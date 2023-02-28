 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Alarm, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Fashiøn, and Buzzcocks. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #441. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
63
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've survived another weekend. And Cocaine Bear was hilarious.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy, allfolks;

Ready for all music-ing. BTW - I know somebody more on the ball will know this - what's the pastfoward theme song, and who does it?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two more to go!! [aHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA]
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Howdy, allfolks;

Ready for all music-ing. BTW - I know somebody more on the ball will know this - what's the pastfoward theme song, and who does it?


"Just Play Music" by Big Audio Dynamite.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: [Fark user image 650x683]
Two more to go!! [aHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA]


Buying firewood last week is the best decision I've made in months.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

djslowdive: sno man: [Fark user image 650x683]
Two more to go!! [aHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA]

Buying firewood last week is the best decision I've made in months.


kinda like lighting a smoke to get the bus to show up faster?
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: Howdy, allfolks;

Ready for all music-ing. BTW - I know somebody more on the ball will know this - what's the pastfoward theme song, and who does it?

"Just Play Music" by Big Audio Dynamite.


Thankee kindly - the wife was running through some of her favorites, and I realized that was right down her alley. I'll pass it onto her!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sno man: djslowdive: sno man: [Fark user image 650x683]
Two more to go!! [aHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA]

Buying firewood last week is the best decision I've made in months.

kinda like lighting a smoke to get the bus to show up faster?


That's worked more often than not!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Present. And currently enjoying an unsolicited pre-show Church service thanks to my music streaming service.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Be prepared, everyone! Polish up your Church shoes. The Hypnogogue was released last week!

americansongwriter.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!

Present. Most likely not much on the thread because of life, cats' life included. They are suspects in ongoing investigation on missed piece of a ceramic bowl which could have been eaten. They look fine but that doesn't make me free from the duty of checking their litter box. If you know what I mean...
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Floki: Be prepared, everyone! Polish up your Church shoes. The Hypnogogue was released last week!

[americansongwriter.com image 500x500]


I pushed it on my other radio station's new releases bit last friday :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hello All!

djslowdive: I've survived another weekend. And Cocaine Bear was hilarious.


What did you think of the soundtrack?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a pre-show hall pass burning for a single off Paul Weller's Fat Pop (Vol.1):

True
Youtube 2j-et3pmX3I
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]


Congratulations on the new gig!
 
Pista
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]


Yay! Go you!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image image 567x563]


Congratulations!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Floki: Be prepared, everyone! Polish up your Church shoes. The Hypnogogue was released last week!

[americansongwriter.com image 500x500]


I'm nearly 100% certain the new music show that comes on after pF will cover a track or two off of it. I mean, I'm just saying that's what *I* would do.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Most Best News: Aria got her first confirmed kill (such a violent little girl)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello All!

djslowdive: I've survived another weekend. And Cocaine Bear was hilarious.

What did you think of the soundtrack?


I Just Can't Get Enough. Also, on a side note, it appears that the Behind The Wheel vinyl single is worth a stupid amount of money.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
someone is hacking a lung up in the studio. and by "someone" i don't mean "me"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Most Best News: Aria got her first confirmed kill (such a violent little girl)

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Just wait until you go to put on a shoe and find "a present" :p
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
djslowdive:
Also, on a side note, it appears that the Behind The Wheel vinyl single is worth a stupid amount of money.

Because it's one of the best songs ever made.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]


I'm not sure how things work in your neck of the woods, but still file for unemployment.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]


Congrats, dear Gator. Great news indeed :)
 
Pista
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey everybody!

Present. Most likely not much on the thread because of life, cats' life included. They are suspects in ongoing investigation on missed piece of a ceramic bowl which could have been eaten. They look fine but that doesn't make me free from the duty of checking their litter box. If you know what I mean...


Hope they've just chased it under something
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]


That's awesome! Congrats!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]

I'm not sure how things work in your neck of the woods, but still file for unemployment.


In FL? It's barely worth the time it takes (source: have attempted to do so in the past).
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: pc_gator: The Bad News: I got layed off on Friday

The Good News: Got a new gig on Sunday.

The Best News: Can still listen while I work, More $, less stress, and on a 2 week vacation at home until I start.

[Fark user image 567x563]

I'm not sure how things work in your neck of the woods, but still file for unemployment.

In FL? It's barely worth the time it takes (source: have attempted to do so in the past).


I'd heard FL is a PITA. WA state is the complete opposite
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OH!! That Trent Reznor!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: OH!! That Trent Reznor!!


which trent reznor?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: OH!! That Trent Reznor!!

which trent reznor?


Pre NIN!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!

A (hopefully) quick question:
Going on a trip next week where a selfie opportunity with some show-adjacent figures is a strong possibility. (No spoilers, don't want to make promises I can't keep.)
I was thinking of holding up a PastForward image for your entertainment. The only one I could find was the one below.
Something else I should hold up in a picture, to let you all know I was thinking of you?
Thanks in advance!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cardiacs!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!

A (hopefully) quick question:
Going on a trip next week where a selfie opportunity with some show-adjacent figures is a strong possibility. (No spoilers, don't want to make promises I can't keep.)
I was thinking of holding up a PastForward image for your entertainment. The only one I could find was the one below.
Something else I should hold up in a picture, to let you all know I was thinking of you?
Thanks in advance!
[Fark user image image 850x446]


NeoMoxie has shirts with the logo on it. Cheap, from what i hear.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!

A (hopefully) quick question:
Going on a trip next week where a selfie opportunity with some show-adjacent figures is a strong possibility. (No spoilers, don't want to make promises I can't keep.)
I was thinking of holding up a PastForward image for your entertainment. The only one I could find was the one below.
Something else I should hold up in a picture, to let you all know I was thinking of you?
Thanks in advance!
[Fark user image image 850x446]


There's always this guy, if you have one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!

A (hopefully) quick question:
Going on a trip next week where a selfie opportunity with some show-adjacent figures is a strong possibility. (No spoilers, don't want to make promises I can't keep.)
I was thinking of holding up a PastForward image for your entertainment. The only one I could find was the one below.
Something else I should hold up in a picture, to let you all know I was thinking of you?
Thanks in advance!
[Fark user image 850x446]


If you send me your address and size, I can see if I can get a tshirt to you before you go...

thedesknexttoyou at gmail dot com
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!

A (hopefully) quick question:
Going on a trip next week where a selfie opportunity with some show-adjacent figures is a strong possibility. (No spoilers, don't want to make promises I can't keep.)
I was thinking of holding up a PastForward image for your entertainment. The only one I could find was the one below.
Something else I should hold up in a picture, to let you all know I was thinking of you?
Thanks in advance!
[Fark user image 850x446]


Things are about to get dumb in a fun way <3
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

In FL? It's barely worth the time it takes (source: have attempted to do so in the past).

Tried, but website was down, lol

FL boasts about low unemployment rates, since nobody can sign up is working great.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!

A (hopefully) quick question:
Going on a trip next week where a selfie opportunity with some show-adjacent figures is a strong possibility. (No spoilers, don't want to make promises I can't keep.)
I was thinking of holding up a PastForward image for your entertainment. The only one I could find was the one below.
Something else I should hold up in a picture, to let you all know I was thinking of you?
Thanks in advance!
[Fark user image 850x446]


Are you theoretically going to a thing in SF?!!!
 
