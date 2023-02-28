 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Weeners Well here's something that no one should do to a seagull (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Weeners, Bird, Animal welfare, Animal, Human, Gull, Crime, Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't want to mess with that guy.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seagulls have really small mouths
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My mouth was

Fark user imageView Full Size
"

/Hard Target would have been better but that was Jean Claude Van Damme
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God how I wish the perpetrator's name was Jonathan Livingston
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it wasn't a Tory MP
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EEWWWWWW!!!

- Said the seagull.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Seagulls have really small mouths


Dude is hung like a french fry.

/oh, sorry it's the UK
//just call him Chip
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😐
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there is a positive spin to this sordid tale. The rape Jonathon Livingston Seagull experienced lead to to his realization of the error in his decision to leave the flock. Because that's what happens when you're a seagull outcast from his flock, you get raped in the mouth by drunk Brit Bros. Lets this serve as an example to other seagulls who think they want to get out on their own for some "self discovery"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Seagulls have really small mouths


Dude, you should totally move up to pelicans.
 
torishu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Making love with a seagull, Ziggy sucked up into his mind...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Seagulls have really small mouths


I know your mom can deepthroat some serious hogs, but a gull is no slouch:
Seagull swallowing a rat in the streets😮
Youtube PInKAZTdE64
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: eurotrader: Seagulls have really small mouths

Dude is hung like a french fry.

/oh, sorry it's the UK
//just call him Chip


I was thinking is it possible he just had it out and the bird mistook it for a fry or small worm and attempted to fly away with it?

/it's a safety lesson about masturbating near the waterfront.
//be careful when you toss one into the sea. The birds will get ya.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Between a couple of boobies still ok?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static.displate.comView Full Size


/the greatest I've ever come across
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/close enough
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did you know that seagulls die if they have sex? At least the ones I farked do.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image image 425x307]
/close enough


Thank you - I didn't realize it but I really needed that level of absurdity in my day today.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with people? Birds aren't even in the same class as us, they're aves for crissakes.  Stick with mammals you farking sicko.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What the fark is wrong with people? Birds aren't even in the same class as us, they're aves for crissakes.  Stick with mammals you farking sicko.


Birds run hotter than mammals (usually closer to 105F), so I'd imagine it's like a nice warm apple pie.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sunderland man David Lee was in court on Friday (February 17), accused of having caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006

Seagulls are protected?!? They're friggin' sky-rats. I say "fark 'em".
/... just not literally.
//... in the face.
/// ew.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is no such bird.

Case dismissed!

"Sea gulls get a lot of bad press in the UK. Many people despise them for their tendancy to hang around our towns and cities in the hunt for food. But what many don't know is that there is no such thing as a 'sea gull', instead many different species live in the UK."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/natureuk/entries/4cbc654d-9478-4091-8a9c-d03183957e60#:~:text=But%20what%20many%20don't,lesser%20black%2Dbacked%20gulls
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least: A.) it was alive, B.) the act didn't take place in front of a daycare in full view of children, and C.) didn't occur in Florida.

Is "Sunderland man" the UK "Florida man" equivalent, but in metric?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.