(Yahoo) If you work at Lockheed's HIMARS plant in Camden, Arkansas you can look forward to being offered A LOT of overtime in the next few months
47 Comments
RaiderFanMikeP
1 hour ago  
Big Jim McBob and Billy Sol Hurok approve
 
fiddlehead
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why is it on a ramp?
 
moothemagiccow
1 hour ago  
All Quiet on the Western Front | Official Trailer | Netflix
Youtube hf8EYbVxtCY
 
functionisalwaystaken
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


It can do whatever the fark it wants.
 
auntedrie
1 hour ago  
Here you go, they are ramping up production fer shure                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Search our Job Opportunities at Lockheed Martin Corporation (lockheedmartinjobs.com)
 
BunchaRubes
1 hour ago  
Further proof that war is a racket.
 
anticontent
1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we can applaud forever war without being harassed?
 
rewind2846
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Testing. These vehicles are designed to do some serious shat in places you would NOT want your family car or SUV.
 
thekingcobra
1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/f1wTFG2YN9I
 
thekingcobra
1 hour ago  
fark, link fail. I swear i hit preview!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Incline test. Most machinery can't traverse a 45° slope. You see those ramps at land rover dealers too.

Although, most 45° slopes it will encounter won't be made of concrete, but thats part of the marketing gimmick.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
Yay war!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
And Poland said it wanted 500 of 'em a while back.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Very angry indeed.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
1 hour ago  
Ukraine is advertising dream for western arms manufacturing
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


if you hit the ramp at 60 MPH, and launch at just the right moment, you can squeeze some extra distance out of those missiles.
 
George Santos' taint
1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 705x440]

Why is it on a ramp?

Incline test. Most machinery can't traverse a 45° slope. You see those ramps at land rover dealers too.

Although, most 45° slopes it will encounter won't be made of concrete, but thats part of the marketing gimmick.


Or maybe that they have to test each and every one they produce.
 
zbtop
1 hour ago  
Hard pass, I'd have to live in Arkansas.

I'll make a donation instead.
 
Man On Pink Corner
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Because yeeeehawwww.
 
rewind2846
1 hour ago  
One can always tell from the comments (I was only able to make it through the first 10) the people who know nothing about either international treaties and history or right and wrong.

The treaty part is called the "Budapest Memorandum" or it's full name "The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances ". That's an agreement made between the US, the UK, Russia (before Putin) and Ukraine in 1992 through the UN with the goal of reducing the world's stockpile of nuclear weapons. Ukraine agreed to give up the nukes it had from the Soviet days in return for promised protection against aggressors. That agreement and it's promise declawed the cat, rendering it helpless alone. Putin would likely not have whipped it out if Ukraine still had it's boom tubes.

Know what happens to nations that don't follow through on treaties they sign?

The right and wrong part is even simpler. Suppose someone kicked your front door down, pissed all over the carpet, raped a family member, shot and killed the dog, ate everything in the fridge, then wandered around the house shouting "YOUR HOUSE IS MINE NOW!!" while pointing their weapon at various other family members?

What would you do? Go live in the backyard or do your best to kick their ass out of your house?
What Putin did was WRONG. Kicking his ass out by any means necessary is RIGHT. End of story.
I don't mind some of my tax dollars used to put down somone like him. He wants the old Soviet Union back like it was when he was working for the KGB. He can't have it and must be stopped here.
 
jtown
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Because it can.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Why aren't you on a ramp?
 
Bag of Hammers
1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Well, it you have a better method for forming a Voltron I'm sure they're all ears.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]


... hehehehe
 
Muta
51 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Flexing on Muskrat's  Cyber Truck.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
When is Oshkosh Corp getting in on the fun?
 
darkman2000
44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: [YouTube video: All Quiet on the Western Front | Official Trailer | Netflix]


A book Nazis burned turned into a movie only Nazis could love.
 
Summoner101
41 minutes ago  
Pass.  I'm saving up my defense budget for the HIJUPITER.
 
TWX
41 minutes ago  
My wife worked for a defense firm that would do testing in Camden, AR.  She would dread going, there wasn't anything to eat that wasn't fried.

Don't get me wrong, she likes fried food, but it gets old when three meals a day and there's nothing but fried food.  She could've killed for a salad or some fresh fruit.  And since she was there testing shoulder-fired rocket launchers that assertion carries a just a bit more weight behind it than mere hyperbole.
 
TWX
40 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yay war!


Hot Shots 2 - War, Its Fantastic
Youtube FF6uKMYYBeA
 
TWX
39 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Pass. I'm saving up my defense budget for the HIJUPITER.


But we want war, not jollity!
 
GregInIndy
39 minutes ago  
I'm very glad it's doing it's job well.

I'm saddened we need it to do that job.

And I'm well past the age where I would get turned on by weapons proliferation. It's needed, but it also doesn't benefit any of us long term to increase the amounts of weaponry out there.
 
Unda
38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Further proof that war is a racket.


It doesn't feel much like a racket when you've got 500,000 Russians raping your women and children.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Pass. I'm saving up my defense budget for the HIJUPITER.


missilethreat.csis.orgView Full Size

Hi.
 
Gassy Snake
35 minutes ago  
Better than the older, soviet version...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
33 minutes ago  
It's good for the economy, good for families and really bad for enemies. A win win all around.
 
p51d007
28 minutes ago  
Another east/west proxy war that the military manufacturers, politicians make a TON of money off of.

images.saymedia-content.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Ukraine is advertising dream for western arms manufacturing


And a nightmare for Russian arms manufacturing.  Seriously, if I was a big wig in the Indian military I'd be screaming at everybody who would listen to buy the Western stuff.
 
Summoner101
28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Summoner101: Pass. I'm saving up my defense budget for the HIJUPITER.
Hi.

[missilethreat.csis.org image 682x545]
Hi.


LOWJUPITER:

Fark user imageView Full Size


HIJUPITER:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
27 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Ukraine is advertising dream for western arms manufacturing


And an NCO corps.
 
Beowulfenstein
24 minutes ago  
I interned there during college and wouldn't wish living in Camden on my worst enemy.
 
stamped human bacon
20 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Uncle Billy-Bob builds ramps.
 
morg
20 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Why is it on a ramp?

Why is it on a ramp?


Because it shreds. Unlike you, poser.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  
Man, seems pretty inefficient that they can only make 96 of them per week.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
6 minutes ago  

rewind2846: One can always tell from the comments (I was only able to make it through the first 10) the people who know nothing about either international treaties and history or right and wrong.

The treaty part is called the "Budapest Memorandum" or it's full name "The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances ". That's an agreement made between the US, the UK, Russia (before Putin) and Ukraine in 1992 through the UN with the goal of reducing the world's stockpile of nuclear weapons. Ukraine agreed to give up the nukes it had from the Soviet days in return for promised protection against aggressors. That agreement and it's promise declawed the cat, rendering it helpless alone. Putin would likely not have whipped it out if Ukraine still had it's boom tubes.

Know what happens to nations that don't follow through on treaties they sign?

The right and wrong part is even simpler. Suppose someone kicked your front door down, pissed all over the carpet, raped a family member, shot and killed the dog, ate everything in the fridge, then wandered around the house shouting "YOUR HOUSE IS MINE NOW!!" while pointing their weapon at various other family members?

What would you do? Go live in the backyard or do your best to kick their ass out of your house?
What Putin did was WRONG. Kicking his ass out by any means necessary is RIGHT. End of story.
I don't mind some of my tax dollars used to put down somone like him. He wants the old Soviet Union back like it was when he was working for the KGB. He can't have it and must be stopped here.


Nicely said.  Unfortunately most Farkers are libs.  Libs can't get their head around the fact that evil exists in the world.  They just say "No War!!" and think they're somehow morally superior to those who develop or deploy weapons in a defensive manner.  To them, the defenders are as bad as the aggressors because "war is bad!!".
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

anticontent: Is this the thread where we can applaud forever war without being harassed?


No, this is the thread where we applaud Biden getting Ukraine the weapons they need to get this war over with as soon s possible.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.