 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Signature? Cursive? Okay, Boomer   (ktla.com) divider line
31
    More: Vintage, Calligraphy, United States, High school, United Arab Emirates, Signature, Customer, United States Declaration of Independence, Law  
•       •       •

1264 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2023 at 12:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to put it on TikTok and Instagram.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Don't forget to put it on TikTok and Instagram.


Especially TikTok, so now NotTheCCP has a bunch of signatures for financial transaction verification.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a scribble, but it's my scribble.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People will really pay for anything.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is your signature an emoticon?  Kill yourself now.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My name is long and awkward, and I've never had any success at making it look good. It took me forever to settle on my current one, but it's sort of spiky and looks not dissimilar from Donald Trump's. I have to sign my name on official documents all of the time, and I'd happily pay her $50 to come up with a signature that doesn't look like an EKG of someone having a heart attack.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ah yes, i think i'll pay some calligraphy hobbyist to design me a new "signature" that i won't be able to write because I don't have 30+ years of muscle memory, and that won't match the signature on any of my official documents that already have my signature.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: My name is long and awkward, and I've never had any success at making it look good. It took me forever to settle on my current one, but it's sort of spiky and looks not dissimilar from Donald Trump's. I have to sign my name on official documents all of the time, and I'd happily pay her $50 to come up with a signature that doesn't look like an EKG of someone having a heart attack.


I have my quick "signing a credit card receipt" signature which is pretty consistent but 100% illegible.  Then there's my "official documents" signature which is merely 70% illegible.

My handwriting's always sucked.  There's no prettying up my autograph.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My signature is exquisite, a wonder to behold.  But then again, I've been practicing it for many decades now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: edmo: Don't forget to put it on TikTok and Instagram.

Especially TikTok, so now NotTheCCP has a bunch of signatures for financial transaction verification.


This doesn't have much to do with anything, but out of curiosity, what was the name of your first pet on that street where you grew up (what was it called again?) and where you rooted for you old high school mascot, the ...(oops, I forgot that too)?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Signing like a drunken kindergartener is no longer ok?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Almost 50 years ago, I had a doctor who had the initials SH. He signed everything by overlaying the S on the H so his signature looked like a dollar sign.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Imagine being so insecure and unoriginal that you'd pay someone to come up with a signature for you.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB: I used to have this really neat signature, but then I managed contracts for a construction firm.  Because of the legalities around the contracts, we had to have 4 wet signature copies of each.  Now my signature looks like "Shd Ogtn"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: In Miami, cargo pilot Juan Herrera decided to pursue a signature makeover after his wife gave him a $750 Montblanc pen and he realized "my signature looked like my daughter's signature in fourth grade."

So now every time he signs something he has to take out his $750 pen, look around to make sure everyone is noticing his $750 pen, pull off the cap and hold it in his other hand, flip the paper over and scrub his $750 pen on the back for several seconds "to get it going," sign the document with a big wet blob of ink, then blow on his signature to keep the big wet blob of ink from smearing all over hell.

Meanwhile, the guy who signed his document with a disposable pen is already out the door.
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Almost 50 years ago, I had a doctor who had the initials SH. He signed everything by overlaying the S on the H so his signature looked like a dollar sign.


Gene Simmons does this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: CSB: I used to have this really neat signature, but then I managed contracts for a construction firm.  Because of the legalities around the contracts, we had to have 4 wet signature copies of each.  Now my signature looks like "Shd Ogtn"


I used to sign my initials in lovely cursive and I had an accounts payable job where I had to initial over a hundred documents a day and that was then end of that.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
X
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You said John HandCock.  He he he.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a work signature that was very close to printed, so my clients could recognize the letters were from me.  The home signature is whatever happens at the moment, and consists of my waving the pen about for a full second.  It's never the same twice.  I had to tell my bank to get over it.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I fought a long running court battle with the state of Maine over my signature. I've never been to Maine, but it's another story entirely. Since I was in elementary school I have always signed my documents with my own blood. The more important the document, the more blood.

Third grade book report? Maybe a pinprick.  Mortgage? Straight razor across the forehead and I bang down on each document presented like one of those drinking bird novelties. Refinancing comes with the risk of complete exsanguination. Risk, reward.

Things I am happy to sign are always marked with bright, happy arterial blood. Shiat like a bail bond will be done with venous blood.

Several of my favorite restaurants have banned me, in clear violation of the Geneva Amendment but that litigation is ongoing. No, they ban me over their so-called health codes. They will bring me a bloody steak but fall to pieces when I open myself up at the table. Nancies.

My way comes with the unquestionable security of my unique DNA. The downshots are many. I'm always exhausted on vacation and kids see my scars and come up to ask me if I like My Chemical Romance. I don't even know who that is. After a long day at the office doing paperwork I can't even enjoy a couple of beers without getting blackout drunk and waking up in jail. That's why I quit my job but now I can't afford beer. But, I digress.

Just something to think about, it's always worked for me and thought I would share.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Don't forget to put it on TikTok and Instagram.


Just to verify, be sure to add your SSN under that sig
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: In Miami, cargo pilot Juan Herrera decided to pursue a signature makeover after his wife gave him a $750 Montblanc pen and he realized "my signature looked like my daughter's signature in fourth grade."

So now every time he signs something he has to take out his $750 pen, look around to make sure everyone is noticing his $750 pen, pull off the cap and hold it in his other hand, flip the paper over and scrub his $750 pen on the back for several seconds "to get it going," sign the document with a big wet blob of ink, then blow on his signature to keep the big wet blob of ink from smearing all over hell.

Meanwhile, the guy who signed his document with a disposable pen is already out the door.


Or maybe he was just so pleased with the pen that he decided to go all in and learn how to use proper cursive writing. And he just wanted a signature as an example for him to study. He sounds fun.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I went to college in the early 90's I opened an account at a local credit union and my signature was my full name with my middle initial. As adulthood hit over the next four years and I had to sign my name over and over and over again my signature gradually morphed into a barely comprehensible (except to me) approximate squiggle of my initials.

That morphed signature absolutely did not matter to my credit union until the day I wanted to add my wife to my account, a full 12 years after I opened the account, when they claimed they couldn't process the paperwork because my signature didn't match what was on the account. I was incredulous. "You've been cashing my checks for over a decade without any problem! I've been making withdrawals on my account, IN PERSON, with that signature!"

In the end I had to think back to how I used to sign my name, sign the form, then fill out ANOTHER form to update my signature. It was the biggest line of bullshiat anyone's ever put me through. If the signature mattered, they should have caught it years earlier.
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I use Leroy and Letraset on all of my correspondence.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never saw anyone sign a large crude X like in old cartoons but I think I will soon
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I kinda like how much my signature can shift from pen to pen.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Imagine being so insecure and unoriginal that you'd pay someone to come up with a signature for you.


I don't have to imagine, I'm already looking for her webpage.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"They're not happy with their signatures. They don't relate to who they are. They don't give the message they want to convey to the world," she said.

I wonder if she and Marianne Williamson are BFF.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

STRYPERSWINE: yakmans_dad: Almost 50 years ago, I had a doctor who had the initials SH. He signed everything by overlaying the S on the H so his signature looked like a dollar sign.

Gene Simmons does this:

[Fark user image 850x590]


Gene has been a businessman since he was in college.  Everything has always been about making money, and he's made gobs of it, so that signature makes sense.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.com
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.