 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Final day of Murdaugh murder trial case before the prosecution rests. Charges set to be given tomorrow, when it'll probably be a giant case of ANGH   (youtube.com) divider line
30
    More: Live  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Feb 2023 at 9:43 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Liese
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently prosecution wants 7 witnesses, defense is saying some (apparently 2 expert witnesses) have already testified, one of them apparently a pathologist regarding whether or not Paul died from a contact wound to the head... Defense basically saying "this is a nothingburger, this has to end"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it really the final day? The State was going to try to finish there witnesses today, but the defense still want to take the jury out to the scene.
 
Liese
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The defense is like, "this was supposed to be a 3 week trial and we're now 6 weeks!" and then just said "let no undead horse go unbeaten, this has got to stop". Ugh. Yes, let's just rush a murder trial because you're a whiny biatch.
 
Snooza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What is ANGH?
 
Liese
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flat_Panda: Is it really the final day? The State was going to try to finish there witnesses today, but the defense still want to take the jury out to the scene.


The jury I think is supposed to go today... but now they just said instead of like 3 or 4 witnesses the prosecution said they would call today, there's now 7. So not sure. They're arguing about it now with the judge. Yesterday they said prosecution planned to rest today.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll wait until Snapped does an episode about it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snooza: What is ANGH?


Don't spend much time on the Pol tab do you?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snooza: What is ANGH?


What people who dip their balls in boiling avocado oil say on a daily basis.
 
nursetim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snooza: What is ANGH?


It's a lesser known castle in England, part of the Castle of Aughhh complex.
 
Liese
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.


This, especially the bold.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Liese: The defense is like, "this was supposed to be a 3 week trial and we're now 6 weeks!" and then just said "let no undead horse go unbeaten, this has got to stop". Ugh. Yes, let's just rush a murder trial because you're a whiny biatch.


If it wasn't a richy rich white guy whose family has run the county for nearly 100 years, the trial would have lasted about 3 days with a defendent that has a public defender that doesn't bother to mount a defense.

There are two justice systems in the US.  The haves and the have nots.
 
Liese
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Two minutes in, and this is gonna be even more painful to attempt to listen to. The defense is basically going to object to everything, because the judge said he was allowing the prosecution to proceed calling the 7 witnesses, and the only way the defense has anything is to "object".

5 objections already by my count. Noice.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.


And he also admitted to pretty much ALL of it on the stand last week so his whole "not guilty" defense in the financial crimes case just got strange.
 
Liese
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Liese: The defense is like, "this was supposed to be a 3 week trial and we're now 6 weeks!" and then just said "let no undead horse go unbeaten, this has got to stop". Ugh. Yes, let's just rush a murder trial because you're a whiny biatch.

If it wasn't a richy rich white guy whose family has run the county for nearly 100 years, the trial would have lasted about 3 days with a defendent that has a public defender that doesn't bother to mount a defense.

There are two justice systems in the US.  The haves and the have nots.


Where is the angry button >:(
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This entire event brought to you by Media Circus and its affiliates.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My super-awesome take? He's getting convicted of murder and getting serious time.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: My super-awesome take? He's getting convicted of murder and getting serious time.


I think he's SO guilty.
I hope the jury sees that as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snocone: This entire event brought to you by Media Circus and its affiliates.


It's more of local story in SC. Just turned out that since it's big news out there the story was picked up and then broadcast nation wide.

Once the conviction comes in, the story will be forgotten, and the news agencies will pick something else up and run that to the ground.

it's the circle of life for a news story.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.


I predict a move and a name change for that kid.   His family ruled the county like feudal lords for a long time, but Murdaugh Sr, pissed off WAY too many people for the state to be safe for his offspring anymore
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fistfuloftalent.comView Full Size
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.

I predict a move and a name change for that kid.   His family ruled the county like feudal lords for a long time, but Murdaugh Sr, pissed off WAY too many people for the state to be safe for his offspring anymore


A name change won't help much if you're a naturally occurring Howdy Doody.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.

I predict a move and a name change for that kid.   His family ruled the county like feudal lords for a long time, but Murdaugh Sr, pissed off WAY too many people for the state to be safe for his offspring anymore


If he moves he likely wouldn't have to change his name.
Murdaugh is reasonably common name.

"kid" seemed completely shut down and disconnected when he testified.  I wonder if his dad testifying was the first time he learned that dad was at the kennels....  If so, how horrifying.  If not, boyo lied on the stand.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Liese: mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.

This, especially the bold.


and its more than likely given what we now know, that he had something to do with making the orphan he ripped off an orphan in the first place.   The kid's mom was Murdaugh's housekeeper and officially died in a "tragic accident"  at murdaugh's home that was never seriously investigated.    He then sued his own home insurance company on the kid's behalf.   Given that this guy basically either killed his wife and son or had them killed for their insurance proceeds when he had money troubles, a "pattern" starts to appear
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is an angry Cabbage Patch doll on the stand right now.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snooza: What is ANGH?


It means no results will come of this.

Or in the local parlance, 'Ain't nothin gonna happen'.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Magorn: mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.

I predict a move and a name change for that kid.   His family ruled the county like feudal lords for a long time, but Murdaugh Sr, pissed off WAY too many people for the state to be safe for his offspring anymore

If he moves he likely wouldn't have to change his name.
Murdaugh is reasonably common name.

"kid" seemed completely shut down and disconnected when he testified.  I wonder if his dad testifying was the first time he learned that dad was at the kennels....  If so, how horrifying.  If not, boyo lied on the stand.


Not to mention Buster is likely the one who killed the gay kid. He needs to rot in jail along with his pops.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Harpootlian was obviously a big fan of Primal Fear.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casey17: ProcrastinationStation: Magorn: mybluemake: He might hang a murder trial jury, but he is double-fark-farked on stealing from clients, mail fraud, banking fraud, etc. He ain't got any money or assets left. His wife's estate was just chopped up on the boat crash lawsuits, leaving the surviving son about 15% of that because he seems interested in noping out as soon as possible. This guy might walk on these murders, but he drug his stank on other rich white people, and his daddy ain't alive to good ole boy him back to the good life. fark him for stealing from orphans and poor disabled people.

I predict a move and a name change for that kid.   His family ruled the county like feudal lords for a long time, but Murdaugh Sr, pissed off WAY too many people for the state to be safe for his offspring anymore

If he moves he likely wouldn't have to change his name.
Murdaugh is reasonably common name.

"kid" seemed completely shut down and disconnected when he testified.  I wonder if his dad testifying was the first time he learned that dad was at the kennels....  If so, how horrifying.  If not, boyo lied on the stand.

Not to mention Buster is likely the one who killed the gay kid. He needs to rot in jail along with his pops.


Oh yes.
I've been following the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and am pretty well familiar with the long history of this family getting away with everything.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.