(AP News)   Ukrainian drone crashes just 60 miles from Moscow. Sleep tight Pootie Poot   (apnews.com) divider line
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Government, Ukraine  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
about time Ukraine is getting into Russia.

Too bad it was a crashed drone and not a tactical nuclear warhead on the Kremlin.
 
COVID19
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
boycott the olympics until the olympics grows a pair and bans russian and belarussian athletes!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ukraine should send some drones to 'crash' in Red Square, except nothing with explosives since you don't want civilian casualties.  Instead they should arm them with little Ukrainian 'bang' flags just to troll Russia.

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope they start hitting Russian bases and weapons depots.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi there! What's going on in this thread?"
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yes, just what I want - a global nuclear war. (Although I've played enough Fallout 4 so I should be able to survive.)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

No.
We wouldn't want civilians getting hurt in a war zone.

Guess what?
You invade a country you are in a war zone.

The US should have learned that one by now.

But lets keep up the facade.
World police and all.
For oil freedom
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The one thing they can be sure of is it most likely wasn't targeting civilian infrastructure. 

That's how Russia fights.  Ukraine has gone to great lengths to keep all of its targets military in nature.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nukes make the world better.
you are very smart.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

No.
We wouldn't want civilians getting hurt in a war zone.

Guess what?
You invade a country you are in a war zone.

The US should have learned that one by now.

But lets keep up the facade.
World police and all.
For oil freedom


Hey, we didn't want to go there.

But they just had to crash some farking planes, didn't they?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I was just being snarky. I don't want war. Neither does Ukraine.

But the only way I see this ending quickly is for them (Ukraine) to get rid of who's ever in charge of Russia taking over Ukraine.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do you say "Bunker biatch" in Russian?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

No.
We wouldn't want civilians getting hurt in a war zone.

Guess what?
You invade a country you are in a war zone.

The US should have learned that one by now.

But lets keep up the facade.
World police and all.
For oil freedom

Hey, we didn't want to go there.

But they just had to crash some farking planes, didn't they?


Iraq wasn't behind 9/11.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I've added you to my newsletter. You'll get your first copy as soon as I find a way to cure the crisis in the middle east by putting ecstasy into their water supply.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just got a new drone it's awesome my old one was like 8 years old the tech is so insane
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

A glitter bomb. It will last longer than the war.
 
