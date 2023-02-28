 Skip to content
(PBS)   Oral arguments on Biden's student loan forgiveness live before SCOTUS   (pbs.org) divider line
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bbbut we didn't have it, so why should the young people nowadays have it?

/s
//oh god what have I done
///I'm finally under 80k, yay
 
Daeva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is now illegal to reduce how much money you owe rich people.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red controlled SCOTUS by a 6:3 margin?

Good luck on getting anything but dip spit in your face from those pricks.
 
dascott
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Hilary was just as bad.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kozlo: Bbbut we didn't have it, so why should the young people nowadays have it?

/s
//oh god what have I done
///I'm finally under 80k, yay


Obligatory: "If you think your turned out fine and you want others to go through the same trauma as you just because you did it, you didn't turn out fine" argument. It still holds, the entire point of automation and advancement as a species is to make things easier for the next generation. Wise men and olive trees and all that.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Daeva: It is now illegal to reduce how much money you owe rich people.


But more importantly it's now unnecessary to show that you've actually been wronged before filing a politically charged lawsuit.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder how badly the conservatives on SCOTUS will damage our country just to fark over students?
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No chance in hell the Trump SCOTUS lets this happen.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As always, don't read too much into what justices say at oral argument.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We already know how this will be decided, right? It's just a question if it gets leaked early in a few weeks. And really, this won't fix the underlying issue anyway, which is that college tuition and fees are out of control.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Refusing to reform the Judiciary was totally worth it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why bother with oral arguments when the outcome of "Fark the poor" is already guaranteed?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"you'll get to pick a coot from the larder for your christmas dinner and YOU'LL LIKE IT!"

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really like Joe, but all he had to do was forgive the interest on student loans and everything would be fine and there would be no fight.  Is there any grad who wouldn't gladly pay of their student loan once?   With the interest, they are paying it off two or three times and sometimes more.   Had Joe gone with a realistic solution, this would not be an issue in Congress or the USSC.   But no.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: We already know how this will be decided, right? It's just a question if it gets leaked early in a few weeks. And really, this won't fix the underlying issue anyway, which is that college tuition and fees are out of control.


The important thing is, we get the illusion of having tried to do something. "Can't fight city hall, Marge."
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We can't let the Poors get educated.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Daeva: It is now illegal to reduce how much money you owe rich people.


". . . and in other news today, the Supreme Court has ruled against debt relief for student borrowers. In fact, in a stunning 6-3 opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the Court has doubled all currently owed debts, and instituted a system of indentured servitude for borrowers unable to keep up with their payments, because, in the words of Justice Alito, 'Fark you, who's gonna stop me?'"
 
Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I really like Joe, but all he had to do was forgive the interest on student loans and everything would be fine and there would be no fight.  Is there any grad who wouldn't gladly pay of their student loan once?   With the interest, they are paying it off two or three times and sometimes more.   Had Joe gone with a realistic solution, this would not be an issue in Congress or the USSC.   But no.


Why wouldn't there be a fight over forgiving interest?

I'm all for forgiving interest, for the record.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Okay, law talking people. I've read this article and a bunch of others through the eyes of a layperson. I'm not understanding how this hasn't been laughed out of the appeals court and got to this point.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I wonder how badly the conservatives on SCOTUS will damage our country just to fark over students?


I wonder how many have had student loans suddenly wiped out...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just posting in here for brand awareness.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why does this matter?  The Conservative justices have already made their decision and will contort any direction to fit that preconceived outcome.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I really like Joe, but all he had to do was forgive the interest on student loans and everything would be fine and there would be no fight.  Is there any grad who wouldn't gladly pay of their student loan once?   With the interest, they are paying it off two or three times and sometimes more.   Had Joe gone with a realistic solution, this would not be an issue in Congress or the USSC.   But no.


You're blaming Biden for the actions of red states and Trumpers. Again. How's that feel? Stupid? Because it should feel monumentally stupid.
 
wademh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The AG is kicking ass.

A number of the conservative justices have asked "what about __the_harm_ done to people who aren't getting relief? __The_harm_ apparently being that somebody else got a benefit and they didn't.

The one thing the AG didn't make explicit yet, but sort of touch on once, is that the HEROS act specifically gives the ability to do exactly that, give some people relief even if everyone doesn't get relief. I wish she had managed to add that clairity. That said, no way I could ever hope to be as eloquent as she is.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe the Court will uphold Biden's program, and then there will be a push for similar stuff that helps working class folks, like subprime car loan forgiveness and credit card debt forgiveness.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Refusing to reform the Judiciary was totally worth it.


Democrats were smart not to make politics political
 
Dafatone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: The AG is kicking ass.

A number of the conservative justices have asked "what about __the_harm_ done to people who aren't getting relief? __The_harm_ apparently being that somebody else got a benefit and they didn't.

The one thing the AG didn't make explicit yet, but sort of touch on once, is that the HEROS act specifically gives the ability to do exactly that, give some people relief even if everyone doesn't get relief. I wish she had managed to add that clairity. That said, no way I could ever hope to be as eloquent as she is.


It is a weird trick to argue that someone else getting a dollar harms me, in terms of any legal definition of harm.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: We can't let the Poors get educated.


Woah now.  They absolutely want the poors trying to get educated so long as they rack up huge piles of interest accruing debt.  It's like a money tree.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hey, maybe the Court will uphold Biden's program, and then there will be a push for similar stuff that helps working class folks, like subprime car loan forgiveness and credit card debt forgiveness.


Student loan debt forgiveness does help working class folks...
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Okay, law talking people. I've read this article and a bunch of others through the eyes of a layperson. I'm not understanding how this hasn't been laughed out of the appeals court and got to this point.


It should have been laughed out over standing. It wasn't because the 8th circuit is very partisan. Their actual ruling was ludicrous in its lack of actual reasoning as it over-ruled lower courts.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Weaver95: I wonder how badly the conservatives on SCOTUS will damage our country just to fark over students?

I wonder how many have had student loans suddenly wiped out...


Not a student loan, but debt is debt...

Kavanaugh spent between $60,000 and $200,000 on baseball tickets, and it was all paid off just last year.

https://www.gq.com/story/scotus-kavanaugh-credit-card-debt
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dafatone: wademh: The AG is kicking ass.

A number of the conservative justices have asked "what about __the_harm_ done to people who aren't getting relief? __The_harm_ apparently being that somebody else got a benefit and they didn't.

The one thing the AG didn't make explicit yet, but sort of touch on once, is that the HEROS act specifically gives the ability to do exactly that, give some people relief even if everyone doesn't get relief. I wish she had managed to add that clairity. That said, no way I could ever hope to be as eloquent as she is.

It is a weird trick to argue that someone else getting a dollar harms me, in terms of any legal definition of harm.


Nevertheless, both Thomas and Gorsuch explicitly made such an argument.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The guy couldn't even make good on $600 so let's not pretend he's got a track record here.
 
wademh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Red controlled SCOTUS by a 6:3 margin?

Good luck on getting anything but dip spit in your face from those pricks.


I take it you didn't look at any of the recent decisions (those in the last two weeks).
They are available to read.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lots of negative nancy's in here. So here's something to cheer everybody up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wademh: Maker_of_Roads: Red controlled SCOTUS by a 6:3 margin?

Good luck on getting anything but dip spit in your face from those pricks.

I take it you didn't look at any of the recent decisions (those in the last two weeks).
They are available to read.


Elaborate.
 
krebshack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hey, maybe the Court will uphold Biden's program, and then there will be a push for similar stuff that helps working class folks, like subprime car loan forgiveness and credit card debt forgiveness.


What imaginary definition of working class are you using here? If someone has to sell their labor to support themselves, they're working class.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was this an executive order? If so, how will that impact executive orders going forward?
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: El_Dan: Hey, maybe the Court will uphold Biden's program, and then there will be a push for similar stuff that helps working class folks, like subprime car loan forgiveness and credit card debt forgiveness.

Student loan debt forgiveness does help working class folks...


But it does. Working class people do attend college, some start and don't finish but still have student debt.
Furthermore, in the since of a rising tide lifting all boats, a heavily indebted subset of the population is a boat anchor on the rest.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ugh. My SIL telling me how they took it so they should pay for it while forgetting she defaulted and found some rich husband to pay it off for her.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dascott: Yeah, but Hilary was just as bad.


I'm sure the woman who rented herself out to Wall Street and had all but sold the Labor Secretary position to union-buster Howard Schultz would have totes stood up for the working class.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Daeva: It is now illegal to reduce how much money you owe rich people.

". . . and in other news today, the Supreme Court has ruled against debt relief for student borrowers. In fact, in a stunning 6-3 opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the Court has doubled all currently owed debts, and instituted a system of indentured servitude for borrowers unable to keep up with their payments, because, in the words of Justice Alito, 'Fark you, who's gonna stop me?'"


In all seriousness, once a large number of indebted younger X-ers and Millennials start dying without having paid off their student loans, I expect Congress to make the debt heritable, to force your heirs to pay it off.

There are already countries where debt is heritable.  I believe that's the case in Germany, although IIRC the heirs can get out of it by not taking anything at all from the estate, not even photographs or valueless keepsakes.
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: wademh: Maker_of_Roads: Red controlled SCOTUS by a 6:3 margin?

Good luck on getting anything but dip spit in your face from those pricks.

I take it you didn't look at any of the recent decisions (those in the last two weeks).
They are available to read.

Elaborate.


For example, in two decisions delivered last week, the court was split 6-3 and 5-4. In both cases, the 3 liberal justices were together on the winning side. Your glib assertion that they are merely political in contraindicated by evidence.
 
alex10294
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Okay, law talking people. I've read this article and a bunch of others through the eyes of a layperson. I'm not understanding how this hasn't been laughed out of the appeals court and got to this point.


Mainly, it's because the law being used was intended to protect 911 responders, and those directly affected by the terrorist attack, or something similar in the future. It was not intended to apply to spending trillions on every borrower.
You could think of a situation where Congress authorized the white house to "buy supplies for disaster victims", and 20 years later, the current president uses it to pay for all consumer products for all Americans, forever.
The argument, right or wrong, is that the amount being spent exceeds any possible anticipated spending under the law, and therefore congress's power to determine spending is undermined.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Student loan debt forgiveness does help working class folks...


No.   Only liberals go to college for the waste of time that is education.

Real hardworking decent CHRISTIAN american MEN go to trade schools so that they can work in loud, hot, at-will employment job sites, for a shiathead boss making 50 times what they make, to have their knees and back blown out at 30.

(women of course should be in the home raising four children named brayden, aiden, jayden, and kayden)
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I really like Joe, but all he had to do was forgive the interest on student loans and everything would be fine and there would be no fight.  Is there any grad who wouldn't gladly pay of their student loan once?   With the interest, they are paying it off two or three times and sometimes more.   Had Joe gone with a realistic solution, this would not be an issue in Congress or the USSC.   But no.


that would be worse for the rich in the long run.  It would open the door to limiting interest across the board, including credit card interest.  Can't have that.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I really like Joe, but all he had to do was forgive the interest on student loans and everything would be fine and there would be no fight.  Is there any grad who wouldn't gladly pay of their student loan once?   With the interest, they are paying it off two or three times and sometimes more.   Had Joe gone with a realistic solution, this would not be an issue in Congress or the USSC.   But no.


You're presuming he wanted to do anything other than a half-assed attempt that he knew would get thrown out so that, as a fledgling candidate once told his richest donors, nothing would fundamentally change.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: dascott: Yeah, but Hilary was just as bad.

I'm sure the woman who rented herself out to Wall Street and had all but sold the Labor Secretary position to union-buster Howard Schultz would have totes stood up for the working class.


I'm not going to state my position on the Hillary vs Bernie topic, but i beg everyone here.... please for the love of god can we ignore it? Every time this comes up, it completely hijacks the entire thread, going way off topic.

Please.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wademh: Maker_of_Roads: wademh: Maker_of_Roads: Red controlled SCOTUS by a 6:3 margin?

Good luck on getting anything but dip spit in your face from those pricks.

I take it you didn't look at any of the recent decisions (those in the last two weeks).
They are available to read.

Elaborate.

For example, in two decisions delivered last week, the court was split 6-3 and 5-4. In both cases, the 3 liberal justices were together on the winning side. Your glib assertion that they are merely political in contraindicated by evidence.


Which decisions is what I meant. Because I still don't beleive a red judge would ever sign into law something that would provide relief to anyone except someone making more than $120,000/yr.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: kozlo: Bbbut we didn't have it, so why should the young people nowadays have it?

/s
//oh god what have I done
///I'm finally under 80k, yay

Obligatory: "If you think your turned out fine and you want others to go through the same trauma as you just because you did it, you didn't turn out fine" argument.


Peoples complaints about the last three generations being soft and entitled can be traced directly back to the first Gen-X kid who told his dad "So what you're saying is you're an asshole, grandpa was an asshole and you want me to become an asshole who then raises an asshole?  Yeah, fark off."
 
