shot or something, and would later put the lethal drugs into Dilbert's breakfast burrito for revenge.


You must have this mistaken with something else. This here is Dillbert. Totally and legally different from that thing you said.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.

Go back one, don't miss Mondays.


I like Thursday's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: With implication that he's Addams Family kin


He's not getting off scot free, though.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

[static.explosm.net image 820x925]


Is that a dildo cactus in the box?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.


I'm sorry to hear that, and hope they pass with peace and your family remembers the good times with your pup. Losing them is sad, but try and remember that they had a great life with you. The candle that burns half as long burns twice as bright.

That said, the comic wasn't about you. The cartoonist doesn't know what's going on with you personally. I'm sorry you got something going on right now which makes you sensitive to the subject, but the rest of the world goes on and the comic was really funny.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel:  I like Thursday's.

[Fark user image 820x820]

Honestly? The best one that works for FARK is this one:

static.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The Irresponsible Captain: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

[static.explosm.net image 820x925]

Is that a dildo cactus in the box?


Only for the brave.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The Irresponsible Captain: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

[static.explosm.net image 820x925]

Is that a dildo cactus in the box?


COMICS PAGE, NO!!!
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

X-Geek: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

I turned it into a happy ending. (Not for Scott, though)
[Fark user image 425x500]


Definitely funnier than any Dilbert comic...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

It's not a real dog, you know that right?  And dogbert has always been pretty much a stand-in for adams' own worldview.


This is how naive I am.

I always thought Dilbert was the protagonist in that comic.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: This is how naive I am.

I always thought Dilbert was the protagonist in that comic.


I think it's probably more of a duality thing as in they both represent him.  But as time goes on we see more and more clearly that the piece of shiat dogbert is, is really just... what adams is
 
SMB2811
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: SMB2811: steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.

Go back one, don't miss Mondays.

I like Thursday's.

[Fark user image 820x820]


Well it's not like there's a bad Cyanide and Happiness. I mean there are bad ones, but not unfunny ones.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.

I'm sorry to hear that, and hope they pass with peace and your family remembers the good times with your pup. Losing them is sad, but try and remember that they had a great life with you. The candle that burns half as long burns twice as bright.

That said, the comic wasn't about you. The cartoonist doesn't know what's going on with you personally. I'm sorry you got something going on right now which makes you sensitive to the subject, but the rest of the world goes on and the comic was really funny.


Thanks.

It's hard. And I understand the artist doesn't know what's going on in the lives of their audience. It just came at a bad time in my life. I normally have a dark sense of humor but today, wasn't a good day.

All is well, so far, dog's kidney's aren't doing so well with protein and she's on a special diet but she hasn't been herself, and instead of being perky, she's been moping around.

We're doing our best to make sure she's not in pain and comfortable. But one day, it's going to happen and I am not looking forward to that.

The last dog we put to sleep, I cried so much in the room, the vet told us not to worry about the bill and she would take care of everything.

Be right back. Need a tissue.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The Irresponsible Captain: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

[static.explosm.net image 820x925]

Is that a dildo cactus in the box?


PAIGE, NO!
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: steklo: All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.

Also I'm sorry for that, I had to do to my cat a few weeks ago and I'm still not 100%


Uh, phrasing?

/I'm sorry for your loss
 
BlakCat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Evil Mackerel:  I like Thursday's.

[Fark user image 820x820]

Honestly? The best one that works for FARK is this one:

[static.explosm.net image 820x820]


this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Elfich: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

Scott Adams got his distribution deal for his print comic thanked, and his forth coming book needs a new publisher as well.

He finally said something too off to the wall for people to tolerate.


*He said the quiet parts out loud too much
He's been the same for a very very long time.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mjjt: With implication that he's Addams Family kin


How dare you? The Addams family had class and a deep appreciation for all people. They were not raging asshole racists.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pert: Uh, phrasing?

/I'm sorry for your loss


Accidentally dropped a "that".  But his toilet was attached to the wall so I had to drill his box, if that's dirty enough for you
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: mongbiohazard: steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.

I'm sorry to hear that, and hope they pass with peace and your family remembers the good times with your pup. Losing them is sad, but try and remember that they had a great life with you. The candle that burns half as long burns twice as bright.

That said, the comic wasn't about you. The cartoonist doesn't know what's going on with you personally. I'm sorry you got something going on right now which makes you sensitive to the subject, but the rest of the world goes on and the comic was really funny.

Thanks.

It's hard. And I understand the artist doesn't know what's going on in the lives of their audience. It just came at a bad time in my life. I normally have a dark sense of humor but today, wasn't a good day.

All is well, so far, dog's kidney's aren't doing so well with protein and she's on a special diet but she hasn't been herself, and instead of being perky, she's been moping around.

We're doing our best to make sure she's not in pain and comfortable. But one day, it's going to happen and I am not looking forward to that.

The last dog we put to sleep, I cried so much in the room, the vet told us not to worry about the bill and she would take care of everything.

Be right back. Need a tissue.


Sorry to hear. I know how hard that is to let a family member go. Hope you hold up OK.

I put my dog right around the time the movie version of Marley & Me came out. A client told me about how he had just seen the movie over the weekend and said he liked it but it "gets a little dusty at the end." And I just thought, you have no idea.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I put my dog right around the time the movie version of Marley & Me came out


I happened to be changing channels when "A Dog's Life" was on.

Dear god, there weren't enough tissues in the house.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: meat0918: Oh that's the joke

I haven't been following the story. I heard Scott said some racist things or something? I don't know.

All I know is I have an old dog, not doing so well and we're planning on sending her off, and this, I dunno made me want to tear up.


Now that you feel bad, imagine that other people might feel that way when you Trumpers support stuff that hurts them.
That's empathy, which must be a new feeling to you.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?


If you think that's bad, hang around for C+H Depressing Comic Week.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The All-Powerful Atheismo: steklo: Nothing funny at all about putting a dog down.

What the F is going on?

It's not a real dog, you know that right?  And dogbert has always been pretty much a stand-in for adams' own worldview.

This is how naive I am.

I always thought Dilbert was the protagonist in that comic.


Apparently the Pointy-haired Boss became the hero around the time Trump showed up.
https://www.theawl.com/2017/12/dilbert-a-reckoning/
I enjoyed the comic back in the '90's and early 2000's, but haven't read it for a long time.
 
