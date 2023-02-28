 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dictionary.com's new additions include 'Cleveland', 'FOX News', and whatever the fark a 'petfluencer' is   (cnn.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cleveland is what me and Mrs. Facue call the space between a woman's breasts.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dictionary.com's new additions include 'Cleveland', 'FOX News', and whatever the fark a 'petfluencer' is

That's code for 'groomer.'
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN changed the title of the article so this headline joke doesn't work any more :(.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"steamer" already in the dictionary?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ftfa:

"Rage farming, for the uninitiated, refers to "the tactic of intentionally provoking political opponents, typically by posting inflammatory content on social media, in order to elicit angry responses and thus high engagement or widespread exposure for the original poster."

You mean the exact definition of trolling? That has been around forever now?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Petfluencers?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 340x245]


Visited Cleveland multiple times in the past year with family during Cedar Point vacations. I kept playing these videos constantly for family. Never not hilarious.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think they're rage-farming my Cleveland for clicks.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "steamer" already in the dictionary?


True story....like 20 years ago while in college I once worked at the seafood department of a major grocery chain. Like day 2 of training we went over the lobster steamer.

It was the brand Cleveland. I had to bite my tongue from laughing when I realized I was getting trained on a literal Cleveland steamer.
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'petfluencer'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
