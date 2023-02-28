 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Indoor cats live longer and so do the birds   (wgme.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see that. Most cats I know tend to have live longer if they were kept indoors, like my kitty.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a stray cat that my daughter named "Spider" as a toddler. He got to stick around because he took care of my mouse problem (which was horrible when I first moved in). He was pretty much an outdoor cat and lasted a good 14 years.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here in North Georgia the eagles, hawks, owls and lately coyotes keep the outdoor cat population down.

I was feeding a stray for a year and was about to take him in when i was told he had an owner.  Long story short, that was not true and a coyote degloved about 1/3 of his tail.  We put out a trap to catch him and that was the last time we ever saw him.  Poor guy.

But I did take one in around that same time and that monstrous orange oaf is curled up at my feet.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My cat just died.  He was on the edge of seventeen (true actually).  We thought he was going to make it a lot longer.  One of my wife's mom's cats is currently twenty-sixand we just had hopes he would be around for a while.

He was the best cat I've ever seen or met, and I've had quite a few cats in my life.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah but it appears to me that you have to choose your feline health priorities.  Every indoor-only cat I've ever known has been completely neurotic.

I'm a cat person.  I speak cat.  And I'm definitely coming back as a housecat.  I clearly see that keeping kitty cooped indoors makes them a bit nutty.  So I'm not gonna judge you if you let them out to play.

But if you declaw them, I'll shred your curtains.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The opinion that will get me cancelled is that instead of "Trap, Neuter, Release" and encouraging Feral Cat Colonies we should treat them like coyotes and wolves and terminate the little bastards on sight.

I hate cats, I was terrorized by one as a kid, it's my trauma, you cannot convince me that any of these programs are working with how much cat shiat I have to pick out of my kids sandbox... None of my immediate neighbors have a cat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I hate cats, I was terrorized by one as a kid, it's my trauma, you cannot convince me that any of these programs are working with how much cat shiat I have to pick out of my kids sandbox... None of my immediate neighbors have a cat.


Have you considered potty-training?

//sorry, just had to
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The opinion that will get me cancelled is that instead of "Trap, Neuter, Release" and encouraging Feral Cat Colonies we should treat them like coyotes and wolves and terminate the little bastards on sight.

I hate cats, I was terrorized by one as a kid, it's my trauma, you cannot convince me that any of these programs are working with how much cat shiat I have to pick out of my kids sandbox... None of my immediate neighbors have a cat.


I have a cat and I agree that feral cats are invasive pests which should be extirpated.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've had a couple of stupid birds fly on the back porch and get caught by the boys, so not all birds. They're all inside cats except when they manage to sneak out, but if you sit by the door they get scared of the outside pretty quickly. Which is good with the hawks, foxes, and cyotes out there.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Depends on the cat, and depends how they were raised. Some of them need to be / are happier outdoors.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your 11-pound flightless housecat can kill up to 3.8 million innocent songbirds in a day!

If any of the shrieking BS about the great bird holocaust were true, birds would be extinct already.   And good riddance.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's true, these guys would be toast if let outside:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The opinion that will get me cancelled is that instead of "Trap, Neuter, Release" and encouraging Feral Cat Colonies we should treat them like coyotes and wolves and terminate the little bastards on sight.

I hate cats, I was terrorized by one as a kid, it's my trauma, you cannot convince me that any of these programs are working with how much cat shiat I have to pick out of my kids sandbox... None of my immediate neighbors have a cat.


... we don't terminate coyotes and wolves on sight.

Nor do we terminate stray dogs on sight.

I could support the argument based on invasive species standards, maybe.

However "I hate cats and am sure they are the only things pooping in my kid's sand box" is not a great reason to exterminate all feral cats.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I've had a couple of stupid birds fly on the back porch and get caught by the boys, so not all birds. They're all inside cats except when they manage to sneak out, but if you sit by the door they get scared of the outside pretty quickly. Which is good with the hawks, foxes, and cyotes out there.


How does a bird, which is outside, get in range of your cats on the back porch if the back porch isn't outside?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cats are awful creatures.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This legislation was written by barn mice.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
little edit for better truth:

Maine's animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers bird haters on Monday.

A Doctor never just gets to echoes who the organ goes to and lives, but intrinsically must also be choosing who all will not get the organ and so die.


You can't claim to advocate for one, and so ONLY your love is out there. no you are ALSO ASKING FOR THE OPPOSITE OF THIS< you need ot not lie and you need to say, fook the other animals they can die so my cat can shiat outside.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: Depends on the cat, and depends how they were raised. Some of them need to be / are happier outdoors.


This is true, but we live near a river and our last three cats went outside and disappeared.

I believe they were eaten by birds.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate these analyses.  You'd also live longer if you never went outside, gave up red meat and fats/sugars, and never drank or smoked.

Doesn't mean you'd enjoy that longer life as much as you would have otherwise.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wgme.comView Full Size


economictimes.indiatimes.comView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
one of my cats made it to over 21 years... ended up having to euthanize because the subQ fluids were no longer having an effect on his slow renal failure, and his eyes failed and could no longer get locate food or water, or anything really without assistance.

miss that cat every day since.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I keep my current cats inside or on a leash.  I have a blind cat that I allow to roam the backyard under close supervision, but to him a fence is a wall so he isn't doesn't try to escape.

My previous two cats were strays when I got them, and keeping them inside was nearly impossible. It got easier keeping them in as they got older.

There were times when I'd look at the cat sitting inside the house, go out the door, lock it, turn around and find him sitting on the porch looking innocent.  Guy was magic.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My three all live indoors and we watch the birds together in the window which is much better for all concerned.

When it comes to outdoor cats I'm a believer in managed feral colonies, where the point is to care for the cats humanely until the colony dies out from age, predators or the genetic issues that result from colony inbreeding. Trap Neuter Release and follow up care is a long term solution to a pervasive problem.
The folks at TinyKittens have done amazing work with socializing feral cats and turning many of them, adults included, into house cats. Those that don't want to adapt to indoor life either go back to their colony, or, if that isn't an option because of something like land redevelopment or because they have ongoing health issues, go live as barn cats in relative comfort for the rest of their days.
https://tinykittens.com/
And of course spaying and neutering pets solves this problem before it starts.
Full disclosure, my youngest is a TinyKittens graduate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is a group around here that does the trap, neuter and release of feral cats. But in true small town fashion, the local conservative town council, made the practice illegal. I'm sure it has nothing to do with the head of the trap program being a liberal former member of the same council. Complete coincidence.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have 18 1/2-year-old indoor littermates.  The previously skinny one never cared about food and is in perfect health.  His previously-fat brother has been emaciated for a year now.  A couple of months ago I learned (at the cost of $400) that he has advanced liver cancer.  He weighs four pounds.  I've been lavishing him with kitten formula and Fancy Feast in creamy sauce, and he refuses to die or even act sick.  He's my sweet baby, but maybe I should put him outside ....
 
